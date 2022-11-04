MODESTO, Calif. — When Rep. Josh Harder hopped north to run in a more Dem-friendly district, Assemblymember Gray was quick to try to take his place. He quickly amassed endorsements from virtually every major Democratic official in the state, but he hasn’t always enjoyed such unanimous support from within his own party. As one of the Assembly’s most business-aligned moderates, Gray has earned the ire of progressives for killing e-cigarette regulations, advocating for a gas tax suspension and blocking new environmental regulations. Last year, he was stripped of a coveted committee chairmanship in what he said was retaliation by Speaker Anthony Rendon for casting a vote to secure more water for farmers.

