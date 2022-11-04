Read full article on original website
Catalina Foothills RB Samuel Delgado named APS Digital Print/Frog & Firkin Player of the Week
Catalina Foothills RB Samuel Delgado rushed for 240 yards on 21 carries with 3 TDS to help the Falcons defeat Sahuaro 31-14 Friday night. Delgado earned a banner from APS Digital Print and a Frog and Firkin Football for his efforts. Named one of “Arizona’s Heart & Sol” by KOLD...
Baja Arizona Notes: Finn Meister is 2nd at Jr. Nationals; Sydney Teneycke named Director of the Southern Chapter PGA; Caitlin Lowe Camp; Marissa Gendron is an Associate Director at Texas Tech
Finn Meister in second place at the Notah Begay III Boys Jr Golf National Championship. Catalina Foothills standout Finn Meister shot an opening-round 6-under-par 65 at the Notah Begay III Boys Jr Golf National Championship held at the Koasati Pines at Coushatta Golf Club in Louisiana. The junior is one shot back of Mykhailo Golod heading into the second round of three rounds.
From the Archives: Arizona’s record shooting brings back memories of Snowden & Olson years
Lee Shappell’s first few paragraphs read as follows in the Arizona Republic when Arizona shot a school-record 71.4 percent from the field at McKale Center while upsetting A.C. Green and No. 20 Oregon State 69-58 on Feb. 25, 1984:. “It was appropriate some members of Arizona’s 1974 basketball team...
The “Journey” under Tommy LLoyd begins on Monday vs. Nichols
And now for the second year of Tommy Lloyd and his run-and-stun crew. Could it possibly be as surprising and fun as his rookie year in the main seat as the University of Arizona’s men’s basketball coach?. Maybe? Possibly? It would be hard to duplicate last year’s stunning...
Tucson Youth Football & Spirit Federation City Championships
The 13U Jaguars dominated the field this year with a 9-0 record and over 400 points scored, including a 46-0 win over the Dolphins to capture the Tucson City Championship on Saturday morning. The Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation (TYFSF) held championships all day at Pueblo High School with...
Bear spotted Tuesday in Rancho Vistoso area
Arizona Game and Fish Tucson tweeted the sighting, speculating that the bear could be the same one seen twice last week in Oro Valley.
Arizona couldn’t get out of the way of itself in big loss to Utah
It was a dark and stormy night for the Arizona football team. It only got worse from there. Fumbles, miscues, poor play and the rain drops that kept falling on their heads all contributed to Arizona’s 45-20 loss to host Utah in Salt Lake City. The game wasn’t even that close.
33-Year-Old Christopher Lozano Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred near the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Camino de Oeste in Drexel Heights at around 3.00 a.m.
Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats.
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s blowout loss at No. 14 Utah
Arizona played arguably its worst game of the season on Saturday, turning it over four times in a 45-20 loss at No. 14 Utah. The Wildcats (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) have dropped four in a row, albeit all to teams currently or previously ranked in the AP Top 15. Our full...
The UA's Homecoming king and queen won the titles and found community
The Homecoming king and queen and nominees stand on stage at the Homecoming bonfire and royalty crowning on Oct. 28. Seniors Brandon Fuentes and Vanessa Addison were crowned University of Arizona Homecoming king and queen Friday. Fuentes was nominated to the Homecoming court by Arizona Ambassadors, and Addison was nominated...
Tucsonans buy Powerball tickets in hopes to win the big jackpot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Someone could be going to bed a billionaire tonight. The Powerball jackpot is the highest in Powerball history, $1.9 billion dollars. Hundreds of tickets have been sold just at the Good 2 Go convivence store on the northwest side. The cashiers said they have...
Tucson closes two more neighborhood recycling centers
The City of Tucson Environmental Services has closed two more of its recycling centers because of safety concerns related to illegal dumping.
Arizona Couple Spots Mountain Lion Right Outside Their House
The whole thing was caught on camera.
Advanced Financial Company Announces Expansion in Tucson; To Add 150 Jobs
Advanced Financial Company plans to add 152 jobs over the next five years and continue its expansion in the 5151 East Broadway Building, with a $2 million capital investment. Economic impact is estimated at $135 million. The company plans to move into its new space on December 1st and will service accounts across the United States.
Man dies days after crash near Alvernon Way, Pima Street in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died following a two-vehicle crash near North Alvernon Way and East Pima Street in Tucson. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened on East Lee Street Friday, Nov. 4. The TPD said Robert Paul Willie, 79, was turning left on Lee...
Here’s how Arizona fails to deliver mental health help for student population
The state of Arizona is failing its student population by leaving schools understaffed for mental health support according to recent mental health reports. For every 100,000 teens in Arizona, there are 14 suicides, which is roughly 1.4 times the numbers for the United States. If Arizona spent more time prioritizing the prevalence of behavioral and student mental health in schools, this number could drastically drop.
19-year-old killed in crash near Sahuarita
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed south of Tucson on Monday, Nov. 7. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around noon to the 1200 block of West Pima Mine Road. Once authorities arrived, they said,...
Special needs nightclub in Tucson attracts more attendees and community support
What started as 10 to 15 attendees, the special needs nightclub in Tucson, Club Zeus, is seeing more than 100 people come to the once-a-month dance party.
Man involved in car crash at Alvernon and Lee passes away
Tucson police say failure to yield during a left turn was the main cause of a car crash which claimed one life Friday at North Alvernon Way and East Lee Street.
