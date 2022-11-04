ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

What to Read Right Now: Timely Books With Hollywood Appeal

By Seija Rankin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3hJp_0iz0TzVh00

Each week, The Hollywood Reporter will offer up the best new (and newly relevant) books that everyone will be talking about — whether it’s a tome that’s ripe for adaptation, a new Hollywood-centric tell-all or the source material for a hot new TV show.

Rights Available

Parachute Women by Elizabeth Winder (LoTurco Literary)

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Everyone knows The Rolling Stones, but fewer know the four women whose sense of adventure and know-how helped build the band. Here, Winder puts Marianne Faithfull, Marsha Hunt, Bianca Jagger and Anita Pallenberg at the forefront of the story.

The Boys From Biloxi by John Grisham (The Gernert Co.)

The legal thriller author’s latest release is one of his most epic. It’s the story of two friends growing up in 1960s Mississippi as the drama of the Dixie Mafia — mobsters who ruled Biloxi — swirled around them, haunting the two protagonists into adulthood.

My First Popsicle: An Anthology of Food and Feelings , edited by Zosia Mamet (Janklow & Nesbit)

The Flight Attendant star leans on a few of her famous (and famously literary) friends — from Kaley Cuoco to David Sedaris — for a collection of first-person musings about memorable meals. There are Julie & Julia -like delights just waiting to be translated to the screen.

Liberation Day by George Saunders (CAA)

Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman’s adaptation of Lincoln in the Bardo may be stalled, but Saunders continues to churn out compelling material. This time the acclaimed author releases a short story collection that explores the (very timely) meaning of community and ethics.

Flight by Lynn Steger Strong (UTA)

In a Family Stone -like turn, the author’s third novel follows a reunion of adult siblings for the first Christmas after their mother’s death. As they gather in upstate New York, their various triggers and traumas — financial issues, childlessness, and stalled careers, to name a few — converge for a fraught holiday.

Now Is Not the Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson (UTA)

A famous author, who once set her childhood hometown into a panic with a piece of provocative, anonymous art, starts to spiral when a journalist contacts her as part of an investigation into the decades-old drama.

Recommended Reading

The World We Make by N.K. Jemisin

At long last, Jemisin closes out her Great Cities duology, which started with 2020’s The City We Became and reimagines New York City’s boroughs as sentient characters. In the sequel, the city is tasked with fending off a mayoral candidate proselytizing xenophobia and over-policing.

Anon Pls. by Deuxmoi

Even though it may not be the nonfiction tell-all that followers of the anonymous Instagram celebrity gossip account are hungry for, this new novel is a juicy rendering of the life of an assistant to a high-profile celeb stylist who decides to channel her workplace rage into something very closely resembling the real life Deuxmoi. Until the admin(s) publicly out themselves, this is the best place to turn for hints.

