Indianapolis, IN

NFL world reacts to horrible Green Bay Packers news

After Sunday afternoon’s disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a game where quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled, the Green Bay Packers appear to be headed towards some even more bad news on Monday as it looks like star pass rusher Rashan Gary might have suffered a season-ending knee injury.
GREEN BAY, WI
Black NFL coaches disrespected by Jeff Saturday hiring

The Indianapolis Colts made a big decision on Monday to fire head coach Frank Reich as the team continued to struggle on offense even despite making a change at quarterback and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. The Colts’ decision to fire their head coach wasn’t really all that controversial, but the decision to bring in former Colts player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach certainly was.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL world reacts to viral Kirk Cousins video

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Washington Commanders on Sunday to improve to an impressive 7-1 record on the season. Many Vikings players were extremely excited about the victory following the game, which led to a hilarious video of Kirk Cousins celebrating the win. In a video shared by Vikings cornerback...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Davante Adams voices frustrations with Raiders, NFL world reacts

The Las Vegas Raiders continued their struggles on Sunday, blowing a 17-point lead in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Star wide receiver Davante Adams had an excellent game and had some critiques about the Raiders’ decision-making down the stretch of the game. Adams had a vintage performance on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL world reacts to Panthers shocking quarterback move

The Carolina Panthers were losing 35-0 at halftime on Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals, due largely to Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s epic four-touchdown first-half performance. The Panthers decided to make a surprising move at quarterback to start the second half when head coach Steve Wilks benched former XFL...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NFL world reacts to historic Justin Fields performance

The Chicago Bears might’ve lost to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon but they gained a huge piece of optimism. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields put together another outstanding performance under center at Soldier Field in Chicago. Fields and his play were hot topics of discussion in the early part...
CHICAGO, IL
NFL world roasts Aaron Rodgers, Packers for dud against Lions

Sunday was a day to get right for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense. Playing the 1-6 Lions, who entered the day on pace to give up the most points in an NFL season, the Packers should have been clicking on all cylinders. Instead, Rodgers looked bad and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Carolina Panthers make huge quarterback move

The Carolina Panthers certainly had a rough game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, falling behind 42-7 in the fourth quarter before eventually scoring two garbage-time touchdowns to make the final score 42-21. The loss was so bad that Panthers head coach Steve Wilks fired multiple assistant coaches on Monday, and it looks like the team is making a big move at the quarterback position in preparation for next season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Colts snub more-qualified Black assistants, hire Jeff Saturday

The Indianapolis Colts caused quite an uproar on Monday when they made the shocking decision to hire former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday to replace fired head coach Frank Reich despite Saturday having almost no real coaching experience. It was a shocking move, and the Colts got absolutely blasted for it – especially considering they passed up more-qualified Black coaches to hire Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL world reacts to Odell Beckham Jr., Cowboys news

More than halfway through the 2022-23 NFL football regular season, former All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still not on an NFL roster. While Beckham has seemed to show interest in a number of teams across the league, including a potential return to the New York Giants, one team seems to be causing quite a stir in its pursuit of the veteran receiver: the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
NFL world reacts to Gronk’s Zach Wilson joke

Rob Gronkowski is forever a jokester. The future Pro Football Hall of Fame has never been shy about being himself and for the most part, it’s been harmless. On Fox NFL Sunday, Gronk made an appearance in a segment led by Charissa Thompson. The segment, ‘Glass Half Full or Half Empty,’ discussed a variety of topics and teams. The segment led to a focus on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.
NEW YORK STATE
Sean Payton makes NFL coaching return admission

Former New Orleans Saints head coach and current Fox commentator Sean Payton admitted that he doesn’t plan to stay away from coaching for long. In fact, he’s already talking about coming back to coaching, but only for the right reasons and the right team. “I do think at...
Insane stat shows how bad Raiders, Josh McDaniels are failing

Things were already going poorly for new coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders before Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They didn’t get any better in that game. The Jaguars defeated the Raiders 27-20, moving Las Vegas to 2-6. More frustrating for the Raiders and their fans is that Vegas held 17-0 in the second quarter. Even worse than that, those blown leads have been a theme of the season — to a staggering degree.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL world reacts to big Josh Allen injury update

The Buffalo Bills fell to the New York Jets on Sunday in a closely played but frustrating matchup. Quarterback Josh Allen was prone to frustration as well, as the NFL MVP candidate was forthright and honest about the situation after the game. Unfortunately for Allen and the Bills, their troubles might have only just begun.
NFL world calls for Jameis Winston after Andy Dalton stinker

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen named veteran quarterback Andy Dalton the team’s starter regardless of health over Jameis Winston earlier this season. He may want to rethink that decision after another mediocre performance from Dalton on Monday against the Baltimore Ravens. Dalton and the Saints struggled mightily...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NFL world blasts refs for no PI call on pass to Chase Claypool

The Chicago Bears lost 35-32 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but Justin Fields was brilliant, and the Bears would’ve been in position to potentially win the game — and at least be in field goal territory — if not for a brutal no-call by the officiating crew on a pass from Fields to brand-new weapon Chase Claypool.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL world reacts to insane Carolina Panthers blackout uniforms

The Carolina Panthers may be struggling so far this season with just a 2-7 record through nine games including an extremely embarrassing blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. But when the Panthers take the field against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, at least they’ll look good.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Jon Gruden eyeing a shocking coaching return

Jon Gruden started his professional coaching career at the University of Tennessee in 1986. Nearly 37 years later, the Super Bowl champion coach reportedly wants to return to his roots by becoming the next head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls. JP Peterson, the host of The JP...
TAMPA, FL
Nick Saban reacts to Bill O’Brien’s play-calling

After Alabama’s 32-31 loss to LSU, questions abound about the future of Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding. Alabama fans were furious with both, but especially O’Brien, with many calling into question the play-calling in both the Tennessee and LSU losses. In...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Aaron Rodgers addresses shocking retirement claims

It’s safe to say that this season has not exactly gone according to plan for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. While the team won three of its first four games, the Packers have now lost five straight games including the most recent loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a game where Rodgers struggled.
GREEN BAY, WI

