Twitter’s safety chief says the company has more to do for verification than paying $8 per month for Twitter Blue. The last week has been a bit of a ride for Twitter Blue, which has been going through many changes. Elon Musk, who acquired the company almost two weeks ago, has pitched the idea that Twitter Blue will increase in price from $4 per month to $8 per month. What are you getting for that extra four bucks? The now infamous blue checkmark.

21 MINUTES AGO