Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Hits LeBron With A Stern Reality Check
Stephen A. Smith isn’t impressed with LeBron right now. Stephen A. Smith is one of the most opinionated men in sports media. When he gets on your case, you better be certain it is going to be an epic rant. Smith has a knack for going viral, and he also has an amazing ability when it comes to being hyperbolic, as well as hilarious.
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kyrie Irving Given List Of Demands To Play With Nets
In order to return to the Nets, Kyrie will have to condemn the film he promoted, donate $500K, and more. It’s been a hectic few weeks for NBA star Kyrie Irving. Since he posted and praised an anti-semitic documentary on Instagram, public backlash has sought accountability and consequences for his comments. After a five-game suspension from the Brooklyn Nets, the New York team has given Kyrie a list of six demands to complete before he can return.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Speaks Out On Nike Suspending Kyrie Irving Shoe Deal
The Game isn’t happy with what Nike did to Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving got himself into some hot water. Ever since he shared a link to a documentary rife with antisemitism, the Nets star has been under fire from fans and colleagues alike. The Brooklyn Nets have benched him, and Nike even severed ties with Kyrie after his controversial tweet.
hotnewhiphop.com
Darvin Ham Makes Eye-Opening Comments About The Lakers
Darvin Ham has had his work cut out for him. When Darvin Ham was hired by the Los Angeles Lakers this season, fans knew it was going to be a work in progress. Ham was coming into a near-impossible situation. From Russell Westbrook’s bad fit to the Lakers’ horrific roster construction, Ham was not being given good pieces.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James’ Shoe Pays Homage To Cleveland
LeBron James wore some unique sneakers against the Cavs. Cleveland is a place that LeBron James holds very near and dear to his heart. Growing up in Akron, Ohio, James faced numerous hardships. Despite this, he was able to overcome adversity and become one of the greatest players to ever walk on an NBA court.
hotnewhiphop.com
Howard Stern Goes Scorched Earth On Kyrie Irving
Howard Stern had a lot to say about the Kyrie situation. Howard Stern is easily one of the biggest radio personalities in the entire world. He made himself famous by being incredibly offensive, while also profiting off of the misfortune of disabled people Now, however, Stern has ditched his past sensibilities and has championed himself as a progressive individual.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Roasted For Migos Statement
LeBron James claimed to have been an avid listener of Migos since 2010. LeBron James is an NBA star who has always been known for being a massive hip-hop head. LeBron loves the genre and whenever he has a chance to show love to an artist he adores, you can be sure that he’s going to do just that.
hotnewhiphop.com
Draymond Green Confronts Fan Courtside: Watch
Draymond Green had a little spat with a fan recently. By now, everyone who watches the NBA should know that Draymond Green is one of the more vocal players in the league. He is always dishing out trash talk and he doesn’t mind getting into altercations. One just has to look at how he handled Jordan Poole to understand what we mean.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Delivers Harsh Criticism
LeBron’s ex-Lakers teammate had an interesting take about his effort to start the season. LeBron James is currently in his 20th season in the NBA. At LeBron’s age, it is almost impossible to stay at the top of your game. Somehow, however, LeBron has managed to do it. Over the last few years, he has proven to be a top-10 talent in the league and continues to carry the Lakers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Anthony Davis Devastated Over Lakers’ Horrid Start
Anthony Davis and the Lakers are struggling right now. Anthony Davis used to be one of the best big men in the entire NBA. Unfortunately, injuries have gotten the best of him, and now, he doesn’t seem to have the step he once had anymore. This is particularly concerning as LeBron James isn’t as spry as he was either.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jaylen Brown Uncomfortable With Kyrie Irving Suspension
Jaylen Brown is taking a strong stance on Kyrie’s suspension. Jaylen Brown is currently the vice president of the National Basketball Players’ Association. This means he has a large say in matters involving the players. Labor disputes can fall under his jurisdiction, and you better believe he’s paying attention to Kyrie right now.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kawhi Leonard’s Injury Gets Another Sobering Update
Kawhi Leonard has missed seven games in a row. Kawhi Leonard injured his ACL back in 2021 while competing in the playoffs for the Los Angeles Clippers. This forced Leonard to miss an entire season of basketball as he rehabilitated his knee. It was a long process that Leonard had seemingly overcome.
hotnewhiphop.com
Isiah Thomas Has More Smoke For Michael Jordan
Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan have been beefing with one another since the late 80s. Of course, Thomas played for the Bad Boy Pistons, while MJ played for the Chicago Bulls. The Pistons bested Jordan for the first portion of his career, however, the Bulls eventually took over. The Dream...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Dressed In Knicks Colors
The Jordan Two Trey continues to get dope new colorways. Hybrid sneakers haven’t always been super popular, however, Jumpman has succeeded with the Jordan Two Trey. This is a shoe that combines elements from numerous grey models, including the Air Jordan 7, Jordan 12, and even the Jordan 12.
Comments / 0