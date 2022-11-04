ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Comments / 163

Ron Harding
4d ago

democrats are gone as they failed to work with us. change you attitude and you can play. respect our intelligence and forget the globalist who are funding you. we the people have grown strong. what have you done for the people instead of hurting or misleading them?? become republican or be diminished.

HuggyBear
2d ago

Perhaps displaying a pride flag in the school and teaching boys that they must be girl princesses was the final straw. Say what you will about us conservatives but you could afford to buy stuff and the schools TAUGHT and didn’t brainwash kids to be binary gays.

HuggyBear
2d ago

Democrates are the party of the rich and the elite; if you ain’t making 1million a year and voting for them you’re nothing but their puppets. They don’t care about us…. Look at your streets and ask yourself if those libs care about you.

