ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

2 Hoosiers in uniform for warmups ahead of tipoff vs. Morehead State

There were some questions about a couple of players for Indiana before its season opener. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman confirmed that Kaleb Banks and Logan Duncomb were in uniform during warmups. Banks was a member of Indiana’s 2022 class and was a former 4-star PF per the 247Sports Composite....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

7 area marching bands compete in state championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Stanley Sutton, 68, of Shelbyville

Stanley Sutton, 68, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at. Born September 29, 1954 in Indianapolis, he was the son of Ray D. Sutton and. Doshie Edna (Dodson) Sutton. Survivors include 2 daughters- Christina Gibson of Georgia, Conswala Sutton. (husband Tracie) of Indianapolis; a brother- Robert Sutton of...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Morehead State at Indiana game day essentials

College basketball is back. Indiana opens its 123rd season of competition in men’s basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday evening. Game Day Essentials:. Morehead State (0-0) at No. 13 Indiana (0-0) Tip Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Expansion of Whiteland Raceway Park underway

Whiteland Raceway Park in Johnson County has broken ground on a multimillion-dollar expansion of its facility and track. Plans include the addition of nearly a half-mile of track, seven new turns and 28 additional garages. WRP, which opened in 1958, is one of the oldest operating go-kart tracks in the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Josephine Phillips, 94, of Shelbyville

Josephine Phillips, 94, of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at Heritage House of Shelbyville. She was born September 26,1928 in Lauderdale County, TN to Roveron Bradford and Mary Frances Bradford. She graduated from Lauderdale High School in 1953,. Mrs. Phillips moved to Shelbyville, IN shortly after graduating high...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Five candidates vying for two Shelbyville Central Schools board seats

As many as three Shelbyville Central Schools board seats could get new representation after Tuesday’s General Election. One will certainly change with Mike Warble finishing his term and stepping down as the district two representative. Amanda Bunton is running unopposed and will fill the seat beginning in 2023. Two...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHI

The Indiana National Guard has a $1,000 proposition for you

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Want to make an extra $1,000? The Indiana National Guard might have something you need to check out. It is through a referral program the guard announced. Here's how it works. If you are over 18, you can give the guard a name and information...
INDIANA STATE
indianapolismonthly.com

The Retaking Of Richmond Hill

At 11:11 p.m. on November 10, 2012, the southeast sky of Indianapolis flashed orange. Houses shuddered. Sirens wailed. Social media lit up with rumors of a plane crash, a meth lab explosion—or had a bomb gone off?. In the otherwise quiet neighborhood of Richmond Hill, a blast not experienced...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It

If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Endangered INdiana: Stinesville Buildings

What the former center of Indiana’s limestone industry is doing to save its once-bustling downtown. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more in this week’s Endangered INdiana.
STINESVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Prepare now during Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources, and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time, before bad weather hits, for Hoosiers to gather the tools...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Wild & windy Westfield weekend

According to Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet, by 11 a.m. Saturday, peak wind gusts in Hamilton County were over 50 miles per hour – and we believe him! Reporter Publisher Stu Clampitt came upon this road hazard late Saturday afternoon just west of the intersection of State Road 32 and Ditch Road.
WESTFIELD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy