Water line replacement project in Odessa now underway
ODESSA, Texas — A water line replacement project started Monday in Odessa. The project is located in the 700 and 800 blocks of Ada Street and Crane Avenue, and it is expected to take about two months to complete. The city prioritizes areas that experience a high number of...
cbs7.com
Ector County crash leaves 3 injured
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A two-car crash in Ector County left three people injured on Tuesday. According to a Department of Public Safety spokesperson, around 8 a.m., a truck tractor with trailer driving northbound on FM 1936 failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign intersection of SH 302.
cbs7.com
Paving work in Midland to start Nov. 8
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, a contractor for the City of Midland will begin paving work on N. Garfield St. between Michigan Ave. and Louisiana Ave. The project will be completed in phases and is expected to be complete Saturday, November 12, 2022. Timeline:. Phase 1: Paving...
Sheriff provides update on Pat's Place shooting
ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis provided an update to the shooting Saturday night that left one hospitalized and another dead. The shooting occurred at Pat's Place, a lounge off of Highway 385. The shooter, 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, shot two men around 11 p.m. and eventually surrendered to authorities the following morning.
cbs7.com
One dead after crash in Reeves County
REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa man is dead after a crash in Reeves County Friday afternoon. Saudy Gomez Cabrera ,46,was traveling east on the south frontage road of IH-20 near mile marker 47 when he swerved off the road into the south ditch. He then over corrected and swerved into the north ditch where the semi rolled over.
cbs7.com
Midland City Council speaks about Hogan Park Project controversy
Recordings of the CBS7 News at 5 newscast. Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts. Harmony Home aiming to educate the community about child sex trafficking. Recordings of the CBS7 Morning Newscasts. CBS7 Morning Weather Mon. 11/7/22 - clipped version. Updated: 19 hours ago. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts.
The Most Wealthy County in Texas is Midland County
The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
TxDOT to close westbound left lane of I-20 for construction
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — TxDOT is warning drivers about a temporary lane closure on Saturday. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the westbound left lane of I-20 will be closed from FM 1788 to Loop 250. During this period, a construction team will be adjusting the concrete barrier in...
Could This Legendary Downtown Midland Restaurant Be Closing?
It seems so many of the Permian Basin's iconic restaurants have been closing their doors for good. For example, a few months ago, Johnny's BBQ in Midland closed its doors to become Pachecho's. We have lost so many iconic chain restaurants such as Furr's Cafeteria, Luby's, Grandy's, and Pizza Inn. So when the question arises about Luigi's closing is asked, it gets people's attention.
OPD still searching for suspect in ‘intentional’ apartment crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is still searching for a man accused of deliberately crashing a vehicle into an apartment building and seriously injuring a man late last week. William Earl Crayton Jr., 31, is wanted on two outstanding warrants: one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and one count of Aggravated Assault […]
Blood shortage in Permian Basin gets worse around holiday season
ODESSA, Texas — Blood donations may sometimes seem like not much of a big deal, but they save more lives than you might think. There is a national blood shortage going on, and it is affecting the Permian Basin as well. The shortage even gets worse around the holiday...
Odessa man arrested in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly acted as a ‘get-away’ driver as his partner, who has not been identified, broke into several vehicles parked at a hotel on S Grant Avenue. Gonzalo Valdez, III, 32, has been charged with Resisting Arrest and Theft of Property. […]
cbs7.com
31-Year-Old Daniel Solis Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Odessa (Odessa,TX)
According to the Odessa Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Odessa on Tuesday. The crash happened in the 6000 Block of east I-20 at around 11:50 p.m. According to the officials, a 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 and a 2013 Kenworth were involved in the collision.
An Open Letter To the Dangerous Speed Demons On 191 Going Into Midland
Look, I get it. We live in a fast-paced world. It is always hurry up and wait. We are all trying to get somewhere and doing the best we can to find the quickest way to get there. But let me tell you right now, with all of the road construction going on in Midland and Odessa, driving through it all makes me nervous. I'm trying to do my best to be a law-abiding citizen with race car drivers flying past me.
2022 Midland-Odessa and Texas Election Results
Check here for updated election results for November 8, 2022. Important races on the ballot include the race for Texas Governor between Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke as well as the Lt. Governor and Attorney General races. Midland will also see the race for mayor with Lori Blong, Jerry Morales and Alan Dickson. There will also be results for various school bonds across the Permian Basin like the Fort Stockton, Rankin and McCamey school districts. Stay with NewsWest 9 for complete Election Day coverage on Nov. 8 and download the NewsWest 9 news app to keep up with the latest results.
6 Awesome Theater Rooms You Have To See In These Midland Odessa Homes!
It's one of those 'luxury rooms' that not every house has. Let's be honest, most homes do not have a 'Theater Room!' But, if you're looking for a place that does, you need to check out these 6 homes here in Midland Odessa! And, these houses are currently for sale. Grab some popcorn and make yourself comfortable in these Midland Odessa Theater Rooms!
Man, once deported, returns to Odessa and allegedly attacks his ex, ECSO says
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly assaulted the mother of his child and stole her phone and pistol. Jorge Luis Ramos, 29, has been charged with Robbery. According to a report, around 3:30 a.m. on November 6, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office got […]
