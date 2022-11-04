It goes without saying that Kyle Richards has become one of the biggest faces in reality television over the last few years. Thanks to her work on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, millions of fans have grown to adore her charm and mannerisms. During that time, fans have also become familiar with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, a real estate mogul who runs The Agency, a luxury firm in Beverly Hills, Calif. Now, his life is getting the spotlight in a new show titled Buying Beverly Hills.

1 DAY AGO