ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Annual We Energies Cookie Book brings the crowds

MILWAUKEE — An annual holiday tradition brings out thousands of cookie lovers to American Family Field. "When We Energies started putting out electrical appliances to teach people how to use their electrical appliances, we made cookies with them," said We Energies spokeswoman Amy Jahns. More than 200,000 Cookie Books...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fall Fest Vendor & Craft Fair

Dive into the Fall Fest Vendor and Craft Fair. Event begins at noon Sunday, November 6 at the New Berlin VFW, 17980 W Beloit Rd, New Berlin. Enjoy more than 30 local vendors and crafters.
NEW BERLIN, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

It Took Us 2 Minutes to Find Black Managers at Michels Corp.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and reporter Corri Hess ran a huge story five days before the election that falsely stated Michels Corp. has no black employees in management positions. The next day they ran a major correction, admitting, “Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said that public documents...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
kenosha.com

Kenoshan of the Week: Jasiya Gaines

Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. In business since February of 2018, Bellissima’s Boutique is owned by...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kelly Kruse, with Downtown Racine Corporation, joined us virtually to discuss a number of upcoming events, including the Holiday Parade and Tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kruse also spoke about an opportunity to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.
RACINE, WI
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Milwaukee 2022 WI: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Milwaukee 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Milwaukee, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Milwaukee as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ DOT: Drive safely Kia Boys

MADISON — The Kia Boys and their fellow car-stealing pals have run roughshod. over the streets of Milwaukee, leaving a trail of blood and destruction in their path. So Gov. Tony Evers’ Department of Transportation has teamed up with Milwaukee. Bucks star forward Bobby Portis to remind everyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Horizon West Condo owners express frustration almost one year later

WAUKESHA — Almost one year ago the condo owners and residents of Horizon West Condominiums were evacuated from their homes with 15 minutes’ notice Dec. 2 due to risk of imminent collapse. Some have fared all right since, while other owners have struggled immensely. Carl Bergin, a condo...
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy