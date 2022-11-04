Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
Song You Need: 38 Spesh and Harry Fraud bring on heavy hitters to honor the dead
38 Spesh has barely left the studio these past few years, but he’s generally been sitting behind the boards, separated by glass from those doing the rapping. That changed with September’s 7 Shots — a tight, eight-track tape with minimal features and maximal mic carnage from Spesh himself. And last Thursday (November 3), less than two months after that record’s arrival, the veteran Rochester rap mogul — the founder of Trust Comes First Music Group outside of his own musical endeavors — announced a forthcoming collaborative project called Beyond Belief with prolific Brooklyn producer Harry Fraud, sharing the news alongside lead single “Speshal,” featuring Stove God Cooks.
The FADER
Song You Need: Babyfather and Tirzah are slick as rain
Dean Blunt and Tirzah are a match too perfect to miss. The vocalist, composer, producer, and provocateur and the experimental singer-songwriter, both from London, tend toward the slippery. Where Blunt is a veteran troll (and undeniable genius) who keeps his personal life almost entirely guarded, Tirzah is significantly younger and (thus far) more open to sharing her inner world, but her soundscapes are no less penetrable.
The FADER
Watch Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers perform “Stoned At The Nail Salon” together in Brazil
Lorde was joined on stage by Phoebe Bridgers during her headline performance at Primavera Sound São Paulo on Sunday night. Bridgers, who recorded backing vocals for half of Lorde's 2021 album Solar Power, appeared on stage during "Stoned At The Nail Salon." Watch fan footage of the performance below.
The FADER
Song You Need: KUČKA took a GIF and turned it into a song about loneliness
KUČKA is an artist who is used to collaboration, providing vocals on multiple Flume albums as well as Mount Kimbie‘s latest. Working predominantly in those kind of group environments must, presumably, make returning to solo duty feel even more isolated than it does to the most hardened lone worker. This feeling is perhaps at the core of “Not There,” Laura Lowther’s quietly devastating new single.
The FADER
Rihanna offers update on next album: “Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another”
Rihanna has poured cold water on the idea that her upcoming appearance at next year's Super Bowl means she must have a new album ready to go. Anticipation about Rihanna's long-awaited ninth studio album, #R9 to Navy acolytes, reached a fever pitch when it was confirmed that she will headline the 2023 Super Bowl, however, speaking in a new interview Rihanna suggested that might not be the case.
The FADER
Watch Smino bring a pair of Luv 4 Rent songs to The Tonight Show
Smino was the musical guest on Monday's The Tonight Show and he brought two songs from latest album Luv 4 Rent to Jimmy Fallon's stage. “Lee & Lovie” showcased the soulful side of the record, with Smino going method and sneezing on the beat. "Blu Billy," meanwhile, brought an injection of energy as Smino showcased his impressive flow and technical abilities. Check out the whole thing above.
The FADER
Kid Cudi says he may only release one more album after hinting at retirement
Kid Cudi has suggested he will release one final album before reassessing his options, saying he does not know what the future hold. The rapper was posting on Twitter over the weekend when he told fans he owes his record label one more project. The tweets came after a recent interview in which Cudi said he is "nearing the end" of his music career.
The FADER
The music world pays to tribute to Low’s Mimi Parker
Tributes to Mimi Parker, the drummer and vocalist of the pioneering slowcore group Low, came pouring in when her husband and bandmate, Alan Sparhawk, announced her death on Low’s social media Sunday morning (November 6). Parker passed away Saturday night at 55 after a long battle with ovarian cancer.
The FADER
Jockstrap’s “Greatest Hits” video is an comedic courtroom drama
Jockstrap have shared a fun new video for their song "Greatest Hits." In the video, which you can see above, a celebrity trial between two pop stars plays out in full, from being caught by paparazzi as they enter to the drama unfolding inside the court. Cameos in the video include Jamie xx, Don Letts, John Foley, and Princess Julia.
Comments / 0