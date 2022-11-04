Read full article on original website
KVOE
Small fire near Emporia gas station under investigation
Emporia Fire is investigating after a small fire outside a convenience store and gas station Monday evening. Fire crews went to the Casey’s store on East US Highway 50 around 8 pm. Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says firefighters found fire in three bushes near the building. There was no damage to the building or any gas pumps.
KVOE
At least four people hurt in Coffey County wreck
At least four people were hurt., most with potentially serious injuries, after a crash in Coffey County late Monday afternoon. The wreck developed on Interstate 35 between the Lebo and BETO Junction exits shortly before 4:15 pm. The Kansas Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by 68-year-old Debora Fitch of Ankeny, Iowa, was northbound when Fitch left her lane and drove about half a mile in the center median before stopping.
1 sent to hospital with severe injuries after Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department reports that one person is in the hospital with severe injuries following a shooting in Central Topeka. The TPD said that around 7:08 p.m. officers were sent to the area of SW 11th and SW Buchanan St. on a report of a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. […]
Man on electric bike dies in crash in Riley County
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 31-year-old Manhattan man is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 24 in Riley County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Subaru Outback was southbound on Highway 24 when a 70-year-old man made a left on Griffith Drive. Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, or Manhattan hit the side of […]
WIBW
Railroad track removal to close sections of Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The removal of old railroad tracks is set to close sections of Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Nov. 9, BNSF Railway and the City’s Street Department will remove old sections of the railroad in two locations which will create road closures.
WIBW
Bicyclist injured in weather-related crash with a truck
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bicyclist was injured after they were hit by a pickup truck in a Saturday morning crash. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 6 a.m. Saturday, November 5 in the 5600 block of SW Topeka Boulevard. They said a pickup truck...
WIBW
1 person seriously injured in Central Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in central Topeka that sent one person to the hospital. TPD says officers responded just after 7 p.m. Monday to SW 11th and SW Buchanan St. Shortly after the call, they were told a person arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle.
KVOE
Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks investigating deer poaching incident in Lyon County
Game wardens are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a deer poaching incident in Lyon County. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says the incident apparently happened Sunday morning near Roads 70 and X south of Hartford. One deer was apparently shot and then left to die. Additional details are currently pending.
KVOE
Details announced after alleged Halloween arson incident in Eureka
Greenwood County deputies are still investigating after an alleged arson incident in Eureka on Halloween. Eureka Fire Chief Luke Westerman says firefighters and emergency crews were called to a structure fire at 1002 East Vermont shortly after 6 pm. Fire was evident throughout the rear of the building, and there were initial reports that somebody may have been inside as firefighters arrived. Firefighters did a short search and had to abandon that effort as the fire spread, but investigators later learned the person possibly inside had actually escaped.
KVOE
WEATHER: KVOE studios report heaviest one-day rain total of 2022 and first snow of season; emergency crews busy responding to reported injury wrecks
Friday’s rainfall may well have put the drought on pause for the short term. Saturday, meanwhile, started with a mix of rain and the area’s first snowfall of the season. The KVOE studios received 2.5 inches between 7 am Friday and 3 am Saturday, reaching 2.8 inches total after additional rainfall. KVOE records indicate it’s the heaviest rainfall for a 24-hour period so far this year.
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
WIBW
Police rule suspicious death in SW Topeka as a suicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspicious death in SW Topeka has officially been ruled a suicide. On Monday afternoon, Nov. 7, the Topeka Police Department says it ruled a suspicious death to be the result of a suicide. As such, the deceased will not be identified. Just after 6 p.m....
WIBW
Two arrested in Jackson County on drug charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested last Thursday on drug charges during a traffic stop in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped a Ford F-150 pickup truck on 126th Rd. near U.S. 75 Highway for a traffic infraction on November 3. The...
Topeka shooting leaves one man injured
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The victim of a shooting in Topeka was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening wounds on Saturday. The Topeka Police Department reports that around 2:06 p.m. on Nov. 5 they were sent to a Topeka hospital after receiving information on an adult male being dropped off with a gunshot wound. […]
WIBW
Game Wardens seek help in case of poached Lyon Co. deer
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens are seeking help in the case of a poached Lyon Co. deer. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says Game Wardens in Lyon Co. have asked for the public’s help in the case of a poached deer. In the morning hours...
WIBW
TPD investigating possible Aggravated Battery after shots fired in SE Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers are investigating an aggravated battery on Saturday afternoon after they were dispatched to a local hospital where an adult male was dropped off with a gunshot wound. According to TPD, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, officers were also dispatched to...
KVOE
Inmate starts small fire inside Greenwood County Jail
No injuries were reported Sunday after a fire in the Greenwood County Jail. Sheriff Heath Samuels says an unnamed inmate started a fire in their cell shortly before 7:15 pm. Jail staff put out the fire before evacuating the jail as Eureka Fire ventilated the building. Inmates were also kept secure and later returned to their cells once the jail was deemed safe.
KVOE
KBI investigating inmate death in Greenwood County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called to look into the death of a Greenwood County inmate. Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels says 50-year-old Jacqueline Montelango was pronounced dead at the Greenwood County Hospital shortly before 9 pm Sunday. Further details will likely not be released until the KBI...
Update: Police identify man killed early Friday in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department continues investigating a bar shooting at the 45th Street Bar off Topeka Blvd. Friday morning. One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Topeka Blvd. after […]
WIBW
Fire crews put out garage fire in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Firefighters responded to a report of a single car garage full engulfed in flames on Friday night. According to the MFD, crews were dispatched to 2129 Walnut Drive for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a single car detached garage on fire. Crews made access to the garage and quickly extinguished the fire. A total of 17 firefighters responded on 5 fire apparatus.
