Read full article on original website
Related
Record Powerball Drawing Delayed in New York State, U.S.
Update: The numbers were finally drawn. CLICK HERE to find out if you won. I've got bad news if you were hoping to wake up Tuesday morning and tell your boss you weren't coming to work. That's because you didn't win Powerball. But for a reason, you probably didn't expect.
Who Did The Hudson Valley Elect As Governor of New York State
The Hudson Valley has spoken. One candidate appears to have dominated the Hudson Valley in the race to become New York's governor. Election Day has finally arrived. In New York State that meant Empire State voters were deciding who will lead New York State for the next four years. New...
Record Powerball Finally Announced In New York, Winning Numbers
After a very long delay, the record Powerball drawing was finally announced. Here are the winning numbers. The record Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and it remained delayed as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Record Powerball Drawing Delayed. "The draw has been officially delayed. One of the participating lotteries...
New York Teacher Confesses To ‘Egregious Betrayal Of Trust’
A New York State teacher confessed to installing a camera in a school bathroom. Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares announced that 58-year-old Patrick Morgan of Colonie pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree. Capital Region, New York Teacher Pleads Guilty. Morgan's guilty plea...
How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor
One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Unofficial Hudson Valley, New York State 2022 Election Results
The results are coming in for key races in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. It appears Gov. Kathy Hochul is New York's first female governor. However, her challenger Long Island Congressman has yet to concede. Below are unofficial results for key races across New York State and...
How did Zeldin Lose When I Haven’t Seen One Hochul Lawn Sign?
Many Hudson Valley voters are scratching their heads this morning after hearing Kathy Hochul was reelected as Governor. Just how did that happen?. Social media is filled with comments from voters shocked to hear that Lee Zeldin lost his bid to become the first Republican governor since George Pataki grabbed the seat in 1994. Many point to the fact that "everyone they know" voted for Zeldin and they haven't heard or seen anyone supporting Hochul at all. They're genuinely shocked that a "pro-crime crazy person" could win the gubernatorial election.
Giant Tyrannosaurus Rex Skull Is Coming to New York
Want to own a piece of prehistoric history? It will cost you an awful lot of money though. You may remember "Stan", the 67 million year Tyrannosaurus Rex that was sold in 2020 at an auction in New York for $31.8 million dollars? Now, another T.rex has been evacuated from the same region as Stan, and is set to go up for auction next month, according to the AP.
A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns
In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
New York’s Alarming National Rank for Students Experiencing Homelessness
Housing insecurity is something that impacts far too much of the world, but here in New York State, homelessness is impacting one vulnerable group in particular. A recent study provided statistics indicating that New York has the most students without consistent and adequate housing in the country. Here's a deeper look.
Warning: Popular Sugar Sold In New York ‘May Contain Metal Wire’
Sugar that is sold in New York State has been recalled. Hudson Valley Post has learned of another recalled product in New York. This time its sugar. Domino and C&H Granulated Pure Cane Sugar Easy Baking Tub packaged in 3.5lb plastic tubs 6 tubs per case have been recalled, according to the FDA.
Odds Of Winning Powerball In New York Compared To Other Real-Life Events
What are your odds of winning Powerball or Mega Millions in New York State compared to other life events?. No one won Wednesday's Powerball jackpot so once again the Powerball jackpot is continuing to climb. The next drawing's jackpot is approaching a world-record jackpot amount!. Powerball Jackpot Approaching World Record...
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
Is It the Last Time New Yorkers Move Clocks for Daylight Savings?
Are you thinking that this is the last time you need to change the clocks for Daylight Savings Time? For some reason, I kept hearing that this was the last time New Yorkers were going to have to change the clocks for Daylight Savings Time. Is that true?. Well, after...
Police Say New York State Woman Drove 3X the Legal Limit
As we approach the holidays, police will be patrolling the streets and highways more than ever in an effort to crack down on impaired driving. Officials say one New York state woman was driving way over the legal limit last week and is now facing charges of aggravated DWI. According...
Crazy Raccoons Attack New York Home’s Halloween Decorations
We're used to seeing squirrels take their aggression out on pumpkins every year but this is a new one. A couple of trash pandas were caught on tape destroying someone's Halloween decorations. Maybe this house ran out of candy and these trick r treaters weren't having it. Maybe they weren't...
Watch Out Deer! Dec Offering Additional Tags for New York Hunters
Do you enjoy going deer hunting in New York State? Do you go every year and get frustrated when you are limited to only a certain amount? What would you do if you found out, that you could go back outside and get another couple for your freezer?. The New...
New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley
During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Nanny Cam: Are You Allowed to Spy on Your Babysitter in New York?
One of the hardest things you can do as a parent is to trust your child with an absolute stranger. With high-quality cameras that are so easy to hide, is it legal to spy on the babysitter?. It's 2022 and I think all of us are aware that there are...
Local Judge is Magistrate of the Year
A local Judge here in the Hudson Valley was bestowed with the tremendous honor of being named the "Magistrate of the Year". Essentially what this means is this judge for one year is the judge of all judges and can swing his gavel like how Aaron Judge swings a baseball bat.
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0