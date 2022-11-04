Calaveras County, CA – The CHP has released new information regarding a big rig crash that shut down Highway 4 for several hours. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. west of the Hunt Road intersection, between Copperopolis and Angels Camp in Calaveras County, as reported here. The CHP reports the driver, 21-year-old William Magana of Oakland, was driving a 2008 Kenworth semi and pulling a trailer westbound on the highway at about 35 mph. CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler detailed, “Magana was driving the truck at an unsafe speed for the wet roadways. Due to his unsafe speed, he could not negotiate the turn in the roadway and allowed the trailer to leave the roadway, causing it to overturn and spill its load of scrap metal.”

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO