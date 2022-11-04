Manolo Caro, creator, executive producer and director of Netflix’s The House of Flowers (La Casa de las Flores), has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Caro’s background spans writing, producing and directing for film and theater. Among his film credits, which have made him the first Mexican director to appear for three consecutive years in his country’s top 10 at the box office, are titles like Perfectos Desconocidos and La Vida Inmoral de la Pareja Ideal.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Pinocchio' Star Gregory Mann Chases Fatherly Love in Trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Animated Musical'Banshees of Inisherin' Actress Kerry Condon to Be Honored...

18 MINUTES AGO