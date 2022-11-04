ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delco Man Runs Onto Field During World Series Game 5

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Luke Lulevitch Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD

A Delaware County man was charged with trespassing after he ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park during game five of the 2022 World Series on Thursday, Nov. 3, police said.

Luke Lulevitch, 20, of Nether Providence Township, was arrested by Philadelphia police after a brief jaunt through the outfield in the top of the sixth inning around 10:10 p.m.

Video from the incident shows Lulevitch in a Phillies jersey being tackled by security in the outfield after failing to hurdle over the left-field wall.

Perhaps distracted by the crowd's antics, the Phillies lost 3-2 to the Houston Astros in their final hometown outing of the series Thursday. They're due back at Minute Maid Park in Houston for game six on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8:03 p.m. EDT.

Comments / 3

Karla
2d ago

can’t wait to hear what the astros say about this. the rest of us will look at the picture without reading the headline and say i bet he’s from delco 😂😂😂

Daily Voice

