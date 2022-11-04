ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Monroe Local News

LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence

LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co Police probe latest shooting on Clayton Street

Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into the latest shooting in downtown Athens: it happened this past weekend, with a 20 year-old man suffering what police say were non life-threatening injuries in gunfire near the corner of Clayton and Jackson streets in Athens. From the ACCPD…. On November 6, 2022,...
ATHENS, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation

Decatur, Ga.- With just two days remaining in the early voting period candidates up and down the ballot are doing some housekeeping before Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. Rallies in supportive cities and communities are just as much for the candidates as they are for the voters. As of Thursday morning more than 1.8 million […] The post ‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
Mother Jones

Brian Kemp Is a Different Kind of Threat to Democracy

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On a bright, crisp Saturday morning in late October, Stacey Abrams’ purple campaign bus arrived in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The city of 6,700 outside of Atlanta is best known for its nearby state park, where the Ku Klux Klan was reborn in 1915 and a 1,700-foot-high relief sculpture of the Confederate leaders Robert E. Lee, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and Jefferson Davis is carved in granite.
GEORGIA STATE
wrwh.com

Cleveland Man Charged In Habersham Commissioner’s Wife’s Death

A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands-free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
CLEVELAND, GA
Justine Lookenott

FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

ACCPD investigates non-fatal downtown shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 1:08 a.m. on Nov. 6, ACCPD responded to gunshots in the area of Clayton and Jackson streets, where they were notified that a 20-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Search underway after detention officer shot, another killed at McDonough apartments

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A detention officer is critically hurt after being shot at a McDonough apartment complex Friday afternoon and a manhunt for a 32-year-old is now underway. It's still unclear what sparked the shooting, but Henry County officials said the detention officer was shot several times. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where they are listed as critical but stable, according to investigators. A second person was also killed, according to officials, though details that person's identity were not immediately available.
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Manhunt continues for suspect wanted for McDonough shooting, investigators discover car

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

UGA Soccer nets first NCAA Tournament bid in eight years

The University of Georgia soccer team received an at-large berth to the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, the program's first bid since the 2014 season. Georgia earned the No. 7 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional and will host Samford on Friday at 6 p.m. in Athens. Friday's match marks the first NCAA Tournament match in Athens since 2007.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

106-year-old Georgia woman among winners of Halloween costume contest

COVINGTON, Ga. - A Georgia great-great-grandmother is not letting being 106 years old stop her from living her best life. Martha Malcolm came in third place in her Covington nursing home's Halloween costume contest. She showed up to the event all decked out in a Falcons jersey complete with helmet...
COVINGTON, GA

