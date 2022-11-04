Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
WISN
Annual We Energies Cookie Book brings the crowds
MILWAUKEE — An annual holiday tradition brings out thousands of cookie lovers to American Family Field. "When We Energies started putting out electrical appliances to teach people how to use their electrical appliances, we made cookies with them," said We Energies spokeswoman Amy Jahns. More than 200,000 Cookie Books...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fall Fest Vendor & Craft Fair
Dive into the Fall Fest Vendor and Craft Fair. Event begins at noon Sunday, November 6 at the New Berlin VFW, 17980 W Beloit Rd, New Berlin. Enjoy more than 30 local vendors and crafters.
wisconsinrightnow.com
It Took Us 2 Minutes to Find Black Managers at Michels Corp.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and reporter Corri Hess ran a huge story five days before the election that falsely stated Michels Corp. has no black employees in management positions. The next day they ran a major correction, admitting, “Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that public documents...
Here's the best neighborhoods in Milwaukee for 'young professionals' to live in
The best neighborhood in Milwaukee for "young professionals" is (drum roll)... Juneau Town? That's according to rating website Niche.
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
kenosha.com
Kenoshan of the Week: Jasiya Gaines
Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. In business since February of 2018, Bellissima’s Boutique is owned by...
Milwaukee neighbor becomes Halloween legend for giving out potatoes
A Milwaukee home became the stuff of Halloween legend after giving trick-or-treaters the option to choose between a candy bar or a raw potato.
CBS 58
Milwaukee Municipal Court Judge Derek Mosley named new director of Marquette Law School's Lubar Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Municipal Court Judge Derek Mosley is turning in his robe and gavel for a leadership position at Marquette Law School after nearly three decades in the justice system. Marquette President Michael R. Lovell named Mosley the new director of Marquette University Law School's Lubar Center...
CBS 58
'I just feel like a person': Milwaukee rapper with cerebral palsy dreams of performing on stage
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For 24-year-old Milwaukee native Jaquawn Gaston, rap music is more than just a beat and some rhymes. "My music is my everything," Gaston said. "Whenever I'm doing my music, I just feel free; like I don't feel like I'm in a wheelchair or like I have a disability."
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Dentist seeks to provide free dental care to those in need
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- During this holiday season, stories of giving warm the heart!. As Halloween came and went, Racine & Me is sharing the story about a really caring dentist who's out to save kids' teeth. Dr. Debbie Reddick, of Blue Door Dental in Racine, is seeking to...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kelly Kruse, with Downtown Racine Corporation, joined us virtually to discuss a number of upcoming events, including the Holiday Parade and Tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kruse also spoke about an opportunity to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.
wisconsinrightnow.com
‘Kathleen Deserved More’: The Column the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Doesn’t Want You to Read
Note: The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s David Haynes refused to run this column. We believe this murder victim’s sister deserves a voice, so we agreed to run her column. The news media have repeatedly censored the voices of murder victims’ families when covering the parole issue. Author: Jeanine...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha cemetery throws out gravesite items
At St. George Cemetery in Kenosha, families were surprised to find memenots and other items thrown out. They say they got no explanation.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Milwaukee 2022 WI: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Milwaukee 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Milwaukee, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Milwaukee as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Milwaukee LGBTQ+ voters march to the polls on final day of early voting
On the last day of in-person early voting in Wisconsin, Next Gen America held a final push to the polls for Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community.
Northridge Mall up for sale, despite Milwaukee's demolition order
The city has been trying its best to get the building demolished, arguing it has become a hotbed of crime, while the mall's owners have been focused on delaying an order from a judge to demolish.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Corri Hess Runs MAJOR Correction on Michels Corp Hit Piece
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its reporter Corri Hess have run a MAJOR correction for their reporting about Michels Corp. with only four days to go before the midterm election. The mistake is inexcusable, but the damage is done. The correction, placed on the November 3, 2022, story, reads, “Correction:...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers’ DOT: Drive safely Kia Boys
MADISON — The Kia Boys and their fellow car-stealing pals have run roughshod. over the streets of Milwaukee, leaving a trail of blood and destruction in their path. So Gov. Tony Evers’ Department of Transportation has teamed up with Milwaukee. Bucks star forward Bobby Portis to remind everyone...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Horizon West Condo owners express frustration almost one year later
WAUKESHA — Almost one year ago the condo owners and residents of Horizon West Condominiums were evacuated from their homes with 15 minutes’ notice Dec. 2 due to risk of imminent collapse. Some have fared all right since, while other owners have struggled immensely. Carl Bergin, a condo...
