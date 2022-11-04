Read full article on original website
gene
3d ago
All I have to say about that is “the victim’s of those formally incarcerated individuals aren’t a protected class.” As far as that goes “If they are murderers and they get a 2nd chance, you go dig up the person they murdered and tell them they get can have a 2nd chance.” THAT IS OUTRAGEOUS! VOTE VOTE VOTE REPUBLICAN! ❤️❤️❤️
Red and Black
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta City Council to Require Landlords to Accept Housing Choice Vouchers
Council Member Liliana Bakhtiari and Colleagues Introduce Legislation Requiring Housing Developments Receiving City Subsidies to Accept Housing Choice Vouchers. ATLANTA — District 5 Council member Liliana Bakhtiari introduced legislation during Monday’s meeting with majority support from her Council colleagues to call upon residential housing developments receiving City subsidies or incentives to recognize house choice vouchers as fungible income to qualified participants. This would open quality and affordable housing options across Atlanta to very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled.
Former Atlanta official Mitzi Bickers to report to prison Tuesday
Former Atlanta city official Mitzi Bickers is expected to report to a Florida federal prison Tuesday to begin serving a ...
wabe.org
Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
BET
NAACP President Urges Georgia Voters At Atlanta Churches To ‘Turn This State Black’
There’s a lot at stake on Election Day in Georgia where Democratic voters could elect the nation’s first Black woman governor and help to block Republicans from taking control of the U.S. Senate. To achieve those twin goals, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Sunday (Nov. 6) that Georgia...
Atlanta Daily World
Cobb County Sued After Over 1,000 Absentee Ballots Were Never Mailed, Gov. Brian Kemp’s SB202 Bill Faces Blame
The impact of Georgia’s controversial Senate Bill 202 has already led to issues in the 2022 Election. On Nov. 5, Cobb County officials admitted that the office never mailed 1,048 ballots. Officials issued an apology and revealed that staff has been overworked, but failed to use that as an...
After opposing law, Atlanta school board OKs divisive concepts rules
The Atlanta Board of Education formalized the process it will use to investigate complaints about the teaching of divisive concepts.
Fulton County fires 2 poll workers after concerns over social media posts
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Fulton County election officials fired a poll worker and her son after they expressed concerns with social media posts. The two workers were fired about 15 minutes before the polls opened at the Ocee Library. Fulton County Elections confirmed the workers are a mother and son.
Local government calendar includes talk about affordable housing in Athens
Talk about affordable housing headlines the agenda for this afternoon’s meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Vision Committee. It is a 1 o’clock session at the Government Building on Dougherty Street. An Oconee County School Board work session is set for 6 o’clock this evening at School District headquarters...
fox5atlanta.com
2 Douglasville men scammed insurance company for $50K, official says
ATLANTA - Two young men are wanted in Douglas County for supposed fraud and forgery, according to Atlanta's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Commissioner John F. King released a statement Nov. 7 listing Douglasville's 23-year-old Jamal Bradley and 23-year-old Xavier McGhee as the suspects. King claimed that the two forged...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA alumni walk 70 miles to Athens for racial justice again
Two years after their first walk in 2020, Jay Mathias and Rachel Parks walk the 70 miles from Atlanta to Athens again to stand up for racial justice. The pair wanted to encourage voting and bring awareness to racial inequalities in Athens, especially highlighting the University of Georgia not acknowledging Linnentown and calling to rename the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications.
Ga. man with more than $3.3 billion in illegally obtained Bitcoin convicted of fraud
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Hall County man has pleaded guilty to using a market on the dark web to illegally obtain more than $3 billion in Bitcoin. Federal prosecutors say investigators raided 32-year-old James Zhong’s Gainesville home in November 2021 where they found 50,676.17851897 Bitcoin with a value of $3.36 billion. At the time, it was the largest cryptocurrency seizure in history.
‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
firefighternation.com
Tarrant (AL) Weighs Rehiring Fire Chief Who Pulled Gun on Black Atlanta Realtor After Charges Dropped
The Tarrant City Council will vote Monday whether to reinstate the city’s fire chief who was fired in 2021 after he was charged with pulling a gun an Atlanta realtor. All charges against Jason Rickels in Georgia were dropped by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. A resolution...
Investigation reveals over 1,000 absentee ballots never mailed, Cobb Elections officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation by Elections officials revealed the Cobb election office failed to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots. This discovery comes after some Cobb County residents reported that they had not received the absentee ballots they requested. Elections and Registrations Director Janine Eveler blames this...
President and CEO of Jim Ellis Automotive Group passes away at 67
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The president and CEO of nearly two dozen metro Atlanta car dealerships has died. He was 67. Jimmy Ellis, the President and CEO of the Jim Ellis Automotive Group, died on November 5 at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. There is no word on the cause of his death.
georgiastatesignal.com
Running water ran away from Piedmont Central for a day
What would you do if you lived in a multi-million-dollar building with no running water for one day?. Amid a stressful period of midterms, students at one of Georgia State’s on-campus residences, Piedmont Central, had one more stressor to add to their list. Mid-morning on October 23, 2022, around 1,140 residents in the six-year-old freshman housing facility were left without running water for nearly a full day.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County and statewide: from the November 2, 2022 report
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday November 2, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Funeral Arrangements For Takeoff Announced
Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced.
wuga.org
No charges filed in death of Hancock County woman
Prosecutors in Hancock County will not seek an indictment against sheriff's deputies in the July, 2022 death of Brianna Grier. Greer, who was 28, suffered significant injuries when she fell from a patrol car while handcuffed after deputies failed to close the rear passenger side door. Greer died six days later.
