lovemeow.com

Kitten Comes to Family for a Second Chance and is Now Obsessed with Their Dog

A kitten came to a family for a second chance, and is now obsessed with their dog. Sylvester the tuxedo kitten was rescued along with his feline family by Little Wanderers NYC. Volunteers saw his tender caring heart for other animals from the moment he arrived. Out of all the...
pethelpful.com

Cat Sweetly 'Tries to Adopt New Human' After Sister Goes to College

When your kids go away to college, it can be a hard transition for the whole family. The kid can no longer rely on their parents for day to day things, and the parents have to get used to their kid exercising greater independence. One member of the family often left out of the college conversation, however, is the family pet.
pethelpful.com

Homeless Kitten's Sweet Rescue Story Restores Our Faith in Humanity

This is such a touching story. TikTok user @Mayhemmav.gsd tells the tale of how they coaxed feral cats into their yard by offering food, affection and patience. The mama cat starts off eating the dog's food and soon brings her kittens with her, recognizing it was a safe place for her to be with her offspring.
pethelpful.com

Naughty Kitten Gets Put in 'Sweater Jail' and It's the Coziest Punishment

Ask any kitten owner what it's like raising these little floofs and they will tell you it's just a beautiful time filled with cuddles and purrs and sweet little naps with your new baby. Until these tiny cuddle demons decide to eat the houseplants or knock over every glass on the counter or scratch up all the furniture.
pethelpful.com

Woman Gets Another Cat for Her 'Lonely' Bengal and Her Plan Backfires Miserably

One of the first things that come to a pet owner's mind when they see their furry friend sad and lonely is to get another pet. We tend to love this idea because well, who doesn't want another fur bestie in the house? But if you want to go this route, you really need to consider if your current pet will be comfortable.
pethelpful.com

Cat's Unconventional Sleeping Positions Are Too Funny to Miss

One of the joys of being a cat owner is finding so many opportunities to just laugh at what utter weirdos cats can be. One of the most bizarre things cats do is sleep in just the weirdest positions. Just ask cat owner and TikTok user @Miesthecat who posted this hilarious video of all the bonkers sleep positions he finds his cat in.
pethelpful.com

This Sweet Guy Totally Deserves The 'Cat Dad of the Year' Award

Our moms always told us (and this goes for dudes too!) that you should never date anyone who is unkind to kids, old people, waitstaff or animals. It's such a simple rule but it's so true! That's why when we see a video like TikTok user and cat dad @Deylanbuntyn our hearts just melt.
The Jewish Press

Every Dog Has His Day

I have long-professed that HaKadosh Baruch Hu has a wonderful sense of humor and an incredibly keen sense of irony… That would certainly begin to explain why I, Naama Klein, who was bitten (okay, nipped) by a dog at age three, and who has since harbored an understandable fear of those four-legged creatures, is now the very surprised, and often surprisingly proud, Savta of two granddogs! I kid you not!
pethelpful.com

Orange Cats' Adorable Love Story Is Serious Couple Goals

There is something so precious about two cats who are bonded. They sleep together, eat together, play together and look after each other. That's the case with TikTok user @Nala_Meets_world 's beautiful orange kitties who look like they belong in a Disney movie. Just check out how sweet these cats...
pethelpful.com

Video of Clever Pup Using Buttons to Ask for More Scratches Is Too Cute

If you spend much time on the 'dog' side of TikTok, you've probably seen a clip or two from @whataboutbunny. This smart Sheepadoodle girl uses a series of talking buttons to communicate with her family (including fur brother, Otter), and everything she 'says' is more impressive than the last. There's a reason why she's so popular online!
pethelpful.com

Video of Hockey Dogs and Their 'Problems' Is Absolutely Adorable

In recent years, hockey fans and pet parents have had the genius idea to bring their two loves together for events called Pucks n' Paws, where dogs get to attend hockey games with their parents. It's been such a hit that teams across different leagues and sports are catching on. Sold on the idea yet?
CBS News

Under $50 Christmas and Hanukkah gift ideas for everyone on your list

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The holidays are coming up. If inflation is high on your list of worries, getting started on your holiday shopping...
pethelpful.com

Pet Squirrel Looks Like a Princess in her Pretty Little Dress

This is just so adorable! Momo the squirrel is just the cutest thing ever. She belongs to TikTok user @Momo.our.squirrel.girl and we are pretty sure this video will make you want to have your own rescue squirrel join your family. Just look how precious she is as a little princess...
DELCO.Today

Weekend Wanderer: More Than One Way to Bury a Cat

A few weeks ago, I made a comment about my dead pets’ ashes. In my bar. My pets’ ashes are in my bar. I thought nothing of the comment because I think nothing of my pets’ ashes being in my bar. That’s where they belong. But...
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

