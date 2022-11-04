‘Tiger King’s’ Joe Exotic says Atlanta prison is like ‘the bottom of hell’

“Tiger King” star Joe Exotic railed against conditions at the Georgia prison where he’s serving out a 21-year sentence, comparing it to the depths of the underworld.

Exotic, whose real name is is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, made the comments in a fiery Instagram post Thursday, seemingly written from inside the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta.

“I have officially landed at the bottom of hell, at the Federal Prison in Atlanta GA,” he wrote. “Senator Ossoff, Warnock and Walker are all lying to you Black Voters of Georgia because the Animals at the Atlanta Zoo are living better then your loved ones are in here I promise.”

Exotic was handed a decades-long prison stint after he was convicted of a murder-for-hire scheme involving Carole Baskins, an animal welfare advocate and his long-time rival. The pair both shot to fame thanks to their quirky appearances in Netflix’s hit docu-series “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” which premiered in 2020.

Prosecutors said Exotic offered $10,000 to an undercover FBI agent to kill his nemesis during a recorded December 2017 meeting. The 59-year-old zookeeper was found guilty in 2019 of hiring two men to assassinate Baskin, though he has maintained his innocence over the years.

Last year, Exotic revealed he’d been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. He’s moved around to several different prisons in a bid to get better health care.

The medium-security Atlanta prison where he is currently housed was reportedly at the center of a months-long investigation sparked by allegations of drug abuse, violence and unsanitary conditions.