Atlanta, GA

gene
3d ago

All I have to say about that is “the victim’s of those formally incarcerated individuals aren’t a protected class.” As far as that goes “If they are murderers and they get a 2nd chance, you go dig up the person they murdered and tell them they get can have a 2nd chance.” THAT IS OUTRAGEOUS! VOTE VOTE VOTE REPUBLICAN! ❤️❤️❤️

2
 

Red and Black

Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
ATHENS, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta City Council to Require Landlords to Accept Housing Choice Vouchers

Council Member Liliana Bakhtiari and Colleagues Introduce Legislation Requiring Housing Developments Receiving City Subsidies to Accept Housing Choice Vouchers. ATLANTA — District 5 Council member Liliana Bakhtiari introduced legislation during Monday’s meeting with majority support from her Council colleagues to call upon residential housing developments receiving City subsidies or incentives to recognize house choice vouchers as fungible income to qualified participants. This would open quality and affordable housing options across Atlanta to very low-income families, the elderly, and disabled.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 Douglasville men scammed insurance company for $50K, official says

ATLANTA - Two young men are wanted in Douglas County for supposed fraud and forgery, according to Atlanta's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. Commissioner John F. King released a statement Nov. 7 listing Douglasville's 23-year-old Jamal Bradley and 23-year-old Xavier McGhee as the suspects. King claimed that the two forged...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: UGA alumni walk 70 miles to Athens for racial justice again

Two years after their first walk in 2020, Jay Mathias and Rachel Parks walk the 70 miles from Atlanta to Athens again to stand up for racial justice. The pair wanted to encourage voting and bring awareness to racial inequalities in Athens, especially highlighting the University of Georgia not acknowledging Linnentown and calling to rename the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga. man with more than $3.3 billion in illegally obtained Bitcoin convicted of fraud

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Hall County man has pleaded guilty to using a market on the dark web to illegally obtain more than $3 billion in Bitcoin. Federal prosecutors say investigators raided 32-year-old James Zhong’s Gainesville home in November 2021 where they found 50,676.17851897 Bitcoin with a value of $3.36 billion. At the time, it was the largest cryptocurrency seizure in history.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘We have waited for this day’: Former caregiver guilty, sentenced to 20 years for elderly abuse

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of an elderly woman told Channel 2 Action News they can breathe a little easier after the caregiver who abused her received her sentence. Prosecutors say the caregiver disappeared right before the jury returned its verdict. Shelia Knight was captured 8 days later. The family of Pearl Conner, 86 asked for the maximum sentence. And got it.
COBB COUNTY, GA
georgiastatesignal.com

Running water ran away from Piedmont Central for a day

What would you do if you lived in a multi-million-dollar building with no running water for one day?. Amid a stressful period of midterms, students at one of Georgia State’s on-campus residences, Piedmont Central, had one more stressor to add to their list. Mid-morning on October 23, 2022, around 1,140 residents in the six-year-old freshman housing facility were left without running water for nearly a full day.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County and statewide: from the November 2, 2022 report

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday November 2, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

No charges filed in death of Hancock County woman

Prosecutors in Hancock County will not seek an indictment against sheriff's deputies in the July, 2022 death of Brianna Grier. Greer, who was 28, suffered significant injuries when she fell from a patrol car while handcuffed after deputies failed to close the rear passenger side door. Greer died six days later.
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA

