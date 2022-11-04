Crime spree, Routt County man arrested for fraud: Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com

Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley Housing Authority releases 165-page Brown Ranch plan
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority released the full draft of the Brown Ranch Community Development Plan last week, a 165-page document that builds on presentations about the project last month. The plan, which has been put together over the last year, includes details about the development down to the street...
Human remains found in Colorado identified as missing 'Rainbow Gathering' camper
The human remains that were discovered near Adams Park earlier this year have been positively identified as Jacob Michael Cyr of Iowa, a man who was last seen in June at the controversial Rainbow Gathering event, according to the Routt County Sheriff's Office. This year, the Rainbow Gathering attracted thousands of campers to the Routt County backcountry.
Human remains discovered near Adam's Park identified
The Routt County Coroner's Office announced a positive identification of the unknown human remains found near Adam's Park. The remains were positively identified as Jacob Michael Cyr of Treynor, Iowa. Cyr was reported missing on Aug. 8 from the Rainbow Gathering after traveling to Colorado to attend Fourth of July festivities. An out-of-state hunter discovered skull remains north of Adam's Park in the afternoon on Sept. 4. Dog teams located more skeletal human remains about a mile from where the skull was found. The remains were collected by the Routt County Coroner. The Coroner's Office utilized dental records that were compared with the remains by two different dentists.The Routt County Sheriff's Office, along with the Coroner's Office, consulted with a forensic anthropologist and a pathologist who both examined the remains. The cause and manner of death are undetermined and remains under investigation.
State Farm takes brunt of complaints from East Troublesome Fire victims
It's been more than two years since the smoke cleared from one of Colorado's biggest and costliest wildfires — the East Troublesome Fire. But many victims are still fighting for the insurance money they say they're owed, with one company at the center of several of those alleged disputes — State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance. The East Troublesome Fire burned more than 193,000 acres across Grand County and into parts of Rocky Mountain National Park, narrowly missing downtown Grand Lake. The blaze destroyed 366 homes and 214 other structures. James White's Shadow Mountain Guest Ranch, a scenic lodge in Granby, was...
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
skyhinews.com
Letter to the editor: Know the facts about Colorado under Gov. Polis
As a proud Colorado native, our family relocated to Grand County to raise our two young boys. Raising kids has fueled a new passion and desire to ensure they can grow up in a safe and beautiful state. When it comes to our children, I will stand up. Sadly, Colorado...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Educator at Craig’s Sunset Elementary named finalist for Presidential Excellence Award in science teaching
Alli LeWarne, a teacher at Sunset Elementary, is a finalist for a national award that if she were to be selected, would be presented by President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. LeWarne has been a Project Lead the Way teacher at Sunset for five years. When she got a letter asking for applicants for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, she decided to throw in an application.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tigers, Sailors end volleyball season with hard-fought regional campaigns
Earning bids to their respective regional tournaments, the Hayden and Steamboat Springs volleyball teams traveled to compete in their three-team brackets on Saturday, Nov. 5. Going up against Cedaredge and Fowler in the 2A regional, Hayden was faced with two tough opponents, especially a Fowler team that only lost one game in the regular season.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden football battles injury, falls to Simla in state playoffs
Coming into the 2022 season, Hayden football head coach Matt Linsacum instilled the “trust the process” methodology into his team. His boys narrowly missed the playoffs last season, so for this year, his number one goal was to punch a ticket to the postseason. A strong 5-3 finish...
Comments / 0