A 19-year-old Chattooga man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department at a location on Calhoun Road on Wednesday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Malachi Alexander Williams of a South Summerville address was stopped for questioning by police after they detected the smell of marijuana. Williams allegedly attempted to reach for a concealed firearm and started to walk away from the officers. Upon his arrest, Williams was found with two bags of marijuana, packaging materials, and cash. He is being charged with obstruction of law enforcement, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO