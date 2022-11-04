Read full article on original website
Related
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash cleared in Rockbridge Co. on I-81 N
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a vehicle crash that has closed multiple lanes on Interstate 81 North in Rockbridge County. VDOT says the crash is at mile marker 202 in the area of Pleasant Valley Road. The crash has closed lanes...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: Lane closures start Wednesday on bridge project on Route 33
Lane closures begin Wednesday on Route 33 in Harrisonburg as part a project replacing the two bridges over Interstate 81 at Exit 247 and two railroad bridges west of the interchange. Left- or right-lane closures will be in place on East Market Street as needed on weekdays from 9 a.m....
cbs19news
Nature trail keeps pedestrians and bikers off the road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Civilian calls to improve bike and pedestrian safety in Charlottesville are only increasing, and one step forward is a new wooded trail that keeps pedestrians off busy roads. The Fifeville Trail connects four parts of town. It’s half a mile altogether and is split into...
WDBJ7.com
Two taken to hospital after Lynchburg crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg crash at Waterlick Road and Leesville Road left two people in a hospital Monday. According to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, two vehicles that both sustained heavy damage were involved.
crozetgazette.com
Crozet Roundabout Construction Updates
For those curious about the status of two traffic roundabout construction projects in the Crozet area, the waiting is the hardest part. A roundabout for the Rt. 240/250 intersection was funded through the Highway Safety Improvement Program three years ago. The plan was to begin work on the roundabout in 2021 after the Crozet Avenue bridge replacement work was complete, but the bridge work was not started until this past summer. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials reported in March that the roundabout project would go to advertising within this calendar year and construction would begin by the end of 2022.
cbs19news
One killed in weekend crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in an early Sunday morning crash in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday on Tinkling Spring Road, just north of the intersection with Round Hill Drive. Police say a 1991 Ford...
cbs19news
Scottsville commission votes for proposed factory redevelopment
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An old tire factory building in Scottsville could become new apartments and commercial space. At a meeting on Monday, the Scottsville Planning Commission voted 3-1 to recommend approval to redevelop the facility. Between 1944 and 2009, the factory produced tire cord, but it has...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Traffic switch coming Nov. 12-13 on diverging diamond interchange
The diverging diamond interchange on U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville is nearing completion and traffic will be switched to the final configuration during the weekend of Nov. 12-13. Beginning at 9 p.m. Nov. 12, U.S. 250 will be closed under the I-64 overpasses while the...
theriver953.com
SCSO investigate thefts at 2 county truck stops
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the investigation of thefts from two Toms Brooks Trucks Stops. Several individuals reportedly stole from the gambling machines at both the Love’s and Pilot Truck Stops on Mount Olive Road. The individuals were all wearing COVID protection like masks and appear...
katheats.com
The Georges in Lexington, VA
We had a lovely stay at The Georges in Lexington, Virginia last week. Here’s why you should add this boutique hotel to your Virginia travel itinerary!. The Georges is a boutique inn in Lexington, Virginia, about an hour’s drive from Charlottesville. So it’s the perfect spot for a romantic night away!
cbs19news
Charlottesville company named among Made in Virginia honorees
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A product made in Charlottesville has been recognized by the Made in Virginia Awards. Virginia Living magazine recently announced the 2022 winners, including 30 companies from 20 cities across the Commonwealth. Each Made in Virginia award winner will be featured in the December 2022 issue...
cbs19news
Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
WDBJ7.com
One man, house hit in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident. Police say just after 10:35 p.m. Saturday, the department responded to a shots fired call in the 900 block of Pierce Street. While officers responded to that address, they got another call for a man located in...
cbs19news
Donate food to get overdue, late renewal fines reduced
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who owe fines on books that have been returned late to the library can get some of those fines dropped by donating food. The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library is launching its Food for Fines Drive, which supports the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. This drive...
thefabricator.com
Virginia MetalFab moves to new location
Virginia MetalFab, a manufacturer of metal parts and assemblies for companies in the energy, utilities, transportation, and technology industries, is moving its operations to an 800,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility in Appomattox, Va. The company will host an open house at its new location Dec. 9. The manufacturer also is upgrading its...
theriver953.com
SCSO arrest 3 Harrisonburg men after chase
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the arrest of 3 Harrisonburg men after a chase. Deputies took a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Senedo Road Edinburg. Prior to arrival Deputies learned that an assault with a firearm being brandished and possible shots fired...
cbs19news
Interim CPD chief talks to council about recent shootings.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A spike in shootings in the city has the Charlottesville City Council and the interim Charlottesville Police Department chief talking about what needs to be done to stem the violence. Interim Chief Latroy Durette spoke to the city council on Monday night. He gave a...
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Serious injuries in crash into river in Port Republic
A vehicle crashed off the bridge crossing the South Fork of the Shenandoah River in Port Republic Thursday night, resulting in life-threatening injuries for the driver. Crews from Grottoes Fire, Grottoes Rescue, Rockingham County Fire & Rescue as well as members of the Rockingham County Technical Rescue Team worked together to access, stabilize, extricate, and transfer the patient to Pegasus helicopter and eventually to UVA Medical Center.
cbs19news
JAUNT reporting problems with phones
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who are trying to get in touch with JAUNT may be having some issues on Tuesday morning. According to an email, the organization is having intermittent issues with its phone system. People can still call the main number at (434) 296-3184, and if they...
Comments / 1