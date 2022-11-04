ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Action News Jax

Federal judge sides with Florida in elections law canvassing boards dispute

TALLAHASEE, Fla. — A federal judge has rejected a request by the Florida Democratic Party to block part of a new state elections law involving county canvassing boards. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams on Tuesday refused to issue a preliminary injunction, saying the Democratic Party and two individual plaintiffs “had not met their burden to establish a substantial threat of actual and imminent irreparable injury.”
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Judge restricts Arizona ballot watchers

A temporary restraining order was granted Tuesday in a suit aimed at keeping an election watchdog group in Arizona from intimidating the state’s voters. The order by U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi bars Clean Elections USA from coming close to drop boxes, open-carrying guns near drop boxes and yelling at people putting ballots in those boxes. Liburdi, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, had previously refused to bar the monitors but gave the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans another chance to argue why the poll-watchers should be restricted.
ARIZONA STATE
Springfield News-Leader

Missouri judge temporarily blocks rules on groups paying volunteers to register voters

JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri judge temporarily blocked part of a new state law restricting civic groups from registering large groups of new voters. In a Friday order just days before Election Day, a Jefferson City circuit judge hit pause on rules that banned groups from paying volunteers to hand out voter registration applications, required groups seeking to sign up more than 10 voters to register with the state, and mandated those volunteers be Missouri voters themselves.
MISSOURI STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 live election results: Ballot Question 3 (Alcohol licenses)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Aside from the bevy of candidates on the ballot during the November general election, voters will also be asked whether they want to increase the number of alcohol licenses a single company can hold. Question 3 would increase the...
thecentersquare.com

Rep. Brandtjen: 'Someone sent military ballots to my house'

(The Center Square) – The lawmaker in charge of the Assembly’s Committee on Elections says someone sent three unrequested ballots to her home. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said on Monday that she received three military ballots in the mail. “I believe someone was trying to point out...
WISCONSIN STATE

