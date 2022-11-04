ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, GA

WSAV News 3

Savannah Santa Train returns in December

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A popular Savannah holiday event is a little more than a month away with the Savannah Santa Train returning on Dec. 10. You can buy tickets here. Tickets are $15 per person but CHS Members can attend for $12. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Georgia […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hometown Hero: Ghost Pirates fans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every town loves its sports heroes. And Savannah got some new WTOC Hometown Heroes over the weekend when the Ghost Pirates played their first home game in front of an excited sold out crowd. Saturday night in Savannah was going to be a success long before...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Flags, crosses honoring veterans placed along Lyons streets

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of crosses and flags took their place along the road Monday as part of the Lyons Lions Club’s annual tribute recognizing their veterans. Every year more crosses are added. It’s a tradition admired by family members and friends. When the city started this...
LYONS, GA
WJCL

Savannah police investigate Jimmy Deloach Parkway crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police's Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash after officers responded to Jimmy Deloach Parkway at Highlands around 10 p.m on November 6. The two-vehicle crash involved a 2022 Ford Mustang and 2020 Ford F-150, with impact resulting in the Mustang overturning multiple times. Cameron...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Christmas Made in the South is coming soon to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: A look at Christmas Made in the South in Savannah 2021. Christmas is coming early to Savannah this year. The award-winning 33rd Annual Christmas Made in the South returns to Savannah Friday, Nov. 18. The event will be held at the Savannah Convention Center...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Community to honor local legend Sister Robbie Porter at Appreciation Gospel Extravaganza

The Appreciation Gospel Extravaganza will be held at 4pm on Sunday, Nov. 13 , at Trinity Episcopal Church in Statesboro. The event’s theme is built around “Give me my flowers while I yet live” and will give the community an opportunity to come together and appreciate longtime resident, Robbie Porter, on this day. This event is the first of many and will be one to remember for Porter and her family.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Tunnel to Towers 5K in Bluffton honors veterans

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Veterans Day is Friday, but paying tribute to our veterans doesn’t have to end there. In Bluffton, organizers of a 5K race want their event to become the community’s way to honor those who served in our armed forces. Candice Taylor brought a 5K...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Keeping up with wedding trends with Ivory and Beau

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is one of the most sought after wedding destination cities in the country. One of the first items on a bride’s checklist choosing a dress. WTOC checked out a local bridal boutique to learn about some dress styles trending right now.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Pembroke Flag Committee cancels Veterans Day commemoration

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - The expected impacts from subtropical storm Nicole are already affecting Veterans Day plans in our area. Monday the Pembroke Flag Committee says their Veterans Day commemoration is cancelled. Back in September, the Pembroke Flag Committee made efforts to find new sponsors to keep the display going.
PEMBROKE, GA
WJCL

Richmond Hill veteran adopts stray found while working in Syria

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A stray puppy recently made a major upgrade thanks to a veteran living in Bryan County and the help of a national nonprofit. The dog was once homeless, roaming the desert in Syria, but that changed after she met a group of U.S. servicemembers and military contractors last February.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

City of Hinesville prepares for Veterans Day Parade

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The nation is preparing to recognize those who have served our country this Friday. The Hinesville Veterans Day Parade is set to kick off at the Bradwell Institute and head down General Screven Way. Organizers say they’re looking forward to remembering and honoring those who have served.
HINESVILLE, GA

