Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Had Brutally Honest Comment On Relationship
The sports world is continuing to pray for WNBA star Brittney Griner, who remains in custody overseas after getting arrested at the airport in Russia. Griner, one of the league's top players, was arrested on drug charges at the airport in Russia. She's since been sentenced to nine years in prison.
Photos: Meet Michael Strahan's Private Significant Other
Michael Strahan is a very public person, starring for the New York Giants before getting into television and other prominent businesses, but he keeps his personal life pretty private. However, the legendary NFL star does have a girlfriend, according to reports. Strahan and Kayla Quick have reportedly been dating for...
Telling Details Emerge From Gisele's Life Before Divorce
Telling details have emerged from what Gisele Bundchen's life was like before her divorce from Tom Brady. While Gisele Bundchen is on her own now, she had reportedly been living an independent life for several years. The legendary supermodel has been pretty independent, even before divorcing the legendary NFL quarterback,...
Look: Olivia Dunne Reveals How Much She Makes Per Year
Olivia Dunne has been one of the most popular college athletes in the country for the last few years. She's also one of the most followed athletes on social media as she has millions of followers on Tik Tok and thousands of followers on Twitter. Many have speculated how much...
Former "SNL" Cast Member Chris Redd Got Real About Why Kanye West's Pro-Trump "SNL" Rant Was "Bullshit"
“I remember the dress rehearsal where he tried his dress rehearsal version of that, and I heard it, but there was music playing still so people were, like, sitting there and vibing."
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
645K+
Followers
82K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0