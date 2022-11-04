ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

‘House of Flowers’ Creator Manolo Caro Signs With UTA (Exclusive)

Manolo Caro, creator, executive producer and director of Netflix’s The House of Flowers (La Casa de las Flores), has signed with UTA for representation in all areas. Caro’s background spans writing, producing and directing for film and theater. Among his film credits, which have made him the first Mexican director to appear for three consecutive years in his country’s top 10 at the box office, are titles like Perfectos Desconocidos and La Vida Inmoral de la Pareja Ideal.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Pinocchio' Star Gregory Mann Chases Fatherly Love in Trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Animated Musical'Banshees of Inisherin' Actress Kerry Condon to Be Honored...
DoYouRemember?

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Stay In America Now After Previously Vowing To Move To The UK

Ozzy Osbourne has changed his mind. This summer, Ozzy and his wife Sharon revealed that they would be moving back to the United Kingdom, where they originate from. After being fired from The Talk, Sharon has found a new job with her friend Piers Morgan on a UK talk show. The family was also set to star in a new reality show called Home to Roost about their move back to the UK.
