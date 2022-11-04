ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovered from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber to boost President Joe Biden’s agenda for two more years. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s towering and plainspoken lieutenant governor, who became a progressive hero as mayor of a downtrodden steel town, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity who had just moved to the presidential battleground state to run for Senate. Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” campaign strategy, in which the tattooed and hoodie-wearing candidate sought to bring the Democratic Party back to predominantly white working-class areas that have increasingly rejected it, even as he ran on a progressive platform. “And that’s exactly what happened,” Fetterman, 53, told a cheering crowd early Wednesday at a concert venue in Pittsburgh. “We jammed them up. We held the line. I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
HuffPost

Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters

Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race. The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’

The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

GOP maintains supermajorities in West Virginia House, Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republicans tightened their grip on the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, adding historic gains to their supermajorities in the general election. Eight years since taking control of both chambers for the first time in eight decades, the GOP now has its most lopsided advantage in the Legislature in modern history. Republicans swept 15 of the 16 Senate races that had been called by The Associated Press, flipping six seats from Democrats in the process. The GOP increased its rolls from 23 to 29 seats in the 34-seat Senate, with one race still too early to call. Half of the chamber was not up for reelection. Republicans gained at least seven House seats and now hold an 85-9 advantage with six races uncalled.
TEXAS STATE

