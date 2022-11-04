Pavilion on the Lake’s 17th Annual Holiday Boutique

The community is invited to Atascadero's Pavilion on the Lake 17th Annual Holiday Boutique, Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This event, brought to you by the City of Atascadero, is outdoors at Lake Park at 9100 Morro Road.

Attendees can expect over 60 vendors on site for this one-day-only craft show where all items are handmade by the sellers.

Organizers say this is a perfect opportunity to get your holiday shopping started plus find unique one-of-a-kind gifts that cannot be found on the internet or anywhere else.

The Holiday Boutique is free to attend.

For more information, you can click here or call recreation coordinator Patti Deirmenjian at (805) 470-3178.