Weather is changing southwest Missouri high school football start times. Here's the latest.

Related
Yahoo Sports
Georgia election 2022 live updates: Elections conclude in Richmond, Columbia counties
It's Election Day in Georgia is over. Voters across the peach state headed to the polls to cast ballots in local, statewide and federal races in the 2022 midterm elections. In the Georgia governor's race, Gov. Brian Kemp faced off against Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. In a key U.S. Senate race, incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock was challenged by UGA football icon and Republican Herschel Walker.
Yahoo Sports
Wisconsin 2022 midterm election coverage: Milwaukee has more than half of absentee votes processed
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls November 8 for the 2022 midterm election. On the ballot are races for governor, U.S. Senate and Congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Election official...
Yahoo Sports
Live NJ election updates: Polls are closed in New Jersey
Time to cast your vote New Jersey. Follow along here for live coverage of the 2022 midterm elections. Along with the high-profile congressional elections, we'll have updates from local races across the region, including municipal, school board and ballot measures. Need to find your polling place? Read below to see where to cast your ballot.
Yahoo Sports
Election Day 2022: Hudson Valley polls close at 9 p.m.; abortion, crime draws voters
Abortion, crime and inflation, three subjects that were the focus of most candidates this election season, also helped bring many voters to the polls Tuesday. Voters have been visiting polling sites throughout the day as a heated campaign season in New York concludes. In New York City, Democrat Gov. Kathy...
