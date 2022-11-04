Read full article on original website
EU's Call of Duty: Probe Microsoft-Activision Blizzard deal
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union has launched an investigation into Microsoft's planned takeover of video game giant Activision Blizzard, fearing the $69 billion deal would distort fair competition to popular titles like Call of Duty. Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, first announced the agreement...
Survivor Endures the Test of Time
The original adventure reality format Survivor has hit a milestone of 25 years since the show made its debut, and the brand is continuing to go from strength to strength in the international market. There is but a select group of formats with this sort of longevity, and the Banijay catalog is home to a handful.
BritBox International Commissions Inspector Singh
BritBox International has ordered the detective series Inspector Singh from 108 Media, with Sanjeev Bhaskar (The Kumars at No. 42, The Sandman, Unforgotten) starring in the lead role. In season one, the titular Singaporean detective reluctantly travels to Kuala Lumpur to investigate the case against Chelsea Liew, a famous model...
Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader proposed Tuesday as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks. “We all know that the leading cause of climate crisis is fossil fuels,” Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano told his fellow leaders. So his country has “joined Vanuatu and other nations calling for a fossil fuels non-proliferation treaty... It’s getting too hot and there is very (little) time to slow...
