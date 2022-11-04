Read full article on original website
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
Dow jumps nearly 150 points on gains in Walgreens Boots, McDonald's shares
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Monday morning with shares of Walgreens Boots and McDonald's leading the way for the price-weighted average. The Dow is trading 145 points, or 0.4%, higher, as shares of Walgreens Boots and McDonald's are contributing to the index's intraday rally. Walgreens Boots's shares have climbed $1.84 (5.0%) while those of McDonald's have risen $3.13 (1.1%), combining for a roughly 33-point boost for the Dow. Visa JPMorgan Chase and Boeing are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Dow rises 403 points in volatile session as investors assess strong jobs report and path of rate hikes
US stocks surged on Friday after a solid jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls jumping 261,000 in October. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, but the jobs report was likely not weak enough to change the Fed's interest rate hike plans. Stocks were also higher after new speculation that China would...
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sizzle With Big Tech Earnings on Tap
The major indexes notched a win ahead of the busiest week of Q3 earnings so far, with Alphabet and Apple among those reporting.
Dow jumps more than 400 points as U.S. stocks close higher ahead of midterm elections
U.S. stocks closed higher Monday, with the blue-chip gauge Dow Jones Industrial Average leading the way up ahead of midterm elections. The Dow climbed around 426 points, or 1.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 1% and the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9%, according to preliminary FactSet data. Americans will vote Tuesday in midterm elections that are being closely watched as Democrats and Republicans battle for control of Congress.
Starbucks Stock Jumps After Q4 Earnings Beat As Solid US Sales Gains Offset China Weakness
Starbucks (SBUX) posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday as solid U.S. sales offset a slump in China traffic as the world's biggest coffee chain continues its transition to the leadership of new CEO Laxman Narasimhan. Starbucks said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth...
Stocks Edge Higher, Jobs Data, Starbucks, PayPal And Twitter In Focus - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday, November 3:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher With Jobs Data In Focus. U.S. equity futures edged cautiously higher Friday, with investors looking to snap a four-day losing streak on Wall Street but hedging bets on an end-of-week rebound ahead of key jobs data prior to the start of trading.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher With Mid-Term Elections In Focus
U.S. stocks ended the election-day trading session higher as investors weighed the potential outcome of mid-term voting in the U.S. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 335.28, or 1.02% to 33,162.28. The S&P 500 rose 21.31, or 0.56% to 3,828.11. Winners outpaced losers 352 to 143 in the S&P 500. Within the S&P 500, materials stocks led, while energy lagged.
Tech stocks have plunged while energy stocks soar, but don't count on energy leading another bull market, Ned Davis Research says
Tech stocks have plunged this year while energy stocks have soared, but don't count on energy leading another bull market, Ned Davis Research said. Analysts pointed to the larger weight of the tech sector compared to energy in the global stock market. "For the current market recovery to prove sustainable,...
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats
A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
The S&P 500 could plunge another 16% and won't bottom until the Fed starts to cut interest rates, UBS says
The S&P 500 will fall to 3,200 points before it hits a low in Q2 next year, UBS has forecast. US stocks won't recover until the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates, the bank said. "The speed of that pivot will drive every asset class next year," UBS strategists said...
Dow jumps 400 points as US stocks surge ahead of midterms and inflation report
US stocks bounced higher Monday ahead of a busy week for investors. Results for the midterm elections in Congress are due Tuesday, and October inflation data is due Thursday. Nearly all of the S&P 500's sectors gained ground as the trading week started. US stocks advanced Monday as investors prepared...
U.S. stocks clinch 3rd day of gains as investors await midterm election results, inflation report
U.S. stocks finished higher on Tuesday, with all three benchmarks notching a third day of gains, as investors awaited the results of U.S. midterm elections, as well as October inflation data due out later in the week. How stocks did. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 333.83 points, or 1%,...
Dow rises 300 points as investors await midterm election results and 80 percent of Americans list the economy as the top issue guiding their vote
Wall Street embraced the prediction of a red wave ahead of Tuesday's midterms, with the Dow increasing for the third consecutive day after months of depressed rhetoric and recession fears. Soon after the opening bell, the Dow rose 115 points, or 0.35 percent, to 32,953. The S&P 500 gained 0.34...
Futures on Wall Street rise ahead of midterm elections
Wall Street futures advanced before the bell on the last full day of campaigning before Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.5% and futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.4%. Tuesday's election will decide control of Congress and key governorships. History suggests the party in...
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
Looking Into Dow's Recent Short Interest
Dow's (NYSE:DOW) short percent of float has fallen 7.92% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 13.08 million shares sold short, which is 1.86% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
U.S. stocks end higher, Meta jumps as investors eye midterms
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher Monday as investors focused on Tuesday's midterm elections that will determine control of Congress, while shares of Meta Platforms jumped on a report of job cuts at the Facebook parent.
