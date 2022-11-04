Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Broker Echo ups global freight forwarding game in latest deal
Echo Global Logistics announced Thursday the acquisition of fellow Chicago-based freight broker Fastmore Logistics. The deal provides Echo competence in selling domestic transportation services to international freight forwarders. Financial terms of the transaction were not provided. Echo was taken private by private equity firm The Jordan Company in a $1.3...
PV Tech
Solar developer Aspen Power secures US$350 million investment from Carlyle
Aspen Power Partners, a US distributed generation developer, has received a US$350 million investment from global investment firm Carlyle. It said that the funds will be used to fuel its growth and acquisitions strategy. As part of this acquisition-based growth strategy, targeting the community, multifamily and commercial and industrial (C&I)...
Core Scientific Announces October Updates
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) (“Core Scientific” or “the Company”), a leader in high-performance blockchain computing data centers and software solutions, today announced production and operational updates for October 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005458/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
11.5% of Service Firms at Risk of Shuttering in Two Years
Inflation is the double-edged sword bedeviling Main Street SMBs. In the “Main Street Health Q3 2022: SMBs Battle Inflation” report, PYMNTS surveyed 533 U.S.-based businesses to gauge just how far they’ve been able to raise prices, what their business outlooks were, and how simply keeping the lights on have become more expensive too.
Ripple's Chief Engineer Leaves Firm
Nik Bougalis was the chief engineer for XRP - a cryptocurrency and blockchain system. Now, he is leaving the company to do something new and look for new ways to advance his career. Nik states that he is not planning on joining some other company working on distributed ledger technology or blockchains or really anything directly related to Web3 as a concept. What he is planning to do in the future he has yet to reveal. Nik has been working on the XRP blockchain for around a whole decade, so he is a man that is closely tied to the project.
Ant Group-Owned ANEXT Bank Announces Embedded Financing Partnerships
Singapore-based digital wholesale bank ANEXT Bank, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ant Group, has launched a new program that aims to use embedded financing collaborations to make digital financial services more accessible for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBS). The new ANEXT Programme for Industry Specialists is open to...
ffnews.com
Worldr Brings Seed to $11M in New Funding Round led by Molten Ventures and Mitigates Compliance Issues for WhatsApp in the Workplace
Worldr, the zero-trust architecture for the world’s most popular collaboration and communications platforms, is announcing that it has raised a total of $11 million in Seed funding. The new Worldr funding round was led by Molten Ventures, with continued support from IQ Capital and Playfair Capital. It also saw...
CoinTelegraph
OpenSea launches on-chain tool to enforce NFT royalties
Nonfungible (NFT) marketplace OpenSea appears to have taken a position in the NFT royalties debate — launching a new “on-chain” tool helping creators enforce royalties. The NFT marketplace, which according to CoinGecko, commands 66% of the market share in NFT marketplaces, has been relatively silent on the issue of royalties and enforcement, while others in the space have been implementing their own strategies over the last few months.
crowdfundinsider.com
UnionDigital Bank in the Philippines, Thought Machine to Support Digital Banking Platform
UnionDigital Bank, the digital banking subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines, recently announced its partnership with cloud-native banking technology company Thought Machine and has “deployed its core banking engine, Vault Core.”. Thought Machine’s next-generation core technology has “enabled UnionDigital Bank to swiftly build its products while offering flexibility,...
Guerrilla RF To Present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on November 9
GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER), the innovative fabless semiconductor company, will present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on November 9, 2022. The presenter will be the VP of Investor Relations, Sam Funchess. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005382/en/ Guerrilla RF to present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference on November 9. (Graphic: Business Wire)
protocol.com
Cloudflare: We’ll hit a $5 billion-a-year annual revenue rate by the end of 2027
Despite investor worries about growth that sank its stock late last week, Cloudflare already has all the pieces it needs to achieve major acceleration in its revenue growth in coming years, according to co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince. The company is poised to reach an annual revenue run rate of...
zycrypto.com
Launch of the SolsWipe Debit Card; Protocol Set for Expansion Through Strategic Partnerships
By releasing a cryptocurrency debit card, SolSwipe has taken a major step toward its ultimate goal of increasing the mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency. Phantom is a Solana-based wallet optimized for decentralized finance (Defi) and non-fungible tokens; this debit card is the first to support Web3 reloading with Phantom (NFTs). In...
cryptonewsz.com
The fastest-growing and most accredited cloud mining service provider, MAXUSDT
The design of a mining farm based on video cards is comparable to that of a standard home computer, with an emphasis on the ability of the computer to render graphics. The hash rate of a video card is the rate at which the graphics processor can search for a cryptographic problem solution. Additionally, you should consider the amount of energy the card consumes, its cost, and its age. It is possible that used electronic equipment is not in good condition.
forkast.news
LG Electronics seeks Web3 talent for blockchain, NFT efforts
LG Electronics, one of the largest global manufacturers of electronic appliances, is recruiting chief technical officers (CTOs) to lead the company’s growing Web3 business, according to its official website. Fast facts. The electronics giant is recruiting CTOs in two departments: business development and service design. The former will develop...
India's Udaan Announces Layoffs in Wake of $120M Fundraise
One week after raising $120 million, Indian B2B eCommerce firm Udaan is laying off at least 350 workers in a bid to reach profitability and boost efficiency. According to multiple published reports this weekend (Nov. 5-6), the layoffs will affect between 350 and 1,000 employees at the company. “We believe...
usethebitcoin.com
Solana (SOL) Announces New Partnership with Google Cloud
Solana (SOL) has unveiled a new partnership with Google that involves multiple integrations between the crypto project and the tech giant. During the last annual event Breakpoint 2022, Solana informed that Google Cloud will become a Solana node validator. This was one of the most important announcements of this crypto project in the last few years.
