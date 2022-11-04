Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hot Springs, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The El Dorado High School basketball team will have a game with Cutter Morning Star School on November 07, 2022, 17:00:00.
Pulaski Academy digs out of hole, holds off Lake Hamilton
By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land LITTLE ROCK - Pulaski Academy felt the pain of defeat against an in-state opponent for the first time in three years seven days ago and would not allow adversity to take hold again despite its best efforts. Besides being one of many Week 10 contests ...
KTLO
MH invokes mercy rule on Greenbrier, secures playoff bid
The Mountain Home High School football team wrapped up its season with an easy victory to clinch a postseason berth. However, the Bombers’ 56-21 Senior Night victory over Greenbrier also included the ejection of head coach Steve Ary. The Panthers got the scoring started on the first play from...
Bryant defense paves way for 34-16 win over Conway
By Jeff Halpern I Photos by Jimmy Jones BRYANT — To Bryant head coach Buck James, a victory is what matters even if it lacks style points. The No. 1-ranked Hornets suffered 4 turnovers, committed 12 penalties for 84 yards, converted 2-of-13 third-down conversions, but the result was a 34-16 ...
Arkadelphia flexes its muscle in decisive win over Malvern to secure 7-4A title
By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Jimmy Jones MALVERN - When two offenses averaging over 40 points per game collide, defense would need to be the difference and it was Arkadelphia’s that answered the challenge Saturday afternoon at Claude Mann Stadium as the Badgers dominated Malvern 49-13 to ...
Hogs Go to Pine Bluff for First Time Opening Season Monday
Razorbacks looking for win making history trip to face Golden Lions.
ESPN
Southern Illinois hosts Little Rock for season opener
BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Illinois Salukis start the season at home against the Little Rock Trojans. Southern Illinois finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 16-15 overall. The Salukis averaged 5.5 steals, 2.1 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season. Little Rock finished 1-10 on the road...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Five tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
Friday night's line of damaging thunderstorms is long gone, but the damage surveys are ongoing.
90 Arkansan students attend college trip after viral post gets thousands in donations
With inflation affecting many Arkansas families, a viral Facebook post allowed local high school students to have a college experience free of charge.
onlyinark.com
The Road to Olde Crow General Store
My eating adventures across Arkansas often take place in the company of various friends and family. Don’t get me wrong, I’m thankful for these loved ones, and while I generally prefer to share eating adventures with them, sometimes the best time is time spent alone. This was the case with my recent jaunt to Olde Crow General Store in Benton.
FOX Food Spotlight: The Twisted Noodle
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new food truck has hit Central Arkansas Streets. The Twisted Noodle is an Italian bistro food truck that serves noodles in a pocket. Check out The Twisted Noodle’s Facebook page and watch the video for more information.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
The lucky Arkansas Powerball winner that won $2 million on Wednesday decides to stay anonymous
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60, and Powerball number 23. The drawing was lucky for one Arkansas lottery player, who managed to match the five winning numbers and win a prize worth $2 million. The Arkansas player was among...
Faulkner County resident claims $2 million lottery winnings
As the Powerball prize rises to $1.6 billion for the Saturday night drawing, it has become the largest national lottery jackpot in history.
Small Arkansas town of Wooster buzzing with Powerball excitement after someone gets $2M ticket
In a nearly record-breaking Powerball drawing Wednesday night, a lucky ticket buyer got a big win in Arkansas.
Police search for runaway girl from Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway teen. 14-year-old Nevaeh Woods was last seen in Little Rock on November 1. She is described as being 5'1" and weighing about 180 pounds. Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts...
Lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock begin next week due to construction
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Work on I-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will soon require lane closures beginning on Monday, November 7. Drivers are urged to be cautious when traveling through work zones, and traffic will be controlled by various construction barrels and signage. Daytime closures will...
Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
This iconic Arkansas restaurant has reopened after 2 years
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, one of Arkansas’ most iconic restaurants is finally back open. One Eleven at the Capital, located inside downtown Little Rock’s historic Capital Hotel, is once again serving up some of the best food in the area. One Eleven is...
Friday night storm damages homes, power equipment in Saline County
Emergency responders are going from home to home assisting following a damaging storm that moved through the Sardis and East End communities Friday night.
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
