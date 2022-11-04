ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia politics "giant" David Ralston to step down as state's House speaker

By Emma Hurt, Thomas Wheatley, Kristal Dixon
Axios Atlanta
Axios Atlanta
 4 days ago

Georgia State House Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) will not seek another term to lead the chamber, sending shockwaves through the state's politics just days before the midterm elections.

Why it matters: Since taking control of the gavel in 2010, Ralston has been seen as a steady hand alongside three governors, as well as a backstop against some far-right bills and controversial policy. The loss of Ralston as speaker leaves many wondering about the implications for the state.

  • He helped stop an attempted secession of Buckhead from the city of Atlanta, a state takeover of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and additional GOP-led changes to voting laws this past year.
  • During the legislative session earlier this year, Ralston helped champion and led the passage of a massive bipartisan legislative package overhauling the state’s mental health system.

Driving the news: Ralston said in a statement he intends to serve out his term as a state representative (he is running unopposed), but would not seek re-election as speaker in January.

  • He called the role "an honor of a lifetime" and said due to a "health challenge," the House "needs a speaker who can devote the necessary time and energy to the office."

What they’re saying: Edward Lindsey, a former Republican state representative who served on Ralston’s leadership team, called him "a giant in Georgia politics for this century."

  • Lindsey listed a slew of policies that the state would not have passed without Ralston, ranging from a 2012 constitutional amendment to allow the state to create charter schools to a large investment in transportation in 2014.
  • "He has guided the Georgia House and the state of Georgia with an even hand, and has kept us on track, pushing forward very difficult legislation across the board," Lindsey told Axios.

The other side: Stacey Abrams, who served as House minority leader alongside Ralston called him "fair" and "thoughtful." "When we disagreed, even vehemently, there was always respect in how we did work together," she told Axios. "I think it's going to be hard to fill his shoes."

  • "We are in very closely divided state where it is so imperative that we have level-headed leadership that respects one another and that can work together," she added.
  • Mary Margaret Oliver (D-Decatur), who helped Ralston pass the mental health package, said he honored pledges to talk about issues with Democrats. "We are in a terrible time of politics," she told Axios. Ralston, on the other hand, she said was "such an important, positive influence for the House. It's very sad."
  • Rep. Calvin Smyre (D-Columbus) said Ralston had an "open-door policy" and the two worked closely together across the aisle. "Every conversation was a two-way street," Smyre told Axios.

The view from the hall: "This is not good news," longtime Sierra Club lobbyist Neill Herring told Axios. Herring said Ralston had supported legislation protecting watersheds and praised his appointments to top committees.

  • "He kept the lid on the state government ever since he became speaker," he said.
  • "There’s a huge amount of respect for the guy," said Herring, who predicts Ralston will continue to have influence as a lawmaker. "They don’t grow on trees, especially on the legislative branch of the tree world."

Between the lines: Ralston has also played a role in tempering dangerous legislation.

  • "To be speaker you have to show sound judgment. Not only in advancing good policy but also stepping in the doorway and stopping bad policy," Lindsey said. "And I’ve appreciated that quality."

Yes, but: State Rep. Erick Allen (D-Smyrna) told Axios that while Ralston’s position on mental health was "very admirable," he also presided over the "most egregious abortion and voting bills that we’ve seen in decades."

  • "I think he was a very complex speaker," Allen told Axios. "He got a lot of credit for being the adult in the room, but in dealing with him, I think that he was just a Republican that knew how to play the game extremely well."

Catch up quick: Ralston, who had served in the House since 2003, was elected speaker after Glenn Richardson resigned over personal mental health issues and accusations that he had an affair with a lobbyist.

  • Ralston re-opened the House floor to journalists, focused on ethics reform, and did away with the "hawks" system that allowed select GOP representatives to swoop in and vote on any committee to push legislation.

Flashback: He has faced challenges to his speakership from the right and scrutiny in 2019 over leveraging his legislative schedule to delay court cases in his private law practice, which weakened his hold over the caucus.

  • He responded in part by championing a change to the loophole in the law he was accused of exploiting.

What we’re watching: The decision about Ralston's replacement will happen fast. Per caucus rules, Republican members meet the Monday after the November election to choose their nominee—someone who is likely to be elected speaker by the full house in January.

  • Many lawmakers reached for comment Friday declined to speculate about candidates on the record.
  • Abrams told Axios that there are a "handful of folks that I think could do that job," but wouldn't endorse anyone: "Not the person I want to win!"

Comments / 2

Related
Axios Atlanta

An insider's guide to Election Day in Georgia

More than 2 million Georgia ballots have been cast. 4.4 million other registered, active voters have Tuesday to join them. Why it matters: While Georgia's last midterm election in 2018 drew national attention, the states’ results now lie squarely in the center of national political crosshairs. Catch up quick: The 2021 voting law, S.B. 202 made many changes to the state's election system — including some that affect counting ballots and Election Day. Here are a few: Election Day:If voters show up at the wrong polling place before 5pm on Election Day, they must go to the correct one....
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

What's Stacey Abrams drinking? The go-to bar orders for Georgia's top candidates

It's the day before the midterms. You've been bombarded with Senate and gubernatorial candidates' arguments for months — on the airwaves and in your mailbox. You probably know more about them than you might care to know. What they're drinking: On this Election Eve, we wanted to tell you something you probably don't know: their go-to drinks at a bar. So Axios asked them all that question, which they were not expecting.Stacey Abrams (D)When your reporter said she had a "fun question" for Abrams, the gubernatorial candidate responded: "No one has ever asked me a fun question." But she did...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Inside the messy rollout of Brian Kemp’s $350 payments to Georgians

Axios and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which are jointly owned by Cox Enterprises, collaborated on this story.The rollout of Gov. Brian Kemp’s cash payments to millions of low-income Georgia residents and families has been a mess for many from the outset. For nearly two months Georgians have reported they’ve had transactions declined, cards suspended and even the money stolen before it could be spent.Why it matters: Kemp’s office said the plan — which uses federal COVID aid dollars — was designed to help people “cope” with the pandemic and record inflation. But nearly a dozen recipients have told Axios and AJC...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

"Job" and "taxes" top Georgians' Google searches ahead of the midterms

Data: Google Trends; Map: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe most searched-for topics in Georgia (and across the country and the world) remain "job" and "taxes."Why it matters: It shows that economic concerns are top of mind for folks in the week before the midterm elections, while abortion has almost disappeared from the biggest issues Georgians (and Americans) are searching for.Driving the news: To identify the most decisive issues for this year’s midterm voters, Axios’ data visualizations journalists have dug through Google Trends data in each congressional district for our Midterms dashboard. Zoom in: "Firearms" popped up as the third-most searched-for topic between Oct. 24-31 in half of Georgia’s congressional districts, in line with the rest of the country. "Wages" and "China" ranked higher in other Georgia districts. The intrigue: While "abortion" saw a major spike in June when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the issue has since consistently fallen down the list — in metro Atlanta, in Georgia and in the U.S.Yes, but: Interest in"gas prices" has similarly plummeted across the country. Go deeper: Check out the full national dashboard.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Trump-backed state Sen. Burt Jones takes on Dem. Charlie Bailey in Georgia lieutenant governor race

In the Georgia lieutenant governor's race Democrat Charlie Bailey has tried to center the election on Republican opponent, state Sen. Burt Jones’ participation in the slate of Republican electors who “certified” a Trump 2020 victory.But Jones, who has raised six times the amount of money as Bailey, has been using his resources to try to counter that with a message focused on rising inflation and crime, insisting voters are no longer focused on 2020. Why it matters: The lieutenant governor is second in command and president of the state Senate, with the ability to control legislative movement. Outgoing Lt. Gov....
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

How Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp built his career and his wealth

Gov. Brian Kemp is a much different candidate now than he was four years ago — and also a much wealthier man.The big picture: Kemp's political rise, from state senator in 2003 to incumbent governor leading the polls despite relentless attacks from former President Trump, has been due to playing the long game. That’s in many ways the same approach he’s taken in a long and winding business career.Why it matters: In four years, Kemp and Democratic rival Stacey Abrams have become two of the most prominent figures in Georgia. While it's been in different circles and with different strategies,...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Georgia among "Battery Belt" states to receive grant money

Georgia gave Hollywood competition for the film production industry. Will it do the same to Texas and Michigan for electric vehicles?. Driving the news: The U.S. Department of Energy last week awarded $2.8 billion to 21 projects — including one in east Georgia — building the country's so-called "Battery Belt."
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Election workers in battleground states more likely to receive threats

The FBI says battleground states that are likely to see calls for election audits and recounts — like Georgia — are more likely to see threats and harassment directed at election workers during the midterms.What's happening: As early voting begins and Election Day draws near, counties are on guard to avoid a repeat of the 2020 election.Catch up quick: After voting officials from the county level on up to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported threats and harassment from conspiracy theorists and election deniers who alleged the election was stolen.Former Fulton elections employee Shaye Moss testified to the Jan. 6 oversight...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Here's how to vote in Atlanta this midterm elections

Election Day is Nov. 8. Here's everything you need to know about registering, voting and what's on your ballot in Atlanta. Why it matters: Your elected officials in Georgia control and implement the state’s $30 billion budget. And in Washington, Republicans and Democrats both view Georgia as crucial to their hopes to maintain — or gain — a majority in the U.S. Senate. But you already know that from all the campaign ads. Voting in the 2022 midterm electionsEarly voting: Early voting runs Oct. 17 through Nov. 4, and each metro Atlanta county will open several early voting sites,...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

Georgia's U.S. Senate race is getting personal

After largely sticking to attack ads focused on tying Sen. Raphael Warnock to President Biden in a tough political climate for Democrats, a new ad this week by a Herschel Walker-aligned Super PAC took a personal turn.The PAC, 34N22, resurfaced 2020 bodycam footage in which Warnock's ex-wife tearfully accuses him of running her foot over with his car and calls him "a great actor."The Walker campaign released its own attack ad earlier last month using clips from the same video.Flashback: According to a police report first obtained by the AJC, Warnock's ex-wife alleged he ran over her foot with his car during an argument in early 2020, but no charges were pressed. The report documented no signs of injury to her, and Warnock told the newspaper "it didn't happen."The intrigue: Republicans, including some on the National Republican Senatorial Committee, complained of unequal press attention on allegations against Walker compared to Warnock, citing a child custody battle Warnock is still fighting with his ex-wife.She has this year been seeking additional custody and childcare costs but proceedings are now under seal at Warnock's request.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Georgia school superintendent race heats up

Down-ballot races rarely capture voters' attention, but the two candidates running for Georgia school superintendent hope to disrupt that narrative. What's happening: Voters on Nov. 8 will decide whether to re-elect incumbent Republican Richard Woods or give his Democratic opponent, Alisha Thomas Searcy, a shot at the office.Why it matters: The state school superintendent acts as the chief executive officer of the Georgia Department of Education and implements policy decisions approved by the State Board of Education.What they're saying: Woods told Axios he's running for another term because he wants to offer additional graduation pathways for students, revamp the teacher...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Atlanta

Axios Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
504
Followers
352
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Atlanta, anchored by Emma Hurt, Kristal Dixon and Thomas Wheatley, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/atlanta

Comments / 0

Community Policy