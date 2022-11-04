Read full article on original website
wrganews.com
68-year-old Rome Woman arrested for Battery against Police Officers
A 68-year-old Rome woman was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after an incident that occurred at a residence on Etowah Drive on Friday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Brenda Joe Garland allegedly was being questioned by police after being drunk in public when Garland allegedly punched an officer in the face, while also kicking another. Garland is being charged with 2 counts of simple battery against a police officer, 2 felony counts of obstruction, and public drunkenness.
wrganews.com
Rome man arrested for Battery after hitting Pregnant Woman
A 25-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he allegedly struck a pregnant woman. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Don Cornelius Green of a West Drive address was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly hit a 20-year-old pregnant victim in the stomach with his fist, leaving visible markings on her body.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For November 7th
Cody Thompson, 28 of Centre, was arrested on November 6th at 9:42 PM, charged with probation revocation, theft of property 2nd, and burglary 3rd by the Leesburg Police Department. Richard Neese, 37 of Piedmont, was arrested on November 6th at 8:14 PM, charged with DUI by the Centre Police Department.
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County man charged with voyeurism after incident at gym
An Albertville man is charged with voyeurism after an incident at a DeKalb County gym. Colby Bryant Norris, 21, was arrested Oct. 28. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Norris “photographed or filmed the intimate areas of another person” who was changing clothes after using the tanning bed at the gym.
Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, November 8, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 8, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
6-year-old Georgia boy dead after finding gun he thought was ‘toy’ behind his home, police say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old Georgia boy was killed after he found a gun at his apartment complex and accidentally shot himself in the head, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Calhoun Police said they responded to reports of someone shot on...
‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
2nd suspect in deadly Five Points MARTA station shooting arrested
A second arrest has been made in a deadly April shooting at a downtown MARTA station following a weekend domestic dispute.
wrganews.com
Updated: Calhoun Police Investigating Child death from Gunshot Wound
According to a report by the Gordon Gazette, the Calhoun Police Department has identified the 6-year-old killed from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, November 5 as Zi Zi Olmstead. No additional information on the shooting has been released, and the Calhoun Police Department confirms the investigation is still active.
Man who robbed half-dozen businesses across Cobb County will spend life in prison
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A man connected to six different 2018 armed robberies in Cobb County has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced on Wednesday. Lashumbia D. Session’s charges stem from six separate armed robberies of Cobb County...
RPD: Four arrested, tried to flush evidence down the toilet
Four people were arrested after police say some of them were found trying to flush evidence down a toilet.
fox5atlanta.com
2 Douglasville men scammed insurance company for $50K, official says
ATLANTA - Two young men are wanted in Douglas County for supposed fraud and forgery, according to Atlanta's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Commissioner John F. King released a statement Nov. 7 listing Douglasville's 23-year-old Jamal Bradley and 23-year-old Xavier McGhee as the suspects. King claimed that the two forged...
17-year-old dead after shooting at DeKalb County apartment, suspect in custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting at a Decatur apartment complex Sunday afternoon, DeKalb County police said. Police said they arrived at an apartment complex on the 600 block of Crest Drive in Decatur after receiving a call about a teen that was shot.
wrganews.com
37-year-old Rome man arrested for drug charges
A 37-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department for multiple drug charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Benjamin Lamar Williams of a Skyline Drive address was arrested this week after reports said he was found with fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Police also found that Williams had a digital scale located in his vehicle. Williams is being charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of marijuana.
fox5atlanta.com
Police warning residents about rash of car break-ins in Douglasville neighborhoods
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are sending a stern warning to car owners after a rash of thefts in multiple neighborhoods in just one night. Officials say between 2 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. Saturday, around 50 cars were ransacked in the Douglasville neighborhoods of Cedar Forest Drive, Braylen Manor Drive, and Chicago Park.
wrganews.com
19-year-old Chattooga man arrested by FCPD
A 19-year-old Chattooga man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department at a location on Calhoun Road on Wednesday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Malachi Alexander Williams of a South Summerville address was stopped for questioning by police after they detected the smell of marijuana. Williams allegedly attempted to reach for a concealed firearm and started to walk away from the officers. Upon his arrest, Williams was found with two bags of marijuana, packaging materials, and cash. He is being charged with obstruction of law enforcement, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
wrganews.com
Bank scammed out of more than $100,000
Rome police are investigating a theft of over $100,000 in October and November from a local bank. According to the Rome Police Department The United Community Bank on 2nd ave. reported a theft at the bank. The bank reported that an account was opened on October 4th by a man named Donald Wayne Cole. Cole then begins to wire, deposit, and withdraw money into and from the account throughout the month. Cole wired money to a woman under the name of Valerie Howard for “construction material”. Police reports state that the bank lost over $100,000 and that they would provide surveillance video of the suspect to police.
Man shot in southwest Atlanta over dispute, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed on Friday night following a dispute Atlanta police claim. Police were dispatched to 3540 North Camp Creek Pkwy regarding a person shot. The department said when officers arrived they found man who'd been shot once. They were able to get the man to Grady hospital, but he died, the department reported.
Search underway after detention officer shot, another killed at McDonough apartments
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A detention officer is critically hurt after being shot at a McDonough apartment complex Friday afternoon and a manhunt for a 32-year-old is now underway. It's still unclear what sparked the shooting, but Henry County officials said the detention officer was shot several times. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where they are listed as critical but stable, according to investigators. A second person was also killed, according to officials, though details that person's identity were not immediately available.
Two sent to hospital after argument leads to shooting in Old Fourth Ward, police say
ATLANTA — Two men are in the hospital recovering after an argument turned violent Saturday night, police say. Atlanta Police said two groups got into an argument around 3 a.m. on Gartrell Street in the Old Fourth Ward area. One group was apparently in a car, while another was...
