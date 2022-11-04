Read full article on original website
Related
People Online Aren't Sure What To Think Of Selena Gomez And Raquelle Stevens' Friendship After Watching Selena's New Documentary, With Some Calling It "Toxic" And "Passive-Aggressive"
There are a few scenes that stand out, like when Selena's feeling nervous before her speech at the McLean Psychiatric Hospital annual dinner.
hotnewhiphop.com
Justin Bieber To Perform At Takeoff’s Funeral: Report
Justin Bieber will reportedly be performing at Takeoff’s funeral on Friday. Justin Bieber is expected to perform at Takeoff’s funeral on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, according to a new report from TMZ. Bieber previously collaborated with Migos for the Culture III track, “What You See.” Migos are also featured on his own song, “Looking for You.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Carter Breaks Down Into Tears On Stage After Aaron Carter’s Death
Nick Carter got emotional during the Backstreet Boys’ performance in London on Sunday. Nick Carter broke down into tears while performing with the Backstreet Boys at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday. His brother, Aaron Carter, passed away the day before. Carter had been performing his portion of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna Dishes On Life As A Mom, Why She & Rocky Haven’t Shared Son’s Name Yet
The 34-year-old admitted that, since giving birth earlier this year, she’s become more and more like her own mother. It seems like it was just yesterday that Rihanna shared the exciting news of her first pregnancy with the world, but in reality, it’s been nearly a year since the 34-year-old and her rapper beau shared the iconic photoshoot of them walking through New York’s winter streets, her budding bump on full display in a vintage Chanel coat.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Reveals She’s Single Again Amid Her Second Pregnancy
The “Still Over It” single is currently expecting her first child with her now-ex Larry. R&B lovers know that Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was nothing short of chaos due to her toxic relationship with London on da Track. Earlier this year, it seemed as though the Atlanta...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Trolls Madonna Over Post Lip-Syncing To Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar’s “Vent”
50 Cent called out “grandma” Madonna on Instagram over one of her recent posts. 50 Cent called out Madonna for being “on bullshit” in a post on Instagram, Saturday. 50 referred to the “Like a Virgin” singer as a “grandma” in response to a post of her lip-syncing to Kendrick Lamar’s contribution to Baby Keem’s song, “Vent.”
I'm Actually Shaking With Rage At The Audacity Of These 16 Rude, Fake, Entitled Friends
I promise you, this is NOT what true friendship looks like.
Former "SNL" Cast Member Chris Redd Got Real About Why Kanye West's Pro-Trump "SNL" Rant Was "Bullshit"
“I remember the dress rehearsal where he tried his dress rehearsal version of that, and I heard it, but there was music playing still so people were, like, sitting there and vibing."
hotnewhiphop.com
SpotemGottem Reminds Fans He’s Lit As Hell On “Block Got Hot”: Listen
Another weekend is coming to a close, but we’re still not done dropping off fire new releases for you to consider adding to your streaming rotation. Next on our list comes a single from Florida-born rapper SpotemGottem, who made a triumphant return with his “Block Got Hot” track on Friday (November 4).
Millie Bobby Brown Wants To Play Britney Spears: “I Could Tell Her Story In The Right Way”
Millie Bobby Brown is hoping that in the future she has an opportunity to play a “real person” and she revealed she would like to portray Britney Spears. “I think her story resonates with me,” she told Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show. “Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger — I see the scramble for words and I don’t know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.” As of now, there are no concrete plans for...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake’s “Her Loss”
In addition to the surprising “collab”, songwriter Ethel Cain also threatened to “rally the Amish” on Drake if he speaks on Meg again. Drake and 21 Savage dropped a bomb this week via their collaborative album Her Loss. One of the most standout moments of the project is Drake’s verse on “Circo Loco” where he seemingly disses Megan Thee Stallion. It’s caused an uproar via social media, with the Houston native and others clapping back at the Canadian superstar. Surprisingly, fans noticed that Megan has a writing credit on Drake’s intro track for the project, “Rich Flex.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake & 21 Savage Sued By Vogue Over Fake Magazine Cover For “Her Loss”
Drake and 21 Savage are facing a new lawsuit over their fake Vogue cover. Drake and 21 Savage had one of the most memorable roll outs of the year for Her Loss. They’ve unveiled fake interviews with Howard Stern, fake performances of SNL, and of course, an unofficial Vogue cover. Unfortunately, Vogue’s parent company is now taking Drake and 21 Savage to court for using their brand.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cher Defends 40-Year Age Gap With New Man AE Edwards: “Love Doesn’t Know Math”
The Oakland-born music executive and the legendary singer have been causing a stir online for a few days now. Cher’s got a new beau on her arm lately, and she doesn’t care what you think about their headline-making age gap. Just a few days ago, the iconic fashionista...
hotnewhiphop.com
Wizkid Shares Features For Upcoming Album Ahead Of Apple Music Stream
Wizkid is collaborating with Skepta, Don Toliver, and more on his new album, “More Love, Less Ego.”. Wizkid has shared that Arya Starr, Skepta, Sheneesa, Don Toliver, and more will all be featured on his upcoming album, More Love, Less Ego. Additionally, the Nigerian singer’s next London concert will be featured on an upcoming Apple Music Livestream.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Postpones Apollo Theater Performance Out Of Respect For Takeoff’s Funeral
Drake has pushed back his Apollo Theater concert due to the scheduling of Takeoff’s funeral. Drake is pushing back his scheduled performance at the Apollo Theater out of respect for Takeoff. The funeral for the late Migos rapper is scheduled to be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday.
hotnewhiphop.com
“White Lives Matter” Rights Owner Wants $1B Offer From Ye To Even Consider Selling
In other news, the father of four was spotted chatting with Kim Kardashian at their son Saint’s flag football game. Kanye West officially lost out on his billionaire status in the midst of his fallout with Adidas last month, which means he may have some trouble meeting the demands of Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward – two radio show hosts who currently own the rights to “White Lives Matter,” and want a $1B offer on the table before they’ll even consider selling.
hotnewhiphop.com
Aaron Carter Missed Rehab Session, Was Working On New Music Ahead Of Tragic Death
The late 34-year-old was putting together “Love 2” – a sequel to his 2018 album – in the weeks leading up to his passing. The death of 34-year-old Aaron Carter this past weekend is still taking its toll on the late singer’s friends and family. As more details begin to emerge, fans of the “I Want Candy” artist have gotten more insight into his final days, which included a missed rehab session and time spent making music in the studio, according to TMZ.
hotnewhiphop.com
Keanu Reeves Thought Matthew Perry’s Jab In New Memoir Came “Out Of Left Field”
Keanu Reeves was surprised to be mentioned in a negative light in Matthew Perry’s new memoir. Keanu Reeves was reportedly surprised by Matthew Perry’s apparent insult from his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. The Friends star had strangely wondered why River Phoenix and Heath Ledger passed away while Reeves has gotten to continue living.
hotnewhiphop.com
Missy Elliott Praises Lil Wayne: “You Are Legendary”
Missy Elliott showed love for Lil Wayne on Twitter, Sunday. Missy Elliott showered Lil Wayne with praise on social media, Sunday, explaining that he inspired a whole generation of artists. The comments come after Madame Tussauds honored Missy Elliott with a wax figure, last week. “@LilTunechi You have Birthed a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem’s Mother, Debbie Mathers, Congratulates Him On Hall of Fame Induction
Eminem’s mother shared a heartfelt video congratulating her son on his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Eminem’s mother, Debbie Mathers, shared a video on social media congratulating her son on his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She also said that she’s proud of her granddaughter, Hailie Jade.
Comments / 0