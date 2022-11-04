Read full article on original website
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden’s agenda for two more years. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s towering and plainspoken lieutenant governor, who became a progressive hero as mayor of a downtrodden steel town, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity who had just moved to the presidential battleground state to run for Senate. Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” campaign strategy, in which the tattooed and hoodie-wearing candidate sought to bring the Democratic Party back to predominantly white working-class areas that have increasingly rejected it, even as he ran on a progressive platform. “And that’s exactly what happened,” Fetterman, 53, told a cheering crowd early Wednesday at a concert venue in Pittsburgh. “We jammed them up. We held the line. I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties.”
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Lauren Boebert used Trump and the Proud Boys to gain power – now she’s getting personal to defend her seat
Lauren Boebert, 35, who is running for re-election as a US Representative for Colorado, was among the first of a post-2016 breed of Maga-focused Republicans to win a major congressional seat. Ms Boebert is the daughter of a single mother and has spoken at length about her upbringing struggling with...
Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters
Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Ivanka Trump got roasted for encouraging people to cast their ballot on Election Day. On Monday, November 7, the blonde beauty posted a snapshot of herself holding an "I Voted" sticker. "Vote !" she simply captioned the photo via Instagram. Article continues below advertisement. However, some of her followers made...
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
Lindsey Graham says it's 'definitely not a Republican wave — that's for darn sure' as Democrats win in competitive races
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said it's "definitely not a Republican wave" on Tuesday evening. His comments came after some Democratic victories in competitive midterm races. "It's not a wave for sure, but I think it'll be a very good night," he said. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham weighed in on his...
Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee wins 6th term in redrawn district
U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan has won a sixth term in office, fending off a challenge from Republican Paul Junge.
2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by AP journalists around the country. It's a brand new day so we're starting fresh, but you...
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
GOP maintains supermajorities in West Virginia House, Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republicans tightened their grip on the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, adding historic gains to their supermajorities in the general election. Eight years since taking control of both chambers for the first time in eight decades, the GOP now has its most lopsided advantage in the Legislature in modern history. Republicans swept 15 of the 16 Senate races that had been called by The Associated Press, flipping six seats from Democrats in the process. The GOP increased its rolls from 23 to 29 seats in the 34-seat Senate, with one race still too early to call. Half of the chamber was not up for reelection. Republicans gained at least seven House seats and now hold an 85-9 advantage with six races uncalled.
Midterm 2022 election results and how they will effect the economy
Marc Cox and Charles Payne, host of Making Money with Charles Payne on Fox Business Network and author of ‘Unstoppable Prosperity,’ discuss the midterm election results and their impact on the economy.
