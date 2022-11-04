ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dow jumps nearly 150 points on gains in Walgreens Boots, McDonald's shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Monday morning with shares of Walgreens Boots and McDonald's leading the way for the price-weighted average. The Dow is trading 145 points, or 0.4%, higher, as shares of Walgreens Boots and McDonald's are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Walgreens Boots's shares have climbed $1.84 (5.0%) while those of McDonald's have risen $3.13 (1.1%), combining for a roughly 33-point boost for the Dow. Visa JPMorgan Chase and Boeing are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
Dow jumps more than 400 points as U.S. stocks close higher ahead of midterm elections

U.S. stocks closed higher Monday, with the blue-chip gauge Dow Jones Industrial Average leading the way up ahead of midterm elections. The Dow climbed around 426 points, or 1.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 1% and the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9%, according to preliminary FactSet data. Americans will vote Tuesday in midterm elections that are being closely watched as Democrats and Republicans battle for control of Congress.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher With Mid-Term Elections In Focus

U.S. stocks ended the election-day trading session higher as investors weighed the potential outcome of mid-term voting in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 335.28, or 1.02% to 33,162.28. The S&P 500 rose 21.31, or 0.56% to 3,828.11. Winners outpaced losers 352 to 143 in the S&P 500. Within the S&P 500, materials stocks led, while energy lagged.
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
Futures on Wall Street rise ahead of midterm elections

Wall Street futures advanced before the bell on the last full day of campaigning before Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.5% and futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.4%. Tuesday's election will decide control of Congress and key governorships. History suggests the party in...
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
Looking Into Dow's Recent Short Interest

Dow's (NYSE:DOW) short percent of float has fallen 7.92% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 13.08 million shares sold short, which is 1.86% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.

