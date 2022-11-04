Read full article on original website
Related
Judge orders Alabama Secretary of State to hand over data on purged voters, denied registration applications
A federal judge has ordered Alabama's top election official to hand over records related to voters who may have been purged from the state's voting rolls after the 2020 election.
Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision reversed by the United States Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state’s high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate. Pennsylvania’s top-ranking elections official...
Federal judge sides with Florida in elections law canvassing boards dispute
TALLAHASEE, Fla. — A federal judge has rejected a request by the Florida Democratic Party to block part of a new state elections law involving county canvassing boards. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams on Tuesday refused to issue a preliminary injunction, saying the Democratic Party and two individual plaintiffs “had not met their burden to establish a substantial threat of actual and imminent irreparable injury.”
Arizona Secretary of State Threatens Lawsuit Over County Supervisors Potentially Voting for a Hand Count of Ballots
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) indicated that she will sue officials in one county if they choose to count ballots by hand, a process that’s “time intensive and prone to human error.”. “Any election director in Arizona—the official responsible for overseeing tabulation of ballots—can attest that...
Federal Judge Refuses to Block Arizona ‘Vigilantes’ from Gathering Near Drop Boxes or Taping Voters
In a defeat for advocacy groups raising the alarm about “vigilantes” in Arizona, a federal judge on Friday refused to issue a temporary restraining order blocking people from recording voters or gathering near drop boxes in the Grand Canyon State. “While there are serious questions implicated, the Court...
Judge restricts Arizona ballot watchers
A temporary restraining order was granted Tuesday in a suit aimed at keeping an election watchdog group in Arizona from intimidating the state’s voters. The order by U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi bars Clean Elections USA from coming close to drop boxes, open-carrying guns near drop boxes and yelling at people putting ballots in those boxes. Liburdi, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, had previously refused to bar the monitors but gave the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans another chance to argue why the poll-watchers should be restricted.
Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes
A federal judge has ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters
Parts of Nye’s ballot hand counting plan blocked by Nevada Supreme Court
Portions of a rural Nevada county’s plan to hand count ballots for the 2022 election are being curtailed by the state Supreme Court, which said in an order Friday the hand-count process cannot be livestreamed and county officials must ensure voters can use all options to verify their signature as provided by state law.
Voters must show identification in 38 states to cast their ballot on Election Day
The last day to cast your vote in the 2022 midterm elections is Tuesday, November 8. In 38 states, voters are required to present a form of ID when casting their ballot on Election Day. Some states don't require photo IDs, while others don't require proof of ID at all.
Arizona voters file complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot boxes
Multiple Arizona voters have filed formal complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot drop boxes near Phoenix. And with just two weeks to go until the midterm elections, some candidates are even pushing theories of voter fraud in the state. Republican Kari Lake, who is running for governor, has been pushing...
6th circuit appeals judges: Tennessee voting law is 'problematic'
High level judges on Thursday called a Tennessee voting law that makes it a felony to share certain voting materials “concerning" and “problematic" during arguments in an ongoing challenge to it. Under the 1994 law, only election commission employees are authorized to distribute absentee ballot applications. Anyone else...
Federal judge in Phoenix to issue temporary restraining order against ballot 'watchers'
PHOENIX — A federal judge in Phoenix is set to issue a temporary restraining order against a group of people accused of intimidating voters in the Valley. A full written order was issued for a temporary restraining order against the ballot box watchers with Clean Elections USA following voter intimidation in the Valley last month.
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Voting laws at issue as states decide scores of ballot items
Voters in several states are weighing in on fundamental questions about how future elections will function as scores of ballot measures addressing an array of issues are being decided. Several of the more than 130 state ballot measures in Tuesday's elections would affect the way voters cast ballots by adding...
New US state voting laws present most intense voter suppression threat in decades
Proliferation of new legislation comes in response to false claims about the 2020 election
Missouri judge temporarily blocks rules on groups paying volunteers to register voters
JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri judge temporarily blocked part of a new state law restricting civic groups from registering large groups of new voters. In a Friday order just days before Election Day, a Jefferson City circuit judge hit pause on rules that banned groups from paying volunteers to hand out voter registration applications, required groups seeking to sign up more than 10 voters to register with the state, and mandated those volunteers be Missouri voters themselves.
Mass. 2022 live election results: Ballot Question 3 (Alcohol licenses)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Aside from the bevy of candidates on the ballot during the November general election, voters will also be asked whether they want to increase the number of alcohol licenses a single company can hold. Question 3 would increase the...
thecentersquare.com
Rep. Brandtjen: 'Someone sent military ballots to my house'
(The Center Square) – The lawmaker in charge of the Assembly’s Committee on Elections says someone sent three unrequested ballots to her home. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, said on Monday that she received three military ballots in the mail. “I believe someone was trying to point out...
Supreme Court asked to review Mississippi voting rights case
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi legal organization is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the state’s provision permanently banning people convicted of certain felonies from voting. The Mississippi Center for Justice is petitioning the Supreme Court two months after the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals struck...
Vox
Why Florida and Missouri Republicans won’t let federal observers in polling places
State and local Republican officials in Florida and Missouri will not allow officials from the Justice Department into polling places to monitor compliance with federal laws, in a controversy that at first blush seems like a political stunt from the Republicans involved. In every recent general election, the Justice Department...
Comments / 0