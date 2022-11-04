Read full article on original website
Here's Why Actor Jack Messina Wasn't Seen in 'Manifest' Season 4, Part 1
In June 2021, NBC canceled its supernatural series Manifest after three seasons. Fans were devastated, but luckily, Netflix swooped in and decided to pick up the show for a fourth and final season. On Friday, Nov. 4, the first 10 episodes of Season 4 started streaming on the platform. But...
Why Did Athena Karkanis Leave ‘Manifest’? Fans Want to See More of Grace Stone in Season 4
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 of Manifest. On nearly every TV show, there’s one character viewers have trouble rooting for. In Manifest, that character was Grace Stone, played by actress Athena Karkanis. Many fans bashed Grace’s decision to move on with a new...
'Below Deck Down Under' Star Aesha Scott Dishes on the Spinoff: "It Has Been Amazing" (EXCLUSIVE)
Fans of Below Deck are nothing if not loyal to cast members they love. So when Aesha Scott joined the spinoff Below Deck Down Under on Peacock, viewers were excited to see a familiar face. But now what the people really want to know is if Aesha is in Below...
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Who Dies and Who Survives After the Finale?
Season 2 of HBO's The White Lotus proves that you can re-create perfection. Or, at the very least, something close to it. The show's first season featured a murder mystery right from the start, and Season 2 has a similar format. Except, in this case, there are multiple deaths — so who dies in The White Lotus Season 2?
Who Did Eden Call in ‘Manifest’? Viewers Almost Missed the Plot Twist
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 of Manifest. When Manifest debuted the first half of its final season, the Netflix drama had to answer a question fans pondered for over a year: where was Ben Stone’s (Josh Dallas) youngest daughter, Eden (Bianca and Gianna Riccio)? Eden was born after Ben reunited with his family after disappearing on Flight 828 five years prior.
Joy Reid Married Her ‘Ride or Die’ Jason. Let’s Meet Him!
MSNBC host Joy Reid may have created her fair share of controversy in her tenure on TV, but her personal life seems blissfully conflict-free. That’s because the news personality has been married to her husband Jason since the late 1990s. Article continues below advertisement. The happily married couple lives...
Is Penn Badgley Married? Sadly For His Many Admirers, Yes
Fans of You may be wondering if Penn Badgley is married. For those of us who are in love with the actor, sorry to say, the answer is yes. Penn has been married to Domino Kirke since 2017. Article continues below advertisement. Let’s get to know Domino. What is her...
'Stranger Things VR' Expands the World of the Netflix Series — When's the Release Date?
If you have regular access to a Netflix account, then you're probably impatiently waiting for the release of Stranger Things 5 like the rest of us. The massively-popular sci-fi series began streaming its fourth season over the summer of 2022, which quickly became a summer of waking up Chrissy and listening to Kate Bush. The season ended on an enormous cliffhanger leading into the final battle with Vecna and the Upside Down, and the last season can't come fast enough.
We Know the Secret Behind Gayle King and Oprah's Long-Lasting Friendship
Some things just pair well: Peanut butter and chocolate. Needle and thread. Champagne and orange juice. And there is truly no other celebrity friendship that has stood the test of time as well as the relationship between journalists Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey. Fans have loved watching this dynamic duo over the years, but how long have the two known each other?
Kyle Richards Is Notably Absent From the Cast of 'Buying Beverly Hills' — Why?
It goes without saying that Kyle Richards has become one of the biggest faces in reality television over the last few years. Thanks to her work on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, millions of fans have grown to adore her charm and mannerisms. During that time, fans have also become familiar with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, a real estate mogul who runs The Agency, a luxury firm in Beverly Hills, Calif. Now, his life is getting the spotlight in a new show titled Buying Beverly Hills.
Do They Find Eden? ‘Manifest’ Fans Finally Received Closure in Season 4 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 of Manifest. The only thing worse than a TV show ending prematurely is when it ends with a significant cliffhanger. Fortunately, Manifest wasn’t down for long, as Netflix picked up the show for a fourth and final season after NBC canceled it in May 2021.
Australian Monarchist League calls for boycott of The Crown and Netflix
AML says Netflix must ‘correct the record’ and add disclaimer to address ‘falsehoods’ about the royal family
Is Netflix's 'Enola Holmes 2' Based on a True Story? There Are Sprinklings of British Herstory
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (The Witcher) once again exude undeniable star power in Harry Bradbeer's Enola Holmes 2. Just like the first installment, Enola Holmes 2 proved to be a smash hit, wowing critics and earning a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93 percent. The story follows...
The Backstreet Boys Let Nick Carter Know Just How Loved Aaron Carter Is Through This Tribute
The shocking and tragic death of Aaron Carter has left millions of fans saddened as news of his passing at just 34 years old on Nov. 5, 2022 rocked the entertainment world. Aaron, an accomplished singer and entertainer in his own right, is also the brother of Nick Carter, the famed member of The Backstreet Boys.
Will Netflix Make 'Enola Holmes 3' Happen? Millie Bobby Brown Hopes So
On Nov. 4, 2022, Enola Holmes 2 hit Netflix screens. The movie series is the most recent adaptation of author Nancy Springer's novel series, which follows the life of a young and wise detective named Enola (portrayed by Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown) — the young sister of the critically acclaimed Sherlock Holmers (played by Henry Cavill).
Here's How to Watch New Episodes of 'The White Lotus' Season 2
When The White Lotus Season 2 dropped on HBO and HBO Max, fans already wanted more. So it's no surprise that many are now asking about the White Lotus episode release schedule. Because the show airs on a cable network, it follows a different schedule than streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu. Even if we would all love nothing more than to binge watch an entire season in one sitting.
'Succession' Star Dasha Nekrasova Has Faced Controversy Throughout Her Career — Here's What She's up To
When you're a celebrity, navigating public relations and keeping a lid on your edgier political statements seems to come with the territory. However, Belarusian-American actress Dasha Nekrasova has been rather vocal about her stances while in the spotlight. She is known for her role in the critically acclaimed HBO series Succession as Comfrey Pellits, a crisis PR representative who eventually forms a connection with series regular Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun).
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Explains Why Eagan Is in Prison — It’s No Big Mystery
WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Manifest Season 4, Part 1. Netflix's Manifest has plenty of mysteries that viewers are desperate to figure out now that the series has dropped its fourth and final season. One of them involves the fate of Eagan Tehrani, the Flight 828 passenger who went from being Ben Stone's ally to one of his antagonists over the course of Season 3.
'Enola Holmes 2' Hinges on the Real-Life Story of Sarah Chapman (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the plot of Enola Holmes 2. The next installment of Netflix's Enola Holmes series is Enola Holmes 2, which follows Enola's (Millie Bobby Brown) race against her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a young woman named Sarah Chapman. Although the majority of the story is based on a book, there are aspects of history that were incorporated into the plot.
When Does 'Quantum Leap' Return to Our Screens? We Need More Episodes ASAP!
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the NBC series Quantum Leap. Reboots are interesting creatures in the world of television. Many shows straight up reboot the original premise in a modern setting — a 21st century redo, if you will. Others build on the original series, weaving in familiar faces with new characters, continuing the story from where the original series left off.
