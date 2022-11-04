Read full article on original website
Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a West Side business, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. Police said the suspects pried open the door of a business in the 5200 block of Clark Avenue on Oct. 30. They stole a computer...
Fearing for his life, deliveryman shows gun to concerned residents: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 17, a concerned caller notified police about a suspicious man seen looking into the front door of a house that was currently vacant.
Neighbor accused of spiteful mowing: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Oct. 25, a Shurmer Road resident called police about an ongoing issue with a neighbor.
If your brother has a warrant, don’t use his ID: Solon Police Blotter
Furnishing false information to police: Solon Road. At 10 a.m. Nov. 4, an officer stopped a car due to an expired license plate. The driver, an Akron man, 22, was found to have a suspended license.
Cleveland man shot to death on basketball court in city’s North Broadway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was shot to death Monday at a basketball court in the city’s North Broadway neighborhood, police said. Lawrence E. Levert Jr., 24, was struck in his shoulder about 5 p.m. on Regent Road, near East 66th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Heading home from Bible study, driver arrested with weed, mushrooms and cocaine-crusted $10 bill: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Oct. 14, police observed a gray Toyota on Ridge Road. The sedan caught the officer’s attention due to the fact that it was slightly speeding and weaving. It turned out that the Toyota had expired plates. The driver -- who was seen moving things around in the back...
Parma suspect leads police on 90 mph chase on Brecksville Road: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Oct. 5, Brecksville police learned that Parma police were chasing a suspect driving a silver Volkswagen headed south on Interstate 77. While the vehicle wasn’t found then, a half-hour later a Brecksville officer observed the vehicle, without any headlights, traveling south on Brecksville Road. That’s when the VW...
Woman brings baseball bat to confront boyfriend at work: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter

12 shot, 3 killed during violent weekend in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Police are currently conducting multiple investigations after several shootings led to three people being killed and nine others injured over the weekend in Cleveland. The violence began late Friday afternoon and extended into Sunday. At this time, authorities have yet to make arrests in any of the...
Cleveland murder suspect arrested by state troopers in Cambridge after pursuit on Interstate 77
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A suspect accused of a slaying in Cleveland was arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol after an attempt to flee from troopers, authorities say. Devonte Finley, 29, of Cleveland is a suspect in the death of Keith Jackson, 22, of Cleveland. Jackson was shot to death on Oct. 26 at a home in the 3800 block of East 149th Street in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. An earlier police report also said that a 31-year-old was also involved in the shooting.
I-Team: Discipline overturned for CLE Police supervisor years after Tamir Rice shooting
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned an arbitrator has overturned punishment that was handed out to a Cleveland police supervisor nearly six years after the shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
Man dies in Cleveland hit-and-run crash
CLEVELAND — A man was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday morning, Cleveland police said. It happened just before 8 a.m. at E. 152nd and South Waterloo Road. While few details about the incident have been released, Cleveland police do say this was a domestic issue and not a random crime.
Cleveland Heights provides (very) large lawn rocks for the ‘Where’s My Guardrail?’ house
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has crossed a couple of items off its gift list for the man who has everything -- with the exception of a guardrail and a garage. It’s the thought that counts for John Gall, who is still marveling at the size of the two granite boulders deposited last month in his front yard on Fairmount Boulevard, which in the past has served as an off-ramp for motorists coming down South Taylor Road while fleeing police.
Man dies, woman is injured in a shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died and a woman suffered injuries in a shooting at a house party Sunday in the city’s Central neighborhood. Delvon Williams, 28, of Cleveland was shot about 1:15 a.m. at a residence in the 2500 block of Jelliffe Street, near Woodland Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Williams suffered from gunshots to his head and body, police said.
Cleveland man shot while working at after-hours club on city’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an after-hours club Sunday on the city’s East Side. Demetrius Williams, 33, of Cleveland was shot about 6:15 a.m. on Gay Avenue and East 124th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police received a ShotSpotter alert that shots had been fired in the area. ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, notifies police of possible shootings.
Woman accused of assaulting kids on Cleveland school bus: Investigators
A woman was taken into custody after investigators say she boarded a Cleveland school bus and assaulted several students.
Man shot at park on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot at Regent Park in Cleveland’s North Broadway Neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 pm near the basketball courts. The 23-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This is a developing story...
14-year-old boy arrested in Pennsylvania driving slain man’s car, authorities say
EUCLID, Ohio – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in Pennsylvania and accused of driving the car of a 71-year-old man found slain in his home, police said. The teenager was on Interstate 80 in Mercer County when an officer of the Pennsylvania State Police pulled him over before 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The trooper discovered the car was owned by Larry Lee Anderson from Euclid, police said.
Multiple families sue Avon Lake day care where child suffered broken leg
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new fallout from abuse of a child caught on camera in an Avon Lake day care.
Delivery truck driver reports surf and turf heist: Lakewood Police Blotter
A delivery truck driver called the Lakewood Police Department at 9:40 a.m. Oct. 25 to report that he was making a seafood delivery when two men stole lobster and steak from his truck. While he was making a delivery to Pier W restaurant, the two men took two cases of...
