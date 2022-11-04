Read full article on original website
Interactive Map: Tracking 2022 California midterm election results
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s 2022 general election is being held Nov. 8. Candidates are vying for the offices of California Governor, California Attorney General and U.S. Senator, along with other statewide races. In the Sacramento region, the top races include the 3rd Congressional District and 9th Congressional District....
California's Prop 1: 2022 Election Results
CALIFORNIA, USA — Proposition 1 would make access to abortion and contraception a fundamental right in California. It's the shortest proposition on the ballot. While abortion is already legal in California, the proposition would give abortion more protection in California by making it part of the state constitution. Arguments.
Are Latino voters shifting red in California? Experts disagree
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Political analysts say, on a national level, the Latino voting block is trending in the Republican direction, but they disagree on that trend happening in California. Republican strategist Mike Madrid said California does not fit in with the national trend of Latino voters shifting Republican. “The...
California's Newsom poised to win 2nd term as governor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's sleepy race for governor ends Tuesday and Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom is an overwhelming favorite to win a second term leading the nation's most populous state, a platform that could propel him to a presidential run. Newsom survived a recall attempt last year driven by...
California's Governor Race: 2022 Election Results
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom won a decisive blowout in 2018, then beat back a recall attempt last September by a nearly identical margin. As he pursues a second and final four-year term, Newsom faces Brian Dahle, a Republican legislator from rural Northern California. Even with some...
California’s Democratic AG seeks to keep state's top law job
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rob Bonta was one of 120 ambitious yet relatively obscure California state lawmakers just last year, but now he's on the cusp of an election that could allow him to become the most populous state's top lawman for nearly a decade. Bonta is heavily favored...
Gas is Almost $7 a Gallon in California. So Why is @GavinNewsom Ahead of @BrianDahleCA in the Polls?
10.15.22: Gasoline sells for around $6.99 a gallon in my neighborhood in Santa Monica. Filling my stupid Chevy Cruze with gas is now around $80. Gas is so expensive in California, mostly due to regulation that isn't necessary any more, or never was. Meanwhile, an election looms. President Joe Biden...
Ashby vs Jones for State Senate - D8: 2022 Election Results
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrats Dave Jones and Angelique Ashby were the clear front-runners in the primary for this open seat, but it still became a high-stakes race — and eye-poppingly expensive with heavy spending by interest groups. Now it’s time for the second and final showdown. Jones...
California's Attorney General Race: 2022 Election Results
CALIFORNIA, USA — There has been a lot of changes at the California Department of Justice. In 2016, Attorney General Kamala Harris became a U.S. senator and U.S. Rep. Xavier Becerra was appointed to the job. Four years later, Becerra was selected for a cabinet job in the Biden administration, allowing Gov. Gavin Newsom to tap then-Democratic Assemblymember Rob Bonta.
More people will be eligible for health insurance through Covered California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Hundreds of thousands of Californians previously shut out of Covered California — the state program that offers discounted health insurance — soon can participate because the eligibility requirements are changing. Prior to the new rules, individuals who...
The top California races to watch in Tuesday’s election
The Nov. 8 election is only days away and there are multiple big-name candidates and initiatives on the ballot. The race for the governor’s office as well as the race for the United States Senate are both considered to be easy wins in deep blue California, but that doesn’t mean all of the other races are foregone conclusions.
Are ‘ballot selfies’ legal in California? This is what the law says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — You fill out your ballot and you want to show off having completed your civil duty, but are you allowed to do that by taking a picture of yourself and your ballot and posting it on social media? In the United States, there are more states that allow so-called ‘ballot selfies’ […]
Duarte vs. Gray for Congress D13: 2022 election results
MODESTO, Calif. — When Rep. Josh Harder hopped north to run in a more Dem-friendly district, Assemblymember Gray was quick to try to take his place. He quickly amassed endorsements from virtually every major Democratic official in the state, but he hasn’t always enjoyed such unanimous support from within his own party. As one of the Assembly’s most business-aligned moderates, Gray has earned the ire of progressives for killing e-cigarette regulations, advocating for a gas tax suspension and blocking new environmental regulations. Last year, he was stripped of a coveted committee chairmanship in what he said was retaliation by Speaker Anthony Rendon for casting a vote to secure more water for farmers.
The conservative California county where Prop. 1 may mean nothing for abortion
In parts of California, accessing an abortion is still impossible for many.
Gov. Newsom Visits San Francisco Ahead of Midterm Election
Gov. Gavin Newsom was in San Francisco Saturday with a message to get out and vote between now and Tuesday. Newsom came to Manny’s in the city’s Mission District, where volunteers gathered to text and call voters. He even got to work as the countdown is on for the midterm election.
Gov. Newsom stumps in Stevenson Ranch for Democrat Christy Smith
Governor Gavin Newsom, hoping for some last-minute traction in his Get out the Vote stops, made an appearance in northern L.A. County Sunday to stump for Democrat Christy Smith. Smith is running against Republican incumbent Mike Garcia for a seat in the 27th Congressional District. In 2020, Garcia defeated Smith,...
Poverty drops in California but only because of child tax credit, COVID relief funds
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Poverty fell in California during the COVID pandemic, recent data shows, largely due to state and national safety net programs, especially the expansion of federal child tax credits. But a deadline to file for those tax credits expires November...
Manteca's Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results
MANTECA, Calif. — Three candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Manteca. The candidates include two current members of the city council, Mayor Benjamin Cantu and City Councilman Gary Singh. Also in the mix is Lei Ann Larson, a candidate campaigning on transparency and public safety, according to her website.
Lathrop's Mayor Race: 2022 Election Results
LATHROP, Calif. — Two candidates have squared off over the past several months in an effort to lead the city of Lathrop. Mayor Sonny Dhaliwal is look for another term as mayor, but John Thanh Do is hoping to fill that role himself. The first wave of election results...
California settles with firm in Volkswagen emissions scandal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California on Monday settled a lawsuit against a German company stemming from the emissions scandal that tarred Volkswagen in 2015 and Fiat Chrysler two years later. German auto supplier Bosch will pay $25 million to settle allegations by the state and California Air Resources Board under...
