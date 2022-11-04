ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Highschool Basketball Pro

Hot Springs, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The El Dorado High School basketball team will have a game with Cutter Morning Star School on November 07, 2022, 17:00:00.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KTLO

MH invokes mercy rule on Greenbrier, secures playoff bid

The Mountain Home High School football team wrapped up its season with an easy victory to clinch a postseason berth. However, the Bombers’ 56-21 Senior Night victory over Greenbrier also included the ejection of head coach Steve Ary. The Panthers got the scoring started on the first play from...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Scorebook Live

Bryant defense paves way for 34-16 win over Conway

By Jeff Halpern I Photos by Jimmy Jones BRYANT — To Bryant head coach Buck James, a victory is what matters even if it lacks style points.  The No. 1-ranked Hornets suffered 4 turnovers, committed 12 penalties for 84 yards, converted 2-of-13 third-down conversions, but the result was a 34-16 ...
CONWAY, AR
ESPN

Southern Illinois hosts Little Rock for season opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Illinois Salukis start the season at home against the Little Rock Trojans. Southern Illinois finished 11-4 at home a season ago while going 16-15 overall. The Salukis averaged 5.5 steals, 2.1 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season. Little Rock finished 1-10 on the road...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onlyinark.com

The Road to Olde Crow General Store

My eating adventures across Arkansas often take place in the company of various friends and family. Don’t get me wrong, I’m thankful for these loved ones, and while I generally prefer to share eating adventures with them, sometimes the best time is time spent alone. This was the case with my recent jaunt to Olde Crow General Store in Benton.
BENTON, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: The Twisted Noodle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new food truck has hit Central Arkansas Streets. The Twisted Noodle is an Italian bistro food truck that serves noodles in a pocket. Check out The Twisted Noodle’s Facebook page and watch the video for more information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police search for runaway girl from Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway teen. 14-year-old Nevaeh Woods was last seen in Little Rock on November 1. She is described as being 5'1" and weighing about 180 pounds. Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
JONESBORO, AR

