ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Weather is changing southwest Missouri high school football start times. Here's the latest.

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo Sports

Georgia election 2022 live updates: Elections conclude in Richmond, Columbia counties

It's Election Day in Georgia is over. Voters across the peach state headed to the polls to cast ballots in local, statewide and federal races in the 2022 midterm elections. In the Georgia governor's race, Gov. Brian Kemp faced off against Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. In a key U.S. Senate race, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock was challenged by UGA football icon and Republican Herschel Walker.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Yahoo Sports

Live NJ election updates: Polls are closed in New Jersey

Time to cast your vote New Jersey. Follow along here for live coverage of the 2022 midterm elections. Along with the high-profile congressional elections, we'll have updates from local races across the region, including municipal, school board and ballot measures. Need to find your polling place? Read below to see where to cast your ballot.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy