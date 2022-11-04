Read full article on original website
Coy Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing executive, dead at 49 hours after son wins Xfinity Series championship
Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of Joe Gibbs Racing, died hours after his son won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday night.
Man knocks himself out trying to flee store with luxury stolen goods, video shows
The teen suspect tried to flee a Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, Washington, with an armful of pricy designer handbags but knocked himself out by running into a plate glass window.
Howard Stern warns of ‘another civil war’ if ‘dummies’ elect Herschel Walker
Radio host Howard Stern, whose original claim to fame was as a shock jock, was condemned as "a boring, predictable political hack" after he slammed a Republican candidate and warned of a looming civil war. "Some of these candidates that people are actually — f*cking Herschel Walker. Holy f*ck, they’re...
Burglars shatter window at Florida home, steal 19 French bulldogs worth thousands: police
Burglars in Florida broke into a home in Port St. Lucie and stole 19 French bulldogs, which are valued at over $100,000. Police are asking the public for help finding the thieves.
Ex-MLB star Lenny Dykstra pins Phillies' World Series struggles on Jill Biden's appearance
Jill Biden took in the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 4 loss to the Houston Astros, and Lenny Dykstra said her appearance changed everything.
Pennsylvania judge orders county to keep polls open until 10 after running out of ballot machine paper
One Pennsylvania will keep its polls open until 10 p.m. at the order of a judge, after it ran out of special paper for voting machines earlier in the day.
'Backstreet Boy' Nick Carter mourns death of 'baby brother' Aaron Carter
Aaron Carter was found dead at his home in California on Saturday, and his older brother, Nick Carter of the "Backstreet Boys" has issued a statement expressing that his "heart has been broken."
2022 election: Jimmy Kimmel's wife tells audience, 'Vote for the people' who trust women on abortion
Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel used the show before Tuesday's election to campaign for abortion. On Monday, Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearny, who is executive producer and co-head writer for the show, appeared on stage to deliver a monologue pleading with viewers to "love women" by voting for candidates who support abortion.
Maryland cop arrested over in-custody Kohl’s lot rape allegedly had more victims, history of misconduct
Steven Abreu, who was fired from a Maryland sheriff's office upon being charged with an in-custody rape of a woman in a Kohl's parking lot, had prior inappropriate conduct toward women.
I'm governor of Maryland. Here's why Biden's midterm 'closing argument' isn't working with voters in my state
President Biden brings his "closing argument" to Maryland Monday night, but he'll find no refuge here from voters fed up with his policies on the economy, crime and wokeism.
King Charles ‘deeply regrets’ making Prince William and Prince Harry walk behind their mother’s coffin: author
King Charles "deeply regrets" making his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, walk behind the coffin of their mother, Princess Diana, during her funeral. The claim was made by author Christopher Andersen, who has written a new book about the monarch titled, "The King: The Life of Charles III." Andersen, who has previously written books about the British royal family, spoke to numerous sources about the 73-year-old monarch.
Dem poll worker ejected for pre-selecting 'straight Dem ticket' on voting machine, calling Rs 'racist'
An Indiana election office reportedly ejected a Democrat poll worker over allegations that he had pressured poll-goers against voting for certain candidates and even pre-selected Democratic candidates on a voting machine last week, local election officials told Fox News. The incidents took place at a polling place in Carmel, Indiana,...
Pompeo runs to DeSantis' defense after Trump lands first blow with new nickname
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rushed to defend Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after former President Donald Trump dubbed the Republican "Ron DeSanctimonious" at a rally Saturday evening. "Not tired of winning. @GovRonDeSantis you’ve proven conservative policies work. Florida is better for it. Vote for @GovRonDeSantis," Pompeo tweeted Saturday evening....
Packers' Aaron Rodgers takes subtle jab at Lions after loss
Aaron Rodgers had three interceptions in the Green Bay Packers' 15-6 loss to the Detroit Lions and still had shade for his NFC North rival.
Cher spotted with man half her age, joining long list of Hollywood lovers including Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer
Cher sparked romance rumors last week when she stepped out with a music executive 40 years her junior. The 76-year-old music legend was captured on camera as she strolled hand in hand with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, 36, after leaving the celebrity hotspot Craig's with rapper Tyga on Nov. 2. Cher...
Nikki Haley says to 'deport' Warnock at rally for Walker: 'Legal immigrants are more patriotic'
Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley called to "deport" Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., during Republican challenger Herschel Walker's bus tour Sunday while discussing Biden's border policies.
Las Vegas girl, 9, carries baby brother 5 blocks to safety after carjacking: Didn't want 'to die'
A young girl carried her baby brother several blocks to safety after her mother's car was stolen from a Las Vegas gas station last week, according to a local report.
Arizona border officers stop loads of over 200,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine, meth hidden in vehicles
Border officers in Arizona seized fentanyl pills, cocaine and meth hidden in vehicles during two separate stops over the weekend, authorities said.
Fact-checkers suddenly rip into President Biden heading into midterms
CNN, The New York Times and the Washington Post fact-checked several claims President Biden has made leading up to the midterm elections just days before Nov. 8.
Gabby Petito's mother highlights Dylan Rounds case after 20-year-old Utah farmer disappeared in May
Gabby Petito's mother is shining light on the case of missing Dylan Rounds, a 20-year-old farmer from Utah who vanished in May 2021. Police arrested a suspect in July.
