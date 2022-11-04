ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newman, CA

CBS News

Carter's Wish!

7 year-old Carter has battled with leukemia since he was 3, and Make-A-Wish is making Carter's wish come true in Turlock today! Three years after he initially made a wish to be a garbage man, he's joining Turlock Scavenger as a member of their collection team!
TURLOCK, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Celebrates Opening Of First Community Resilience Center

Tuolumne, CA — Three years after the 2013 Rim Fire, over $19-million in grant money was allocated to Tuolumne County to build community resilience centers in Tuolumne and Groveland. An additional $6.5 million in federal Neighborhood Stabilization funds were added for the projects in 2022, bringing the total to around $25-million.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Turlock, CA

Turlock is a charming small city in Stanislaus County, California, known for its agricultural roots and downtown charm. John William Mitchell, the founder of the city, declined to name the city after him. As such, they used the word Turlock, which they believe comes from the Irish word “Turlough,” meaning...
TURLOCK, CA
Fox40

Stanislaus County Animal Shelter

Stanislaus Animal Services Agency Service The County Of Stanislaus For All Animal Welfare Needs. They receive in About 7000 Animals A Year. Many Are Lost And Need To Find Their Way Back Home. Others Have Been Abandoned And Need To Find A New Home. At Any Given Moment they have over 250 dogs and cats available for adoption. Adoptable Pets Come In All Shapes, Sizes, Ages And Breeds. You’re Sure To Find The Perfect Pet For Your Family And You’ll Be Saving Life By Adopting.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Atwater family loses sisters after fatal hit and run

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sisters and best friends, 76-year-old Carolyn Rose and 73-year-old Billie Edwards were described as the “glue” of their family. They were out on a morning walk Wednesday in Atwater when they were hit and killed near Augusta Lane and Juniper Avenue. For the sisters, it was a day like many others, […]
ATWATER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Disney Legend and Central Valley native dies at 93

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Disney Legend Alice Estes Davis died at the age of 93 after a career of being involved in some of the most iconic animated movies and animatronic costume designs. A Disney Legend is a person that receives a Disney Legends Award to recognize those who have made an extraordinary […]
ESCALON, CA
KSBW.com

Attempted homicide in Hollister on Saturday night

HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide. According to investigators, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting on Sunnyslope Road at 7:29 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on scene, officers learned that the victim victim was dropped off at Hazel Hawkins Hospital.
HOLLISTER, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland

Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police investigating shooting on Sunnyslope Road

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE AT 9:44 AM ON NOV. 6- Hollister Police said a victim suffered two gunshot wounds after a shooting took place on the 1000 block of Sunnyslope Road on Saturday night. Officers said that the victim is expected to recover. Hollister Police also said that the shooting is being investigated as gang-related. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Sunnyslope Road appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Manteca, CA

Manteca is a city in San Joaquin County, California. As the "Family City," Manteca sits on major highways and railroads with flourishing businesses and popular tourist spots. Joshua Cowell founded the area in 1861, claiming about 1,000 acres to build houses. It was incorporated as a city in 1918, and...
MANTECA, CA
KSBW.com

When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man arrested, accused of groping girl near Merced park

MERCED, Calif. ( )- A man was arrested near a Merced park Friday evening, after witnesses say he groped a young girl at a soccer complex. Merced police say they were called to McNamara Park around 7:30 p.m. for a report that 31-year-old Robert Harris had allegedly sexually assaulted a child.
MERCED, CA
FOX40

3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said back in August, a Salinas woman left her home and was found dead in Big Sur weeks later. The death of Kayeleigh Alyssa Gammill, 20, is now being investigated by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a suspicious death, according to Salinas Police. A cause of death has not The post Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
ABC10

CHP investigating deadly Modesto hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a Monday morning crash in Modesto, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4 a.m. Monday, the Merced Communication Center (MCC) received a call about a traffic collision on S. Carpenter Road and S. Waverly Drive. CHP Modesto Area responded to the scene...
MODESTO, CA

