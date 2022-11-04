Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
2023 IU basketball commit Gabe Cupps will sign with Indiana on Wednesday morning
Ohio’s reigning Mr. Basketball will sign his National Letter of Intent with Indiana this week. Class of 2023 4-star point guard Gabe Cupps told The Daily Hoosier he will sign his NLI with IU at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. The early signing period runs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16.
Top standouts, best performances in Week 12 of the Indiana high school football season
By Kevin Messenger Listed below are some of the top standouts and performances from the week of high school football games throughout the Hoosier State: Jalen Alexander, RB, Hamilton Southeastern Alexander put up 271 rush yards on 23 carries for the top-ranked Royals. He scored on a 47-yard ...
saturdaytradition.com
2 Hoosiers in uniform for warmups ahead of tipoff vs. Morehead State
There were some questions about a couple of players for Indiana before its season opener. Indy Star’s Tyler Tachman confirmed that Kaleb Banks and Logan Duncomb were in uniform during warmups. Banks was a member of Indiana’s 2022 class and was a former 4-star PF per the 247Sports Composite....
WANE-TV
7 area marching bands compete in state championship
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Seven local marching bands performed Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in a competition for the state championship. The ISSMA Marching Band State Finals brought to Indianapolis high schoolers from Carroll, Homestead, North Side, Concordia, Angola, Woodlan and Adams Central, along with more than 30 other schools.
shelbycountypost.com
Stanley Sutton, 68, of Shelbyville
Stanley Sutton, 68, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at. Born September 29, 1954 in Indianapolis, he was the son of Ray D. Sutton and. Doshie Edna (Dodson) Sutton. Survivors include 2 daughters- Christina Gibson of Georgia, Conswala Sutton. (husband Tracie) of Indianapolis; a brother- Robert Sutton of...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Morehead State at Indiana game day essentials
College basketball is back. Indiana opens its 123rd season of competition in men’s basketball with a matchup against Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Monday evening. Game Day Essentials:. Morehead State (0-0) at No. 13 Indiana (0-0) Tip Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall...
How to Watch Indiana Basketball Season Opener Against Morehead State
Indiana basketball opens the 2022-23 regular season on Monday against Morehead State at 7 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
cbs4indy.com
10 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s yet another reason to double-check your Powerball ticket. Ten winning Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $150,000 were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Locations ranged from Fort Wayne to Columbus, Greenwood and Indianapolis, among other cities. The winning...
Inside Indiana Business
Expansion of Whiteland Raceway Park underway
Whiteland Raceway Park in Johnson County has broken ground on a multimillion-dollar expansion of its facility and track. Plans include the addition of nearly a half-mile of track, seven new turns and 28 additional garages. WRP, which opened in 1958, is one of the oldest operating go-kart tracks in the...
shelbycountypost.com
Josephine Phillips, 94, of Shelbyville
Josephine Phillips, 94, of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at Heritage House of Shelbyville. She was born September 26,1928 in Lauderdale County, TN to Roveron Bradford and Mary Frances Bradford. She graduated from Lauderdale High School in 1953,. Mrs. Phillips moved to Shelbyville, IN shortly after graduating high...
shelbycountypost.com
Five candidates vying for two Shelbyville Central Schools board seats
As many as three Shelbyville Central Schools board seats could get new representation after Tuesday’s General Election. One will certainly change with Mike Warble finishing his term and stepping down as the district two representative. Amanda Bunton is running unopposed and will fill the seat beginning in 2023. Two...
WANE-TV
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
WISH-TV
Victoria Spartz defeats Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana 5th Congressional District race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican Victoria Spartz has defeated Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake in Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. According to the Associated Press, 47% of the votes have been reported. Spartz has 60.4% of the vote. Lee Lake has 39.6% of the vote. The 5th Congressional District covers the...
WTHI
The Indiana National Guard has a $1,000 proposition for you
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Want to make an extra $1,000? The Indiana National Guard might have something you need to check out. It is through a referral program the guard announced. Here's how it works. If you are over 18, you can give the guard a name and information...
indianapolismonthly.com
The Retaking Of Richmond Hill
At 11:11 p.m. on November 10, 2012, the southeast sky of Indianapolis flashed orange. Houses shuddered. Sirens wailed. Social media lit up with rumors of a plane crash, a meth lab explosion—or had a bomb gone off?. In the otherwise quiet neighborhood of Richmond Hill, a blast not experienced...
Unassuming Indiana Road Has a Grave in the Middle of It
If you blink, you just might miss it. In the midwest (specifically the Indiana/Kentucky region) we are no strangers to graves with interesting placement and backstories. For instance, there's the grave of Squire Boone Jr. which is located inside of Squire Boone Caverns. In Louisville, you can go shopping at a Bed Bath & Beyond, and pay your respects to the Burks Family at their cemetery plot on the way to your car (seriously their family cemetery is in the middle of a parking lot).
Inside Indiana Business
Endangered INdiana: Stinesville Buildings
What the former center of Indiana’s limestone industry is doing to save its once-bustling downtown. Around INdiana Reporter Mary-Rachel Redman has more in this week’s Endangered INdiana.
wbiw.com
Prepare now during Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb has declared Nov. 7-13 Winter Weather Preparedness Week, and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security encourages Hoosiers to plan ahead, gather resources, and be ready for winter in Indiana. Now is the time, before bad weather hits, for Hoosiers to gather the tools...
readthereporter.com
Wild & windy Westfield weekend
According to Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet, by 11 a.m. Saturday, peak wind gusts in Hamilton County were over 50 miles per hour – and we believe him! Reporter Publisher Stu Clampitt came upon this road hazard late Saturday afternoon just west of the intersection of State Road 32 and Ditch Road.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Indiana
The Hoosier State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
