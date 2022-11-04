Read full article on original website
Fulton poll worker fired for social media posts says she was fired for her political beliefs
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Fulton County poll worker who was fired this morning minutes before polls opened says she was fired for her political beliefs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Laura Kronen and her teenage son were asked to leave a polling location...
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence
LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
Alpharetta to decide fate of North Point Mall Monday
Alpharetta will decide on the proposed redevelopment of North Point Mall during a Monday meeting....
Athens-Clarke Co Police probe latest shooting on Clayton Street
Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into the latest shooting in downtown Athens: it happened this past weekend, with a 20 year-old man suffering what police say were non life-threatening injuries in gunfire near the corner of Clayton and Jackson streets in Athens. From the ACCPD…. On November 6, 2022,...
‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation
Decatur, Ga.- With just two days remaining in the early voting period candidates up and down the ballot are doing some housekeeping before Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. Rallies in supportive cities and communities are just as much for the candidates as they are for the voters. As of Thursday morning more than 1.8 million […] The post ‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
Brian Kemp Is a Different Kind of Threat to Democracy
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On a bright, crisp Saturday morning in late October, Stacey Abrams’ purple campaign bus arrived in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The city of 6,700 outside of Atlanta is best known for its nearby state park, where the Ku Klux Klan was reborn in 1915 and a 1,700-foot-high relief sculpture of the Confederate leaders Robert E. Lee, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and Jefferson Davis is carved in granite.
Following shooting death of rapper Takeoff, Atlanta pastor calls for action against crime
ATLANTA — A video of a well-known Atlanta pastor calling young Black men to the altar during a church service is going viral. Pastor Jamal Bryant issued a call to action during Sunday’s church service at his New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia. “Today, I want to...
Monroe Local News
WCSO Alerts: Carload of locals and foreigners arrested for possession of mushrooms and marijuana
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. ZONE 7. Arrest – 54-year-old Loganville man and 63-year-old Loganville...
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Charged In Habersham Commissioner’s Wife’s Death
A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands-free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
wuga.org
ACCPD investigates non-fatal downtown shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 1:08 a.m. on Nov. 6, ACCPD responded to gunshots in the area of Clayton and Jackson streets, where they were notified that a 20-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.
Search underway after detention officer shot, another killed at McDonough apartments
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A detention officer is critically hurt after being shot at a McDonough apartment complex Friday afternoon and a manhunt for a 32-year-old is now underway. It's still unclear what sparked the shooting, but Henry County officials said the detention officer was shot several times. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where they are listed as critical but stable, according to investigators. A second person was also killed, according to officials, though details that person's identity were not immediately available.
fox5atlanta.com
Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
wuga.org
UGA Soccer nets first NCAA Tournament bid in eight years
The University of Georgia soccer team received an at-large berth to the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, the program's first bid since the 2014 season. Georgia earned the No. 7 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional and will host Samford on Friday at 6 p.m. in Athens. Friday's match marks the first NCAA Tournament match in Athens since 2007.
Alpharetta plane crash victims ID’d as Dunwoody couple who owned dental practice
Family friends and publicly available records have confirmed the identities of two people killed when a small plane crashed near Alpharetta on Halloween afternoon.
A social media post ended with 3 dead in DeKalb County, now a man is headed to prison
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 25-year-old Newnan man has been convicted of murder charges stemming from a deadly 2019 attempted armed robbery that left three people dead, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced the conviction by jury trial in the...
fox5atlanta.com
106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest
COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
1 dead in head-on crash on Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett
An investigation into a fatal head-on collision closed part of Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett County on Thursday morning.
GSU hip-hop culture professor says Takeoff’s death isn’t a rap problem, it’s a human issue
ATLANTA — There’s renewed concern about an uptick in violence in the entertainment industry. It comes after the shocking death of popular rapper and Gwinnett County native Takeoff, one-third of the Grammy-nominated trio, the “Migos.”. Dr. Lakeyta Bonnette-Bailey, a professor who specializes in hip-hop culture and politics...
