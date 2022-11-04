ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a West Side business, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. Police said the suspects pried open the door of a business in the 5200 block of Clark Avenue on Oct. 30. They stole a computer...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

12 shot, 3 killed during violent weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Police are currently conducting multiple investigations after several shootings led to three people being killed and nine others injured over the weekend in Cleveland. The violence began late Friday afternoon and extended into Sunday. At this time, authorities have yet to make arrests in any of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland murder suspect arrested by state troopers in Cambridge after pursuit on Interstate 77

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A suspect accused of a slaying in Cleveland was arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol after an attempt to flee from troopers, authorities say. Devonte Finley, 29, of Cleveland is a suspect in the death of Keith Jackson, 22, of Cleveland. Jackson was shot to death on Oct. 26 at a home in the 3800 block of East 149th Street in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. An earlier police report also said that a 31-year-old was also involved in the shooting.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Man dies in Cleveland hit-and-run crash

CLEVELAND — A man was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday morning, Cleveland police said. It happened just before 8 a.m. at E. 152nd and South Waterloo Road. While few details about the incident have been released, Cleveland police do say this was a domestic issue and not a random crime.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights provides (very) large lawn rocks for the ‘Where’s My Guardrail?’ house

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has crossed a couple of items off its gift list for the man who has everything -- with the exception of a guardrail and a garage. It’s the thought that counts for John Gall, who is still marveling at the size of the two granite boulders deposited last month in his front yard on Fairmount Boulevard, which in the past has served as an off-ramp for motorists coming down South Taylor Road while fleeing police.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Man dies, woman is injured in a shooting in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died and a woman suffered injuries in a shooting at a house party Sunday in the city’s Central neighborhood. Delvon Williams, 28, of Cleveland was shot about 1:15 a.m. at a residence in the 2500 block of Jelliffe Street, near Woodland Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Williams suffered from gunshots to his head and body, police said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man shot while working at after-hours club on city’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an after-hours club Sunday on the city’s East Side. Demetrius Williams, 33, of Cleveland was shot about 6:15 a.m. on Gay Avenue and East 124th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police received a ShotSpotter alert that shots had been fired in the area. ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, notifies police of possible shootings.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot at park on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot at Regent Park in Cleveland’s North Broadway Neighborhood Monday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 5 pm near the basketball courts. The 23-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS. This is a developing story...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

14-year-old boy arrested in Pennsylvania driving slain man’s car, authorities say

EUCLID, Ohio – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in Pennsylvania and accused of driving the car of a 71-year-old man found slain in his home, police said. The teenager was on Interstate 80 in Mercer County when an officer of the Pennsylvania State Police pulled him over before 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The trooper discovered the car was owned by Larry Lee Anderson from Euclid, police said.
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
