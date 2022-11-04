Read full article on original website
WOWT
Portion of Omaha’s Dodge Street to have lane closure for one year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers can expect to see several lane closures, including one affecting a portion of Dodge Street. According to Omaha Public Works, there will be several lane closures on different streets beginning Monday at 9 a.m. Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 40th Street...
klkntv.com
‘Crazy strong wind’ in Nebraska rips siding, removes roof & rolls dumpsters into roads
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says powerful wind punished the Panhandle on Monday. The city of Chadron suffered extensive damage that removed part of the fire department’s roof, which officials shared video of. We’re also told the wind tore down fences, ripped off siding and rolled...
WOWT
Demolition continues on Omaha Downtown Library
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Demolition work on Omaha’s downtown library continues. Work crews have been busy clearing the way for the Mutual of Omaha Tower that will take the place of the W. Dale Clark Library. Most of the old library has been knocked down and it is creating...
WOWT
Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
WOWT
North 180th street in Elkhorn reopens after years of construction
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news for drivers, a link that unites part of west Omaha is back open after years of construction. “It’s going to be great for so many people,” Carmichael said. It was part of a bigger project that widened 180th, turning it into a...
iheart.com
Sunday Evening Omaha Fire Cause Pinpointed
Omaha Fire investigators say a wood burning stove accidentally caused a fire in a detached garage near 14th and Ames Avenue. There were no injuries reported in the Sunday evening fire, according to OFD. Arriving firefighters reported the garage was totally on fire, and more units were called in, with...
WOWT
Omaha yard waste collection still facing delays
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s yard waste services are behind schedule. The city has completed two weeks of its fall yard waste season. It’s a free program where individuals can put as much yard waste as they’d like in bags to be collected free of charge. However,...
WOWT
Monday Nov. 7 COVID-19 update: No deaths reported in Omaha-metro
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
Kearney Hub
Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood
Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
WOWT
1 injured in Omaha shooting Sunday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in a Sunday evening shooting. According to Omaha Police, a ShotSpotter alert prompted officers to respond to 41st and Bedford Avenue at 7:50 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they found a 51-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. The victim allegedly...
WOWT
Omaha garage fire caused by wood-burning stove
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down a garage fire Sunday night. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a detached garage fire near 14th and Ames Sunday at 8:03 p.m. When firefighters arrived they saw the detached garage in an alleyway was fully engulfed in flames.
WOWT
“Doesn’t feel real”: Omaha family remembers daughter after fatal pedestrian hit-and-run
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Halloween night left an Omaha woman fighting for her life in the hospital for four days before succumbing to her injuries. “Sometimes I have to remind myself to breathe because it just doesn’t feel real,” says Dale Schuman, whose daughter, 29-year-old...
WOWT
Average gas price in Omaha falls again
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local gas prices have fallen again, according to a recent survey. Average fuel prices in Omaha fell 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 300 local gas stations. Prices in Omaha are 27.6...
Two arrested following a pursuit in Mills County
(Mills Co) Two people were arrested following a pursuit that began in Mills County Monday evening. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Albert Bowen, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Use of Dangerous Weapon in Commission of a Crime, Interference with Official Acts, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
New COVID-19 cases increase in Douglas County over the weekend
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 223 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday when 172 cases were reported.
WOWT
OPPD to move large turbine to new gas plant in Sarpy County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large turbine is being moved to a new natural gas plant southwest of Omaha. According to Omaha Public Power District, this Sunday crews will move a large simple-cycle construction turbine from one local rail spur station to Turtle Creek Station. Turtle Creek Station is under...
WOWT
Charges pending after Council Bluffs motorcyclist allegedly flees traffic stop, crashes
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A motorcyclist is injured after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and crashing. According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 4:25 p.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop on two motorcyclists on Frontage Road near the 3600 block of W Broadway.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Record warmth ahead of big cold blast
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warming trend begins to settle in Tuesday... it’ll still be a cool day but slightly warmer compared to where we started the week. We’ll feel it kick in overnight with midnight temps hear the low 40s... already nearing 50 by 8 AM in the Metro.
WOWT
Shots fired calls under investigation in Fremont
Mild for most of the week before a late week cold front. Big swings in temperatures from record highs to lows in the teens are expected this week. Halloween re-do held for families affected by police-involved shooting. Updated: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:49 PM UTC. Kids got a do-over with...
News Channel Nebraska
One in hospital after Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is in the hospital after a reported shooting. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 47th Ave. and Cuming St. around 12:40 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. According to authorities, they did not find a victim when they...
