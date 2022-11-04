ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rico, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allsportstucson.com

Baja Arizona Notes: Finn Meister is 2nd at Jr. Nationals; Sydney Teneycke named Director of the Southern Chapter PGA; Caitlin Lowe Camp; Marissa Gendron is an Associate Director at Texas Tech

Finn Meister in second place at the Notah Begay III Boys Jr Golf National Championship. Catalina Foothills standout Finn Meister shot an opening-round 6-under-par 65 at the Notah Begay III Boys Jr Golf National Championship held at the Koasati Pines at Coushatta Golf Club in Louisiana. The junior is one shot back of Mykhailo Golod heading into the second round of three rounds.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

The “Journey” under Tommy LLoyd begins on Monday vs. Nichols

And now for the second year of Tommy Lloyd and his run-and-stun crew. Could it possibly be as surprising and fun as his rookie year in the main seat as the University of Arizona’s men’s basketball coach?. Maybe? Possibly? It would be hard to duplicate last year’s stunning...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Tucson Youth Football & Spirit Federation City Championships

The 13U Jaguars dominated the field this year with a 9-0 record and over 400 points scored, including a 46-0 win over the Dolphins to capture the Tucson City Championship on Saturday morning. The Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation (TYFSF) held championships all day at Pueblo High School with...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

The UA's Homecoming king and queen won the titles and found community

The Homecoming king and queen and nominees stand on stage at the Homecoming bonfire and royalty crowning on Oct. 28. Seniors Brandon Fuentes and Vanessa Addison were crowned University of Arizona Homecoming king and queen Friday. Fuentes was nominated to the Homecoming court by Arizona Ambassadors, and Addison was nominated...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucsonans buy Powerball tickets in hopes to win the big jackpot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Someone could be going to bed a billionaire tonight. The Powerball jackpot is the highest in Powerball history, $1.9 billion dollars. Hundreds of tickets have been sold just at the Good 2 Go convivence store on the northwest side. The cashiers said they have...
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Advanced Financial Company Announces Expansion in Tucson; To Add 150 Jobs

Advanced Financial Company plans to add 152 jobs over the next five years and continue its expansion in the 5151 East Broadway Building, with a $2 million capital investment. Economic impact is estimated at $135 million. The company plans to move into its new space on December 1st and will service accounts across the United States.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies days after crash near Alvernon Way, Pima Street in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died following a two-vehicle crash near North Alvernon Way and East Pima Street in Tucson. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened on East Lee Street Friday, Nov. 4. The TPD said Robert Paul Willie, 79, was turning left on Lee...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona fails to deliver mental health help for student population

The state of Arizona is failing its student population by leaving schools understaffed for mental health support according to recent mental health reports. For every 100,000 teens in Arizona, there are 14 suicides, which is roughly 1.4 times the numbers for the United States. If Arizona spent more time prioritizing the prevalence of behavioral and student mental health in schools, this number could drastically drop.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

19-year-old killed in crash near Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A young man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed south of Tucson on Monday, Nov. 7. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around noon to the 1200 block of West Pima Mine Road. Once authorities arrived, they said,...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy