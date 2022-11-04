Crossed out: MSNBC fires Tiffany Cross day after she calls Florida the 'd**k of the country'

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
MSNBC host Tiffany Cross speaks out after being fired by network for crude Florida comment
Former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross broke her silence on the sudden cancelation of her show Friday. Cross hosted The Cross Connection for the last two years. The network has decided not to renew her contract. Her staff, however, will stay on at the network in different roles. "I am disheartened...
Popculture
MSNBC Anchor Speaks out After Sudden Firing
Tiffany Cross was fired by MSNBC on Friday, her weekend show was canceled unexpectedly with her staff finding out on Friday morning. According to Variety, a reason for the firing was Cross' on-air barbs aimed at conservative names like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly. But for Cross, her exit was just disheartening and she spoke out on Friday after the news dropped.
AdWeek
Report: MSNBC Parts Ways With Tiffany Cross
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. MSNBC has reportedly declined to renew the two-year contract of weekend progressive opinion host Tiffany Cross, and will part ways with her immediately.
Don Lemon’s 'CNN This Morning' debuts to dismal ratings, trails long-struggling 'New Day'
The heavily promoted launch of "CNN This Morning" with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins attracted only 387,000 total viewers on Tuesday.
Washington Examiner
CNBC says Shep Smith is out immediately, contradicting initial announcement
Former Fox News anchor-turned-CNBC host, Shepard Smith, is out effective immediately at the network. CNBC confirmed Friday that the "last newscast was Wednesday, November 2," in an update to Thursday's initial announcement. The network first reported Thursday that Smith would leave CNBC later in the month of November. However, it...
Tiffany Trump Is Getting Married In Florida Next Week & Here's What We Know About Her Fiancé
Tiffany Trump, the heir of former U.S. President, Donald Trump, is getting married to Michael Boulos on November 12 at her father's lavish Mar-A-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, according to Page Six. The pair got engaged at the White House Rose Garden and announced it on her father's last...
Video: Cops “almost apologetic” as they’re forced to carry out Ron DeSantis’ “voter fraud” arrests
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the University of Miami Health System Don Soffer Clinical Research Center on May 17, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Times released body camera footage of local police carrying out one of the well-publicized...
Tom Brady Has Apparently Been Texting With Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis lately has been mimicking Donald Trump, presumably as he attempts to curry favor among the MAGA sect ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run. The Florida governor taking after the former president’s habits extends beyond aping his hand gestures and rallying for Trump-endorsed candidates. DeSantis is also a big fan of Tom Brady, and the two are even on texting terms, according to Tim Michels, the Republican candidate for governor of Wisconsin. Michels hosted DeSantis in Green Bay last month, with the pair attending a Packers game at Lambeau Field. He spoke about the experience at a campaign...
What happened to Lara Logan? How the journalist went from respected war correspondent to right-wing radical
Logan started speaking more openly about her personal politics around the same time that an inaccurate story brought down her career at CBS.
Reporter Fired for Questioning Network's Decision to Air Trump Rally
NewsNation, the cable news network ran by Nexstar, has fired Paul Gerke, a New York-based journalist after he questioned the network's "mission" after it broadcast a Donald Trump rally uninterrupted.
iheart.com
Glenn: What I think happened during the Paul Pelosi attack
Details surrounding the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, are murky. There’s still a LOT we don’t know about how it happened, why it happened, and who his attacker — David DePape — truly is. So, in this clip, Glenn details everything we do know so far and the questions that must be answered. Plus, Glenn gives his own theory as to what happened inside that San Francisco home…
Former Newsmax Host Grant Stinchfield Claims He Was Fired for Refusing to Attack Tucker Carlson
After quietly disappearing from Newsmax over the summer, former primetime host Grant Stinchfield is speaking out against his previous employer—and accusing the conservative network of canceling his show because he refused to go after Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on air.In the first episode of a new independent podcast and YouTube show titled Uncensored, Stinchfield lays out in detail why he believes he was fired from the network despite a surge in ratings following the 2020 election when some viewers abandoned Fox for calling Arizona—and therefore the presidency—for Joe Biden.Stinchfield explained that it was “not my choice” to leave the network...
Kayleigh McEnany and Fox News pummel CNN and MSNBC competition
Kayleigh McEnany and Fox News’s Outnumbered co-hosts continue to outperform their daytime cable news competition, drawing more viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined.
Opinion: If we Re-elect DeSantis, Florida Will Have an Absent Governor.
DeSantis(via Sports Illustrated) It is no secret Ron DeSantis has his eyes on the White House, and why shouldn’t he? I assume it’s the ultimate goal for a National Politician of his stature. It seems everything he does is with the intention of garnering media attention and attracting Trump’s disenfranchised supporters. Remember the time he turned around in a public news conference and screamed at a child for wearing a mask at the height of Covid? Trump’s supporters loved every minute of that theater.
MSNBC's Ratings PLUMMET! Alex Wagner Fails To Bring In Viewers, Marking Her Worst Month Since Replacing Rachel Maddow
Alex Wagner is no Rachel Maddow, and her ratings prove it. The MSNBC star, who took over for Maddow on August 16, had the worst month of her career since taking the seat, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Alex Wagner Tonight host, 44, had a rough October, with RadarOnline.com discovering that her ratings slumped to 1.425 million viewers and 134,000 in the 25-54 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research.Wagner fell dramatically behind her 9 PM competition Hannity over at Fox News.The Sean Hannity-run show scored nearly double for the same timeframe, bringing in over 2.7 million viewers. He also blew Wagner...
MSNBC Staffers Worry They Just Handed Tucker Carlson a Win
This reporting appears as one of several scoops featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.Regardless of whether it actually had to do anything with Tucker Carlson, MSNBC’s abrupt firing of Tiffany Cross sure has network staffers, as well as media observers and journalists, fretting that the ouster is an unequivocal victory for the far-right Fox News host. Carlson recently bashed Cross on his primetime show, personally targeting her by accusing the weekend host, who is Black, of fomenting a Rwandan-style “race...
Business Insider
Former students of Ron DeSantis said he was a 'total jock' who partied with students and thought it was 'very special' that he graduated from Yale: NYT
Ron DeSantis spent a year after college teaching at a private school in Georgia, per The New York Times. Former students said he had a "smug" air about him and was a "total jock" who partied with students. Some students recalled DeSantis fondly while others remembered "unthinkable" pranks he pulled...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ex-staffer goes off on Trump, 'does not care about helping Republicans'
Following reports that former President Donald Trump could announce his 2024 candidacy as early as Monday evening, former Trump administration White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin slammed her ex-boss, claiming, "He does not care about helping Republicans." Griffin, now a host on The View, told her co-hosts,...
Before DeSantis could say he kicked migrants out of Florida, he had to pay to fly them in
Documents released this week by the aviation company that helped manage Florida’s $12 million migrant relocation program shed new light on behind-the-scenes dealings as the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis, working with the politically connected vendor, wriggled around a requirement that Florida use the money to export Florida migrants — not those living in some other state.
CNN Primetime Anchor Reportedly Didn't Want to Stay in Primetime
CNN anchor Jake Tapper had only agreed to host a show in primetime through the 2022 midterms, reports indicate. The report after CNN announced Wednesday afternoon that Tapper would be leaving primetime after November 11 and returning to his 4 p.m. ET broadcast of "The Lead with Jake Tapper."
