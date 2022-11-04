Nik Bougalis was the chief engineer for XRP - a cryptocurrency and blockchain system. Now, he is leaving the company to do something new and look for new ways to advance his career. Nik states that he is not planning on joining some other company working on distributed ledger technology or blockchains or really anything directly related to Web3 as a concept. What he is planning to do in the future he has yet to reveal. Nik has been working on the XRP blockchain for around a whole decade, so he is a man that is closely tied to the project.

