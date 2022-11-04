ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ABC10

Interactive Map: Tracking 2022 California midterm election results

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s 2022 general election is being held Nov. 8. Candidates are vying for the offices of California Governor, California Attorney General and U.S. Senator, along with other statewide races. In the Sacramento region, the top races include the 3rd Congressional District and 9th Congressional District....
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California's Prop 1: 2022 Election Results

CALIFORNIA, USA — Proposition 1 would make access to abortion and contraception a fundamental right in California. It's the shortest proposition on the ballot. While abortion is already legal in California, the proposition would give abortion more protection in California by making it part of the state constitution. Arguments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Are Latino voters shifting red in California? Experts disagree

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Political analysts say, on a national level, the Latino voting block is trending in the Republican direction, but they disagree on that trend happening in California. Republican strategist Mike Madrid said California does not fit in with the national trend of Latino voters shifting Republican. “The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California's Newsom poised to win 2nd term as governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's sleepy race for governor ends Tuesday and Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom is an overwhelming favorite to win a second term leading the nation's most populous state, a platform that could propel him to a presidential run. Newsom survived a recall attempt last year driven by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California's Governor Race: 2022 Election Results

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom won a decisive blowout in 2018, then beat back a recall attempt last September by a nearly identical margin. As he pursues a second and final four-year term, Newsom faces Brian Dahle, a Republican legislator from rural Northern California. Even with some...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California’s Democratic AG seeks to keep state's top law job

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rob Bonta was one of 120 ambitious yet relatively obscure California state lawmakers just last year, but now he's on the cusp of an election that could allow him to become the most populous state's top lawman for nearly a decade. Bonta is heavily favored...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Ashby vs Jones for State Senate - D8: 2022 Election Results

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrats Dave Jones and Angelique Ashby were the clear front-runners in the primary for this open seat, but it still became a high-stakes race — and eye-poppingly expensive with heavy spending by interest groups. Now it’s time for the second and final showdown. Jones...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

California's Attorney General Race: 2022 Election Results

CALIFORNIA, USA — There has been a lot of changes at the California Department of Justice. In 2016, Attorney General Kamala Harris became a U.S. senator and U.S. Rep. Xavier Becerra was appointed to the job. Four years later, Becerra was selected for a cabinet job in the Biden administration, allowing Gov. Gavin Newsom to tap then-Democratic Assemblymember Rob Bonta.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox40

The top California races to watch in Tuesday’s election

The Nov. 8 election is only days away and there are multiple big-name candidates and initiatives on the ballot. The race for the governor’s office as well as the race for the United States Senate are both considered to be easy wins in deep blue California, but that doesn’t mean all of the other races are foregone conclusions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Duarte vs. Gray for Congress D13: 2022 election results

MODESTO, Calif. — When Rep. Josh Harder hopped north to run in a more Dem-friendly district, Assemblymember Gray was quick to try to take his place. He quickly amassed endorsements from virtually every major Democratic official in the state, but he hasn’t always enjoyed such unanimous support from within his own party. As one of the Assembly’s most business-aligned moderates, Gray has earned the ire of progressives for killing e-cigarette regulations, advocating for a gas tax suspension and blocking new environmental regulations. Last year, he was stripped of a coveted committee chairmanship in what he said was retaliation by Speaker Anthony Rendon for casting a vote to secure more water for farmers.
MODESTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Gov. Newsom Visits San Francisco Ahead of Midterm Election

Gov. Gavin Newsom was in San Francisco Saturday with a message to get out and vote between now and Tuesday. Newsom came to Manny’s in the city’s Mission District, where volunteers gathered to text and call voters. He even got to work as the countdown is on for the midterm election.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA.com

Gov. Newsom stumps in Stevenson Ranch for Democrat Christy Smith

Governor Gavin Newsom, hoping for some last-minute traction in his Get out the Vote stops, made an appearance in northern L.A. County Sunday to stump for Democrat Christy Smith. Smith is running against Republican incumbent Mike Garcia for a seat in the 27th Congressional District. In 2020, Garcia defeated Smith,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Manteca's Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results

MANTECA, Calif. — Three candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Manteca. The candidates include two current members of the city council, Mayor Benjamin Cantu and City Councilman Gary Singh. Also in the mix is Lei Ann Larson, a candidate campaigning on transparency and public safety, according to her website.
MANTECA, CA
ABC10

Lathrop's Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results

LATHROP, Calif. — Two candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Lathrop. Mayor Sonny Dhaliwal is look for another term as mayor, but John Thanh Do is hoping to fill that role himself. The first wave of election results...
LATHROP, CA
ABC10

California settles with firm in Volkswagen emissions scandal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California on Monday settled a lawsuit against a German company stemming from the emissions scandal that tarred Volkswagen in 2015 and Fiat Chrysler two years later. German auto supplier Bosch will pay $25 million to settle allegations by the state and California Air Resources Board under...
CALIFORNIA STATE
