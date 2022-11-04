ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Record Powerball Drawing Delayed in New York State, U.S.

Update: The numbers were finally drawn. CLICK HERE to find out if you won. I've got bad news if you were hoping to wake up Tuesday morning and tell your boss you weren't coming to work. That's because you didn't win Powerball. But for a reason, you probably didn't expect.
Who Did The Hudson Valley Elect As Governor of New York State

The Hudson Valley has spoken. One candidate appears to have dominated the Hudson Valley in the race to become New York's governor. Election Day has finally arrived. In New York State that meant Empire State voters were deciding who will lead New York State for the next four years. New...
Record Powerball Finally Announced In New York, Winning Numbers

After a very long delay, the record Powerball drawing was finally announced. Here are the winning numbers. The record Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night and it remained delayed as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Record Powerball Drawing Delayed. "The draw has been officially delayed. One of the participating lotteries...
NEW YORK STATE
How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor

One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Unofficial Hudson Valley, New York State 2022 Election Results

The results are coming in for key races in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. It appears Gov. Kathy Hochul is New York's first female governor. However, her challenger Long Island Congressman has yet to concede. Below are unofficial results for key races across New York State and...
How did Zeldin Lose When I Haven’t Seen One Hochul Lawn Sign?

Many Hudson Valley voters are scratching their heads this morning after hearing Kathy Hochul was reelected as Governor. Just how did that happen?. Social media is filled with comments from voters shocked to hear that Lee Zeldin lost his bid to become the first Republican governor since George Pataki grabbed the seat in 1994. Many point to the fact that "everyone they know" voted for Zeldin and they haven't heard or seen anyone supporting Hochul at all. They're genuinely shocked that a "pro-crime crazy person" could win the gubernatorial election.
Giant Tyrannosaurus Rex Skull Is Coming to New York

Want to own a piece of prehistoric history? It will cost you an awful lot of money though. You may remember "Stan", the 67 million year Tyrannosaurus Rex that was sold in 2020 at an auction in New York for $31.8 million dollars? Now, another T.rex has been evacuated from the same region as Stan, and is set to go up for auction next month, according to the AP.
HARDING COUNTY, SD
A Village Green Is the Heart of These 10 Small New York Towns

In countless small towns and villages across Upstate New York, we find one special place in each community. Sometimes it is a big place, sometimes, small. Sometimes it is called a village green and sometimes it is called a town square. No matter. These places are usually the beating heart of what makes these places so special.
Police Say New York State Woman Drove 3X the Legal Limit

As we approach the holidays, police will be patrolling the streets and highways more than ever in an effort to crack down on impaired driving. Officials say one New York state woman was driving way over the legal limit last week and is now facing charges of aggravated DWI. According...
New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley

During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Local Judge is Magistrate of the Year

A local Judge here in the Hudson Valley was bestowed with the tremendous honor of being named the "Magistrate of the Year". Essentially what this means is this judge for one year is the judge of all judges and can swing his gavel like how Aaron Judge swings a baseball bat.
RED HOOK, NY
