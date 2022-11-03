Earnings Results: Starbucks stock rallies as results top expectations, helped by a boost in U.S. sales

Read full article on original website
Blockfi Pauses Customers Withdrawals, Cites ‘Lack of Clarity’ on FTX’s Status as Cause
Blockfi, a cryptocurrency lending platform, has announced that it is limiting the operations of its platform and pausing customer withdrawals. The company issued a letter where it states that this decision was caused by the “lack of clarity” on the current state of FTX, which had previously announced an investment of $250 million in the platform to bolster its balance sheet.
Japanese Regulator Slaps FTX Japan With Business Suspension Order
Japan’s top financial regulator, the Financial Services Agency (FSA), has issued a business suspension order to FTX Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of FTX.com. The financial watchdog has also ordered the crypto exchange to submit a business improvement plan by Nov. 16. Japanese Regulator Takes Action Against FTX Japan. Japan’s...
The Best U.S. Cities to Find a Starter Home
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared on Construction Coverage. The real estate market since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on all buyers, but aspiring first-time buyers may have struggled most of all. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, preferences for more living space, increased remote work...
German harmonised inflation +11.6% y/y in October
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, were 11.6% higher year-on-year in October, the Federal Statistical Office said on Friday, confirming preliminary figures. On a non-harmonised basis, consumer price inflation was also confirmed at 10.4%. The office offers more detailed economic data...
Crypto: Crypto lender BlockFi pauses withdrawals in wake of FTX’s collapse
Crypto lending platform BlockFi announced it was halting withdrawals Thursday night in the wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. “We are shocked and dismayed by the news regarding FTX and Alameda,” BlockFi said in a tweet. “We, like the rest of the world, found out about this situation through Twitter.”
Luxury group Richemont sounds cautious note on cost-of-living pressures
ZURICH (Reuters) -Richemont sounded a cautious note about demand for its jewellery and Swiss watches during an era of rising inflation and spiralling living costs after the Swiss luxury group on Friday posted a rare loss during the first half of its financial year. The owner of Cartier jewellery and...
Credit Suisse trims 8 jobs in Southeast Asia, part of regional cuts-sources
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Credit Suisse has cut eight jobs in its Southeast Asia investment banking and capital markets team, two sources familiar with the matter said, just weeks after the Swiss bank announced a major global restructuring plan. One of the sources said the cuts in Southeast Asia affected...
Months to Collapse, FTX Offered 8% Interest on USD & BTC Deposits
© Reuters Months to Collapse, FTX Offered 8% Interest on USD & BTC Deposits. FTX offered 8% interest on USD deposit product a few months before its collapse. Binance CEO said people should avoid businesses that offer high incentives for locking tokens. The embattled exchange has liabilities of $10...
Dow Jones Newswires: Albertsons dividend hearing to take place next week
Judge Ken Schubert of the King County Superior Court in Washington requested a fuller hearing next week on a $4 billion dividend that Albertsons Cos. is seeking to pay its shareholders, announced when the grocer agreed to combine with Kroger Co. KR,. +0.10%. . The hearing is now scheduled to...
Robert Kiyosaki: I’m a Bitcoin Investor — When BTC Hits New Bottom, I Get Excited
The famous author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, says he is not worried about the price of bitcoin dropping. “I am a bitcoin investor,” he said, adding that when the price of the cryptocurrency hits a new bottom, he gets excited. Robert Kiyosaki...
