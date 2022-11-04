ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

KRQE News 13

Breezes Begin to Pick Up Ahead of Our Next Storm System

Today will feature fantastic fall weather, with plenty of sunshine across the western and central parts of the state. The east is still seeing a bit of thicker cloud coverage and drizzles early this afternoon, expected to clear into later this afternoon and evening. Breezes will pick up this afternoon across the north, gusting 15-25 mph.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Strong winds return to New Mexico this week

Quiet weather to start the week, but another storm will make its way towards New Mexico later this week. Moisture will be lacking, but expect windy weather to return Wednesday. A nice, fall day Monday across New Mexico. Temperatures will cooler today across southern New Mexico thanks to cloud cover...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Quiet and mild start Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is cool and quiet. Temperatures are starting in the 20s, 30s and 40s. Temperatures will be mild and warmer than normal Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. High clouds are moving in over the state. A light breeze will blow in from the south at 5-15 mph.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE Livestream: 2022 New Mexico Midterm Election Results

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s Election Day in New Mexico and KRQE News 13 is Your Local Election Headquarters with the latest results and coverage here online. Join KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee and Curtis Segarra tonight for livestreaming election results and analysis on KRQE.com. KRQE News 13 will be livestreaming election results on this page after […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico

More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in …. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Full...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Election conspiracy theorists ordered freed in Texas lawsuit

HOUSTON (AP) — An appeals court on Monday ordered the release of the leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories after they had been jailed last week for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims.
HOUSTON, TX

