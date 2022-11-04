Ree Drummond, the star of the Food Network‘s The Pioneer Woman, has paid tribute to her father-in-law Chuck Drummond, who died this past Friday, November 4, at 79 years old. “He had been declining over the past two months and we knew his time was limited. He died peacefully in his sleep, thank God,” Ree wrote on her Pioneer Woman blog. “After feeling pretty miserable for the past two or three months, he was finally ready to go.”

12 HOURS AGO