Millie Bobby Brown is hoping that in the future she has an opportunity to play a “real person” and she revealed she would like to portray Britney Spears. “I think her story resonates with me,” she told Drew Barrymore on her daytime talk show. “Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger — I see the scramble for words and I don’t know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only.” As of now, there are no concrete plans for...

