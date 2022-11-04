Read full article on original website
COP 27: Dutch to boost climate funding to developing nations, PM says
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025. Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte...
China to expand bond financing by private firms, including developers
(Reuters) – The self-regulatory body of China’s interbank market said on Tuesday it will expand bond financing for private firms, including developers, with support from the central bank. The debt financing tools, dubbed “the second arrow” and supported by People’s Bank of China’s refinancing, were launched in 2018....
Novartis adds 50 million euros to European antibiotics investment budget
(Reuters) – Sandoz, the generic drugs business that will be spun off its parent Novartis, will increase investment in its European antibiotics production network by 50 million euros ($50 million) on strong global demand for bacteria-fighting medicines. The construction of a penicillins production site in Kundl, Austria, takes the...
Namibia secures $544 million in climate finance at COP27
WINDOEK (Reuters) – Namibia said at the COP27 summit on Tuesday that it had secured over 540 million euros ($544 million) in climate finance from the Dutch government and European Investment Bank. One of the world’s sunniest and least densely populated countries, Namibia wants to produce green hydrogen and...
Barclays cuts investment banking jobs as deals languish – source
(Reuters) – Barclays Plc has cut its workforce in corporate and investment banking (CIB), according to a person familiar with the matter, joining rivals who also took similar steps to rein in costs as deals plunged from records set last year. Investment bankers were awash with deals in 2021,...
Mexican central bank seen raising interest rate to record 10%
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Bank of Mexico is expected to raise its key interest rate by 75 basis points, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s three-quarters of a percentage point hike last week in an effort to tame stubbornly high inflation. All...
Turkish bankers fear regulatory burden will reverse profit boom
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish banks, now enjoying record profits, face a painful reversal of fortune next year as tough regulations loosen their grip on balance sheets. Bank executives have become so concerned at government policy that some have launched a rare revolt in recent weeks. Yet despite soaring inflation,...
COP27: Gates Foundation CEO calls for more cash for climate adaptation
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The world’s development banks need to prioritise helping poorer countries adapt to the impacts of climate change, the chief executive of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation told Reuters. Speaking on the sidelines of the COP27 climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Mark...
South Africa’s Harmony Gold reports mine fatality
(Reuters) – South Africa’s Harmony Gold on Tuesday reported a fatality at its Tshepong North mine in the Free State province after a fall-of-ground incident. The accident took place on Nov. 7 and internal investigations are underway, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing...
Japanese consortium submits 2.2 trln yen Toshiba bid, Nikkei reports
TOKYO (Reuters) -A consortium of more than 10 Japanese companies, led by the Japan Industrial Partners investment fund, has submitted a bid to buy Toshiba Corp for about 2.2 trillion yen ($15.01 billion), the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday. The consortium, including Chubu Electric Power Co Inc and Orix Corp,...
EV startup Arrival warns of going concern risks
(Reuters) -Electric-vehicle startup Arrival SA said on Tuesday it does not currently have cash on hand to fund operations for the upcoming year, and there are material uncertainties about the company being a going concern. The British company had said last month it would restructure to focus on the U.S....
China’s BYD to launch new premium electric car brand in 2023
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD said on Tuesday that it would launch a new premium brand in the first quarter of 2023. BYD said the products under the new brand will be priced above 1 million yuan ($138,096.75), without further elaboration. ($1 = 7.2413 Chinese yuan...
COP27: UAE and Egypt agree to build one of world’s biggest wind farms
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – The presidents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt witnessed the signing of an agreement on Tuesday to develop one of the world’s largest onshore wind projects in Egypt, according to an official statement on the Gulf nation’s state news agency.
China’s security increasingly unstable, uncertain – China’s Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) – China will comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war, state broadcaster CCTV quoted China’s President Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday. China’s security has been increasingly unstable and uncertain, Xi was quoted as saying. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Alex...
Care homes group Orpea’s revenue boosted by growth outside of France
(Reuters) – France’s Orpea, hit by accusations of malpractice at its French retirement homes, on Tuesday reported a jump in third-quarter revenue, driven by strong growth outside of France, rising occupancy rates, and contribution from facilities opened over the last 12 months. In June, Orpea said an independent...
Former CEO says plan to rescue British furniture retailer Made.com fails
(Reuters) -Made.com’s co-founder and former chief executive Ning Li said his proposal to save the British online furniture retailer has been rejected, making the way for its collapse. The news comes almost a week after the company said it would appoint administrators after running out of cash, becoming one...
German UBS branches searched in connection with Russia’s Usmanov – Spiegel
BERLIN (Reuters) – German investigators are searching branches of Swiss bank UBS in Frankfurt and Munich in connection with a case involving Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, Spiegel weekly reported on Tuesday. The searches were focused on gathering evidence related to a money-laundering case, Spiegel cited a spokesperson for the...
Stellantis to halt Melfi plant operations in Italy for two days
MILAN (Reuters) -Stellantis will halt operations at its Melfi plant in southern Italy on Wednesday and Thursday due to a shortage of a component that uses micro chips, a trade unionist said. Marco Lomio, the local head of UILM metalworkers union, said on Tuesday that the Italo-French carmaker had just...
Bulgaria says willing to host COP29 climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Bulgaria is willing to host global climate talks in two years time, the country’s president said on Tuesday. President Rumen Radev was speaking at the COP27 conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Next year’s conference is due to take place in Dubai. “Given...
Authorities turn seized home towers at Evergrande’s resort island to rental, commercial use
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Almost 40 residential buildings of China Evergrande Group’s mega resort project on Hainan island seized by the local government will be completed for rental housing, serviced apartments and commercial activities. In December, the government of Danzhou city ordered demolition of 39 towers in the...
