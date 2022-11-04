Read full article on original website
Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Swedish PM vows firmer stance in search for Turkey’s approval for NATO bid
ANKARA (Reuters) – Sweden’s new prime minister vowed on Tuesday a firmer stance on fighting crime and terrorism during a visit to Turkey where he will seek the approval of President Tayyip Erdogan for his country’s bid to join NATO. Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO...
Vast majority of Ukrainians expect prosperous future in EU – poll
KYIV (Reuters) – At least 88% of Ukrainians believe their country will be a prosperous member of the European Union in 10 years, according to a poll published by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on Monday. Ukraine applied for membership of the EU shortly after Russia launched a...
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Migrants rescued from swamp on Polish-Belarus border as numbers rise
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland’s Border Guard rescued 10 people from a swamp on the border with Belarus on Tuesday, it said, as Warsaw warns that a new migrant crisis could erupt on its borders. In 2021 a surge in migration from the Middle East and Africa via Belarus...
EU will decide on including Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on sanctions list – Berlin
(Reuters) – The European Union will decide on whether to include Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in a new sanctions package that is in the works, a spokesperson for the German government said on Monday. (Reporting by Matthias Williams)
Russian fighters mock 'great generals' after suffering heavy losses; Zelenskyy cracks open a door to peace talks: Ukraine live updates
Russia's Defense Ministry downplayed complaints from troops of being sent into an "incomprehensible offensive" that resulted in many deaths. Updates.
Russia calls up missing cook who was onboard warship sunk in April
A recruitment office in St Petersburg has issued a draft notice to a missing Russian sailor who was onboard the flagship Moskva missile cruiser, which sank in the Black Sea in April. According to a report by the local news website Fontanka, the parents of the sailor, named Mikhail, who...
Russia, U.S. discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict -Kommersant
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia and the United States are discussing holding talks on strategic nuclear weapons for the first time since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, Russian newspaper Kommersant said on Tuesday, citing four sources familiar with the discussions. Talks between the two sides on strategic stability have been...
Biden to meet with leaders of Egypt, Cambodia, Indonesia -officials
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the leaders of Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia during a wide-ranging trip that includes an international climate summit and meetings of ASEAN and the Group of 20 industrialized nations, senior administration officials said on Tuesday. The officials were not able to say...
Italy’s Meloni discusses energy with Egypt’s Sisi, raises rights issues
ROME (Reuters) -Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed energy, the climate crisis and immigration in talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a visit to Sharm El-Sheikh for the COP 27 summit, Meloni’s office said on Monday. Meloni, who took office last month, also raised the issue of...
COP 27-UK’s Rishi Sunak says climate and energy security go hand in hand
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday climate and energy security went “hand in hand” and world leaders must act quickly to address the impacts of climate change. “Climate security goes hand in hand with energy security,” Sunak told a gathering...
White House not surprised by Russian comments on election interference
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday the White house was not surprised by comments from a Russian businessman who said he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so. The remark by Yevgeny Prigozhin was the first such admission from a...
Kosovo accuses Serbia of sabotage by backing Serbs who quit jobs
PRISTINA (Reuters) -Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti accused Belgrade of trying to destabilise Kosovo by supporting Serbs who work as police officers and in the public sector quitting over Pristina’s order to use Kosovo vehicle licence plates not those issued by Serbia. The long-running licence plate dispute has stoked...
COP 27: Dutch to boost climate funding to developing nations, PM says
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said the Netherlands will increase its annual contribution to climate finance in developing countries to 1.8 billion euros, about 50% above 2021 levels, by 2025. Speaking at the opening of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Rutte...
Italy’s Eni to resume taking Venezuelan oil after 4-month pause
HOUSTON (Reuters) – A unit of Italian oil company Eni has been assigned two 1-million-barrel cargoes of Venezuelan diluted crude oil for November loading, according to a document from state-run PDVSA seen by Reuters on Monday. The cargoes mark the resumption of an oil-for-debt deal authorized by the U.S....
German official: migrants should be able to disembark ship off Italian coast
(Reuters) – Germany is in talks with Rome about the fate of rescued migrants who were stranded on a German-flagged charity vessel off the Italian coast and wants them to be given permission to disembark, a spokesperson said on Monday. The vessel had refused to leave the Sicilian port...
Bulgaria says willing to host COP29 climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Bulgaria is willing to host global climate talks in two years time, the country’s president said on Tuesday. President Rumen Radev was speaking at the COP27 conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Next year’s conference is due to take place in Dubai. “Given...
U.S. yields advance as markets gird for midterm elections
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields rose in choppy trading on Monday after a week of high volatility, as bond investors turned their focus to the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday that will determine control of Congress. The past week saw market gyrations amid another big Federal Reserve...
