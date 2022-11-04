Read full article on original website
Savannah Santa Train returns in December
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia […]
Hometown Hero: Ghost Pirates fans
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every town loves its sports heroes. And Savannah got some new WTOC Hometown Heroes over the weekend when the Ghost Pirates played their first home game in front of an excited sold out crowd. Saturday night in Savannah was going to be a success long before...
Flags, crosses honoring veterans placed along Lyons streets
LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of crosses and flags took their place along the road Monday as part of the Lyons Lions Club’s annual tribute recognizing their veterans. Every year more crosses are added. It’s a tradition admired by family members and friends. When the city started this...
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting begins in Georgia. There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able...
Rising country music star Hannah Dasher headed to Springfield for intimate show
SPRINGFIELD, Ga. — Tickets available now for A Night with Hannah Dasher. In partnership with the Rotary Club of Effingham Sunrise, Carlson & Co is presenting a one-of-a-kind experience with the rising star in country music. Dasher will put on an intimate show at the Local on Laurel in...
Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
Statesboro High alum named Student National Pharmaceutical Association president
Tierra Jackson, Statesboro High School Class of 2014, was inaugurated as the new Student National Pharmaceutical Association (SNPhA) president at the annual convention of the SNPhA held this past August in Atlanta. As Jackson assumes her new role, she looks to inspire innovation in pharmacy. “Tierra is a bright, ambitious,...
Christmas Made in the South is coming soon to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: A look at Christmas Made in the South in Savannah 2021. Christmas is coming early to Savannah this year. The award-winning 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South returns to Savannah Friday, Nov. 18. The event will be held at the Savannah Convention Center...
Community to honor local legend Sister Robbie Porter at Appreciation Gospel Extravaganza
The Appreciation Gospel Extravaganza will be held at 4pm on Sunday, Nov. 13 , at Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesboro. The event’s theme is built around “Give me my flowers while I yet live” and will give the community an opportunity to come together and appreciate longtime resident, Robbie Porter, on this day. This event is the first of many and will be one to remember for Porter and her family.
43-Year-Old Carroll Clifton Died In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Shipyard Road on Friday around 11 p.m. The crash claimed the life of 43-year-old Carroll Clifton.
Election Results: Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne counties
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting breaks record in Georgia. Several seats are up for grabs in Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall and Wayne County in 2022. Many of those races surround board of commissioners positions. In addition, voters will decide the future of alcohol sales in...
Tunnel to Towers 5K in Bluffton honors veterans
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Veterans Day is Friday, but paying tribute to our veterans doesn’t have to end there. In Bluffton, organizers of a 5K race want their event to become the community’s way to honor those who served in our armed forces. Candice Taylor brought a 5K...
20-Year-Old Tierra Grant Died In A Fiery Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a fiery motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened when a 20-year-old was driving on Chatham Parkway near Police Memorial Drive.
92-year-old elections worker hoping to show importance of voting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This year’s election is drawing some to the polls for the first time but in Evans County one woman has been a staple in the voting process there for decades. For Nita Bell Baker Election Day has been important to her for as long as...
Keeping up with wedding trends with Ivory and Beau
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is one of the most sought after wedding destination cities in the country. One of the first items on a bride’s checklist choosing a dress. WTOC checked out a local bridal boutique to learn about some dress styles trending right now.
Pembroke Flag Committee cancels Veterans Day commemoration
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The expected impacts from subtropical storm Nicole are already affecting Veterans Day plans in our area. Monday the Pembroke Flag Committee says their Veterans Day commemoration is cancelled. Back in September, the Pembroke Flag Committee made efforts to find new sponsors to keep the display going.
Richmond Hill veteran adopts stray found while working in Syria
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A stray puppy recently made a major upgrade thanks to a veteran living in Bryan County and the help of a national nonprofit. The dog was once homeless, roaming the desert in Syria, but that changed after she met a group of U.S. servicemembers and military contractors last February.
31-Year-Old Kristina Sherrod-Castor In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Metter (Metter, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol reported a motor vehicle crash in Candler County on Friday. The crash claimed the life of 31-year-old Kristina Sherrod-Castor. Preliminary crash reports suggest that Sherrod-Castor was negotiating a curve on GA Hwy 23 at Ollifftown Road when she lost control of her Ford Explorer.
Police presence at Greenwood St. and Pennsylvania Ave. in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police has responded to an incident at Greenwood Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Savannah. Stick with WTOC for updates.
City of Hinesville prepares for Veterans Day Parade
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The nation is preparing to recognize those who have served our country this Friday. The Hinesville Veterans Day Parade is set to kick off at the Bradwell Institute and head down General Screven Way. Organizers say they’re looking forward to remembering and honoring those who have served.
