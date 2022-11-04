ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenside, PA

Arcadia’s First-Generation College Students Celebrated on Nov. 8

November 8 marks the First-Generation College Celebration, observed nationally in honor of the signing of the 1965 Higher Education Act. The Higher Education Act created federal grants and loan programs to help level the playing field for Americans from minority and low-income backgrounds. At Arcadia, one out of every three...
Arcadia’s Felipe Rossi Earns New Professional Award from Mid-Atlantic College Association

Genesis Felipe Rossi, campus life coordinator at Arcadia University, was recognized with the Ann Webster New Professional Award at the Mid-Atlantic Association of College and University Housing Officers’ annual conference in October. The award is presented for outstanding contributions by professionals who have been in the housing and residence life field for fewer than four years.
5 Things I Wish I Knew as an International Student in Philly

Deepika Satyadev is a Campus Philly success story. She moved to Philadelphia from India for college in 2014, and graduated from Drexel University with a degree in Marketing & Business Analytics in 2019. Deepika’s love for the city and all that it has to offer led her to join the...
Employer Spotlight: ArtistYear

Read below about ArtistYear for arts education opportunities. If interested, follow this link to apply. Do YOU have a passion for the arts and serving communities?. Pursuing a service year in the arts may be the right choice for you!. Why ArtistYear?. At ArtistYear we train & place exceptional arts...
