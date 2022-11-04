Read full article on original website
Results: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer defeats Republican Joe Pinion in his fight to retain Democratic control of Congress' upper chamber
Sen. Chuck Schumer, the long-time lawmaker from New York, will keep the Senate majority leader mantle if Democrats maintain control.
3 Virginia Democrats in Congress fighting GOP challengers
DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a Virginian congressional seat the GOP had aggressively fought to flip. Spanberger became one of the GOP’s top national targets after her district was significantly redrawn, shifting from central Virginia to the northern Virginia and Fredericksburg areas. Spanberger won though she no longer lives in the newly drawn 7th District. Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, raised millions and brought in high-profile GOP surrogates. She highlighted her life story as a daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, and would have been Virginia’s first Latina member of Congress.
Results: Republican incumbent Sen. Tim Scott defeats Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews in South Carolina's US Senate election
Sen. Tim Scott is routinely mentioned among those who could run for president, or be considered for VP, in 2024.
2022 election live updates: Abbott wins governor's race in Texas; Beto O'Rourke takes another loss
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Voting machine problems in battleground Arizona seized on by Trump, election deniers
PHOENIX (Reuters) – Problems with dozens of electronic vote counting machines in the battleground state of Arizona on Tuesday were seized upon by former Republican President Donald Trump and his followers, who falsely claimed it was evidence of election fraud by Democrats. Just a few hours into Election Day,...
Results: Republican Gov. Greg Abbott defeats Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in Texas
The race involved many culture-war issues that were national themes, including access to abortion and guns.
Biden to meet with leaders of Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia -officials
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the leaders of Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia during a wide-ranging trip that includes an international climate summit and meetings of ASEAN and the Group of 20 industrialized nations, senior administration officials said on Tuesday. The officials were not able to say...
Midterm elections 2022: polls close in most US states as Republicans surge in Florida – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency – follow all the latest news
‘No specific or credible threat’ to disrupt election infrastructure during vote – US official
(Reuters) – A senior U.S. cybersecurity official said there is ‘no specific or credible threat’ to disrupt election infrastructure during the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday. The official was speaking to journalists during a scheduled briefing just as the vote was kicking off nationwide. Election security has...
Kennedy avoids runoff in Nov. 8 election, returned to U.S. Senate
Republican incumbent John N. Kennedy won a second term in the U.S. Senate after winning a clear majority in Tuesday's election.
DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was formerly the nation’s largest swing state, with voters in even the once Democratic stronghold of Miami-Dade County embracing a governor who framed his candidacy as a battle against what he characterized as the “woke agenda” of liberals. “We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis told elated supporters during his victory speech, telling the crowd in closing, “I have only begun to fight.” In the lead-up to the election, DeSantis harnessed the power of incumbency to assemble media, often on short notice and far outside major markets, for news conferences where he would spend significant time honing critiques of Democratic President Joe Biden, liberal policies and the mainstream media, delivered before cheering crowds.
MIDTERMS 2022 LIVE UPDATES: AG Letitia James projected to win re-election
Midterm elections are underway and several key races across the country are being closely watched, including the seat for New York’s next governor.
Vermont votes to be 1st state to enshrine abortion rights in state constitution
Vermont on Tuesday became the first state to enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure on Election Day. More than 133,000 voters backed the ballot measure to enshrine abortion rights, making up about 72 percent of the votes counted so far, according to unofficial results from the Vermont Secretary of State’s office.
U.S. slaps sanctions on Burmese arms dealer, company
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States imposed sanctions on Tuesday on a Burmese arms dealer and his company for facilitating arms deals and weapons purchases on behalf of Myanmar’s military, the Treasury Department said. The action against Kyaw Min Oo and his Sky Aviator Company Ltd, which came...
Russia, U.S. discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict -Kommersant
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia and the United States are discussing holding talks on strategic nuclear weapons for the first time since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, Russian newspaper Kommersant said on Tuesday, citing four sources familiar with the discussions. Talks between the two sides on strategic stability have been...
U.S. changes sanction reasons on virtual currency service Tornado Cash
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury has broadened its justification for sanctioning virtual currency mixing service Tornado Cash on allegations it supports North Korea, despite criticism from users that the Treasury is targeting a service and not an organization. In a press release, the Treasury said its Office of...
Midterm 2022: Missouri/Kansas results
A summary of several key races in and around the Kansas City Metro, from both sides of stateline. All results are not final. Votes are still being counted.
