Rome, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wrganews.com

68-year-old Rome Woman arrested for Battery against Police Officers

A 68-year-old Rome woman was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after an incident that occurred at a residence on Etowah Drive on Friday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Brenda Joe Garland allegedly was being questioned by police after being drunk in public when Garland allegedly punched an officer in the face, while also kicking another. Garland is being charged with 2 counts of simple battery against a police officer, 2 felony counts of obstruction, and public drunkenness.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Rome man arrested for Battery after hitting Pregnant Woman

A 25-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he allegedly struck a pregnant woman. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Don Cornelius Green of a West Drive address was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly hit a 20-year-old pregnant victim in the stomach with his fist, leaving visible markings on her body.
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For November 7th

Cody Thompson, 28 of Centre, was arrested on November 6th at 9:42 PM, charged with probation revocation, theft of property 2nd, and burglary 3rd by the Leesburg Police Department. Richard Neese, 37 of Piedmont, was arrested on November 6th at 8:14 PM, charged with DUI by the Centre Police Department.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

DeKalb County man charged with voyeurism after incident at gym

An Albertville man is charged with voyeurism after an incident at a DeKalb County gym. Colby Bryant Norris, 21, was arrested Oct. 28. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Norris “photographed or filmed the intimate areas of another person” who was changing clothes after using the tanning bed at the gym.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Tuesday, November 8, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Tuesday, November 8, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Updated: Calhoun Police Investigating Child death from Gunshot Wound

According to a report by the Gordon Gazette, the Calhoun Police Department has identified the 6-year-old killed from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning, November 5 as Zi Zi Olmstead. No additional information on the shooting has been released, and the Calhoun Police Department confirms the investigation is still active.
CALHOUN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 Douglasville men scammed insurance company for $50K, official says

ATLANTA - Two young men are wanted in Douglas County for supposed fraud and forgery, according to Atlanta's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Commissioner John F. King released a statement Nov. 7 listing Douglasville's 23-year-old Jamal Bradley and 23-year-old Xavier McGhee as the suspects. King claimed that the two forged...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

37-year-old Rome man arrested for drug charges

A 37-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department for multiple drug charges. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Benjamin Lamar Williams of a Skyline Drive address was arrested this week after reports said he was found with fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Police also found that Williams had a digital scale located in his vehicle. Williams is being charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of marijuana.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

19-year-old Chattooga man arrested by FCPD

A 19-year-old Chattooga man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department at a location on Calhoun Road on Wednesday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Malachi Alexander Williams of a South Summerville address was stopped for questioning by police after they detected the smell of marijuana. Williams allegedly attempted to reach for a concealed firearm and started to walk away from the officers. Upon his arrest, Williams was found with two bags of marijuana, packaging materials, and cash. He is being charged with obstruction of law enforcement, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Bank scammed out of more than $100,000

Rome police are investigating a theft of over $100,000 in October and November from a local bank. According to the Rome Police Department The United Community Bank on 2nd ave. reported a theft at the bank. The bank reported that an account was opened on October 4th by a man named Donald Wayne Cole. Cole then begins to wire, deposit, and withdraw money into and from the account throughout the month. Cole wired money to a woman under the name of Valerie Howard for “construction material”. Police reports state that the bank lost over $100,000 and that they would provide surveillance video of the suspect to police.
ROME, GA
11Alive

Man shot in southwest Atlanta over dispute, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed on Friday night following a dispute Atlanta police claim. Police were dispatched to 3540 North Camp Creek Pkwy regarding a person shot. The department said when officers arrived they found man who'd been shot once. They were able to get the man to Grady hospital, but he died, the department reported.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Search underway after detention officer shot, another killed at McDonough apartments

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A detention officer is critically hurt after being shot at a McDonough apartment complex Friday afternoon and a manhunt for a 32-year-old is now underway. It's still unclear what sparked the shooting, but Henry County officials said the detention officer was shot several times. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where they are listed as critical but stable, according to investigators. A second person was also killed, according to officials, though details that person's identity were not immediately available.
MCDONOUGH, GA

