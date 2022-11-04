Read full article on original website
CBS News
Carter's Wish!
7 year-old Carter has battled with leukemia since he was 3, and Make-A-Wish is making Carter's wish come true in Turlock today! Three years after he initially made a wish to be a garbage man, he's joining Turlock Scavenger as a member of their collection team!
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Celebrates Opening Of First Community Resilience Center
Tuolumne, CA — Three years after the 2013 Rim Fire, over $19-million in grant money was allocated to Tuolumne County to build community resilience centers in Tuolumne and Groveland. An additional $6.5 million in federal Neighborhood Stabilization funds were added for the projects in 2022, bringing the total to around $25-million.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Turlock, CA
Turlock is a charming small city in Stanislaus County, California, known for its agricultural roots and downtown charm. John William Mitchell, the founder of the city, declined to name the city after him. As such, they used the word Turlock, which they believe comes from the Irish word “Turlough,” meaning...
abc10.com
Manteca Buffaloes clench #1 seed: Northern California Football Interview
The Manteca Buffaloes claimed the #1 seed in their section. They share with ABC10 the secrets to their dominance on the field.
Fox40
Stanislaus County Animal Shelter
Stanislaus Animal Services Agency Service The County Of Stanislaus For All Animal Welfare Needs. They receive in About 7000 Animals A Year. Many Are Lost And Need To Find Their Way Back Home. Others Have Been Abandoned And Need To Find A New Home. At Any Given Moment they have over 250 dogs and cats available for adoption. Adoptable Pets Come In All Shapes, Sizes, Ages And Breeds. You’re Sure To Find The Perfect Pet For Your Family And You’ll Be Saving Life By Adopting.
Atwater family loses sisters after fatal hit and run
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Sisters and best friends, 76-year-old Carolyn Rose and 73-year-old Billie Edwards were described as the “glue” of their family. They were out on a morning walk Wednesday in Atwater when they were hit and killed near Augusta Lane and Juniper Avenue. For the sisters, it was a day like many others, […]
Good News Network
Store Employee Angels are Rewarded for Assisting An Injured Elderly Woman: ‘I was Immediately Surrounded’
The Lowe’s hardware chain presented an Angel Award to employees in California who rallied around a customer that took a bad fall in the parking lot. Deborah Hayes told GNN that her elderly mother was shopping in the Modesto store when the accident occurred, and called the incident a “wonderful story of people helping others.”
Think before you spend | The best advice if you win the $1.9B Powerball Jackpot
STOCKTON, Calif. — At Ernie's General Store on East Waterloo Road in Stockton, it's been non-stop lottery fever. "I would make a lot of other people happy," said Sharon, when asked about what she would do if she struck it rich. "Probably buy a home," said Lionel Gonzalez, adding...
Disney Legend and Central Valley native dies at 93
ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, Disney Legend Alice Estes Davis died at the age of 93 after a career of being involved in some of the most iconic animated movies and animatronic costume designs. A Disney Legend is a person that receives a Disney Legends Award to recognize those who have made an extraordinary […]
KSBW.com
Attempted homicide in Hollister on Saturday night
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide. According to investigators, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting on Sunnyslope Road at 7:29 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on scene, officers learned that the victim victim was dropped off at Hazel Hawkins Hospital.
postnewsgroup.com
Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland
Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
Hollister Police investigating shooting on Sunnyslope Road
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE AT 9:44 AM ON NOV. 6- Hollister Police said a victim suffered two gunshot wounds after a shooting took place on the 1000 block of Sunnyslope Road on Saturday night. Officers said that the victim is expected to recover. Hollister Police also said that the shooting is being investigated as gang-related. The post Hollister Police investigating shooting on Sunnyslope Road appeared first on KION546.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manteca, CA
Manteca is a city in San Joaquin County, California. As the "Family City," Manteca sits on major highways and railroads with flourishing businesses and popular tourist spots. Joshua Cowell founded the area in 1861, claiming about 1,000 acres to build houses. It was incorporated as a city in 1918, and...
KSBW.com
When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man-made caves at homeless encampments: A new phenomenon strikes a California river
Removing trash from the banks of the Tuolumne River is an unending process for Chris Guptill, founder of the volunteer cleanup organization Operation 9-2-99. “Once the trash goes down the river and ends up in the ocean, you are never going to undo that,” he said. “We are trying to prevent things that can’t be undone.”
yourcentralvalley.com
Man arrested, accused of groping girl near Merced park
MERCED, Calif. ( )- A man was arrested near a Merced park Friday evening, after witnesses say he groped a young girl at a soccer complex. Merced police say they were called to McNamara Park around 7:30 p.m. for a report that 31-year-old Robert Harris had allegedly sexually assaulted a child.
3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said back in August, a Salinas woman left her home and was found dead in Big Sur weeks later. The death of Kayeleigh Alyssa Gammill, 20, is now being investigated by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a suspicious death, according to Salinas Police. A cause of death has not The post Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur appeared first on KION546.
CHP investigating deadly Modesto hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a Monday morning crash in Modesto, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4 a.m. Monday, the Merced Communication Center (MCC) received a call about a traffic collision on S. Carpenter Road and S. Waverly Drive. CHP Modesto Area responded to the scene...
