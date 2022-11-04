Read full article on original website
Free community day November 12 at MOWA | By Jennifer Turner
West Bend, WI – The Museum of Wisconsin Art, 105 Veterans Avenue, is rolling out the red carpet announcing a free Community Day. Guests can visit the museum for free on Saturday November 12, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Community Day coincides with MOWA’s monthly program,...
VIDEO | The staff at 5 Corners Dodge and Isuzu Truck give thanks
Cedarburg, WI – In this month of November the staff at 5 Corners Dodge Chrysler Jeep and 5 Corners Isuzu Truck & Auto is giving thanks. Many at the dealership are grateful for their family, friends, faith and their freedom. Stop in at the dealerships on Highway 60 and...
Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
Hartford and Slinger to activate sirens on Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m. | By Chief Paul Stephans
Hartford/Slinger, Wi – The City of Hartford and Village of Slinger will activate the sirens at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. to honor our veterans on Veterans Day. The day marks the anniversary of the...
36th annual Hartford Christmas Parade steps off November 12, 2022
Hartford, WI – Mark your calendar and grab a blanket as the 36th Annual Hartford Christmas Parade is set to step off Saturday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. “This is a great community event,” said City Administrator, Steve Volkert. “Year after year it is truly a family favorite.”
Public asked to weigh in on DNR permit for “incidental taking” of rare plant in Washington Co., WI | By Stacy Rowe
Incidental take refers to the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species’ overall population at risk. The town of Trenton proposes to recondition 1 mile of roadway along Newark Drive from Trenton Road to Indian Lore Road in the Town of Trenton and Town of Farmington. The existing roadway is approximately 20’ paved surface with 2’ wide gravel shoulders. The project will look to improve the roadway to two 11-foot paved lanes and 2’ wide shoulders.
Polls open 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 8, 2022, in Washington Co., WI
Washington Co., WI – Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Polls open 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Neighbors in Washington County click HERE to see races on your. Remember to bring a photo ID to the polls. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8 with all three normal...
Keberle, Patrykus and Laufenberg – Experienced injury lawyers
West Bend, WI – Keberle, Patrykus & Laufenberg, LLP (KPL) is a law firm of three experienced injury lawyers. We have a single office in Washington County, although we try cases statewide. Injury law is all we do. The three of us live and have raised our families in...
