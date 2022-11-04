ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Virginia Democrats in Congress fighting GOP challengers

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a Virginian congressional seat the GOP had aggressively fought to flip. Spanberger became one of the GOP’s top national targets after her district was significantly redrawn, shifting from central Virginia to the northern Virginia and Fredericksburg areas. Spanberger won though she no longer lives in the newly drawn 7th District. Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, raised millions and brought in high-profile GOP surrogates. She highlighted her life story as a daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, and would have been Virginia’s first Latina member of Congress.
Biden to meet with leaders of Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia -officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the leaders of Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia during a wide-ranging trip that includes an international climate summit and meetings of ASEAN and the Group of 20 industrialized nations, senior administration officials said on Tuesday. The officials were not able to say...
DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was formerly the nation’s largest swing state, with voters in even the once Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County embracing a governor who framed his candidacy as a battle against what he characterized as the “woke agenda” of liberals. “We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis told elated supporters during his victory speech, telling the crowd in closing, “I have only begun to fight.” In the lead-up to the election, DeSantis harnessed the power of incumbency to assemble media, often on short notice and far outside major markets, for news conferences where he would spend significant time honing critiques of Democratic President Joe Biden, liberal policies and the mainstream media, delivered before cheering crowds.
Vermont votes to be 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in state constitution

Vermont on Tuesday became the first state to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure on Election Day. More than 133,000 voters backed the ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights, making up about 72 percent of the votes counted so far, according to unofficial results from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office.
U.S. slaps sanctions on Burmese arms dealer, company

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States imposed sanctions on Tuesday on a Burmese arms dealer and his company for facilitating arms deals and weapons purchases on behalf of Myanmar’s military, the Treasury Department said. The action against Kyaw Min Oo and his Sky Aviator Company Ltd, which came...
Russia, U.S. discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict -Kommersant

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia and the United States are discussing holding talks on strategic nuclear weapons for the first time since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, Russian newspaper Kommersant said on Tuesday, citing four sources familiar with the discussions. Talks between the two sides on strategic stability have been...
U.S. changes sanction reasons on virtual currency service Tornado Cash

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury has broadened its justification for sanctioning virtual currency mixing service Tornado Cash on allegations it supports North Korea, despite criticism from users that the Treasury is targeting a service and not an organization. In a press release, the Treasury said its Office of...
