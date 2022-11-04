Read full article on original website
jdog
3d ago
I hate to say it but people will feel entitled to act up in public until they start paying the consequences until they see other people pay the consequences people are getting bold. The good guys need to start setting examples when people get Reckless.
Police standoff with armed woman in Lehi resolved
A neighborhood in Lehi was placed under lockdown Monday night as police worked to negotiate with a woman who barricaded herself inside a home.
Police officer on the job with active felony charges
LOG LANE VILLAGE, Colo. — This town of 800 residents has two police officers tasked with watching over their safety, yet a 9NEWS investigation reveals one of them is currently out on bond for a felony case, and the other faced allegations for sending nude photos to women while on duty.
Pedestrian hit by car on Halloween dies from injuries
A 40-year-old pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from a car crash on Halloween.
Officer shot, suspect killed at Lafayette Circle K gas station
The Lafayette Police Department says an officer is in the hospital and a suspect is dead after a shooting early Tuesday morning.
Police investigating a homicide after body found in Colorado Springs homeless camp
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found near prospect lake in Colorado Springs. Monday afternoon, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the area of S. Fountain St. and S. Union Blvd. after reports of a body being found there. According to CSPD, the The post Police investigating a homicide after body found in Colorado Springs homeless camp appeared first on KRDO.
Police pursuit of stolen car ends with juvenile driver's arrest
Law enforcement used a car owner's cell phone app and a police helicopter to track the stolen car's flight from officers through the eastern metro area last week. Five youths from inside the car, ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old, were eventually caught.Only one was arrested and charged - the 14-year-old driver. "The other four juveniles were turned over to their parents," the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.Charges may be filed against the remaining four at a later date.RELATED Denver Police arrest suspect in 14-year-old Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon's deathThe incident began at 6:43 p.m....
Englewood woman among countless victims of hit-and-runs involving parked cars
According to Colorado law, if you hit a parked car, you must notify the owner of that car by, at the very least, leaving a note behind with your name, address and vehicle registration number.
Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs late Sunday. At 11 p.m., police said they responded to the 7000 block of Rangewood Dr. for a "carjacking involving a gun." At the scene, police said they learned that an armed suspect with a handgun approached a parked The post Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Juveniles arrested in connection with fatal Lakewood apartment fire
Two juveniles accused of murder and arson after a deadly Lakewood apartment fire on Oct. 31 have been arrested.
Two police officers criminally charged in horrific train collision
Two police officers face charges in a train collision debacle which went viral last month after shocking police body-worn camera video showed the locomotive crashing into a police car with a suspect inside. Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke announced three charges Monday against Fort Lupton police officer Jordan Steinke including criminal attempt to commit manslaughter, reckless endangerment and second degree assault. The weapon in the charging document is described as a locomotive. ...
Stolen vehicle ends up in Salt Lake City canal, suspect at large
A stolen vehicle was recovered from a ditch in Salt Lake City, and the suspect(s) who stole it remains at large, according to West Valley City Police.
Disturbing details of boys accused of starting Lakewood apartment fire revealed in hearing
The two boys suspected of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and daughter did so in retribution after getting kicked out of one of the units, a Monday Jefferson County court hearing revealed. Siona Owens, who said she was in her burning second floor apartment for eight minutes with her children before she jumped out, asked Judge Bryce Allan that the two be held without bond. Allan The...
Utah man killed riding motorcycle in West Valley City parking lot
A motorcyclist has been pronounced dead after a bystander saw a motorcycle down and a man with serious injuries in a West Valley City parking lot Saturday, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
kjzz.com
Carjacking victim forced to fight off suspect on I-80 during bizarre rampage
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A victim of the I-80 rampage is speaking up after he was forced to protect his car on the highway. Police arrested John Joseph Thomas Green. They say he was upset when he couldn’t book a same-day flight to Denver, where he’s from. Police say he then hijacked a car from a driver at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
They did it because they were kicked out: Disturbing details revealed in hearing
The two boys suspected of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and daughter did so in retribution after getting kicked out of one of the units, a Monday Jefferson County court hearing revealed. Siona Owens, who said she was in her burning second floor apartment for eight minutes...
Westword
Denver Weekend Violence: Three Shootings in an Hour, Fourteen-Year-Old Busted
The weather may be cooling, but violence is not. At least six shootings and a stabbing took place across the metro area this past weekend, and all but one of those incidents was within Denver city limits. Three of the shootings appear to have taken place within a single hour, including a killing for which a fourteen-year-old was arrested.
Longmont 15-year-old missing since Nov. 4
Longmont police are searching for a 15-year-old boy named Archer who went missing on Nov. 4. Call police if you see him.
kslnewsradio.com
Riverton man charged with murder in road rage incident
SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old Riverton man was charged Friday in Third District Court with first degree murder following a road rage incident last month. According to court documents, Rodrigo Andres Monroy allegedly shot and killed Christopher Mortensen following a road rage incident on Oct. 26. The incident took place at a gas station in the area of 106 W. 10600 South.
Verbena Street shooting victim identified as Allen Dawkins
The person shot and killed in a shooting that left five others injured in the East Colfax neighborhood on Nov. 1 has been identified. The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said that Allen Dawkins, 31, died from a gunshot wound. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax. Police said they received a Shotspotter alert, followed by multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting around 2 p.m. last Tuesday. The victims included four men and two women with the deceased being Dawkins. Denver police said the other five shot and injured are expected to survive their...
KDVR.com
Family of teen who committed suicide after allegedly firing at an officer speaks out
Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a teen killed himself following a road rage incident involving an off-duty officer, but now, that teen’s family is saying things aren’t adding up. Family of teen who committed suicide after allegedly …. Officials with the Aurora Police Department said a...
