Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a 49-year-old tattooed woman & tried a Hooters uniform – people are impressed
A TATTOOED woman who is almost in her 50s has tried on a Hooters uniform that has impressed many people with how great she looks. The 49-year-old shared a video wearing the signature white Hooters tank top and orange bottoms. TikTok user Janie typically posts videos of herself wearing bikinis...
A stranger noticed Jackie Briggs' birthmark. It saved her life
Jackie Briggs had a rose-shaped birthmark on her upper arm. One day a stranger noticed it and asked a question about the mark that ended up saving Briggs' life.
lovemeow.com
Kitten Comes to Family for a Second Chance and is Now Obsessed with Their Dog
A kitten came to a family for a second chance, and is now obsessed with their dog. Sylvester the tuxedo kitten was rescued along with his feline family by Little Wanderers NYC. Volunteers saw his tender caring heart for other animals from the moment he arrived. Out of all the...
pethelpful.com
Cat Sweetly 'Tries to Adopt New Human' After Sister Goes to College
When your kids go away to college, it can be a hard transition for the whole family. The kid can no longer rely on their parents for day to day things, and the parents have to get used to their kid exercising greater independence. One member of the family often left out of the college conversation, however, is the family pet.
'At 29, I Discovered My Birth Father Lived 20 Minutes Away'
Rachael Robertson found many similarities with her birth father, she tells Newsweek in this essay.
pethelpful.com
Homeless Kitten's Sweet Rescue Story Restores Our Faith in Humanity
This is such a touching story. TikTok user @Mayhemmav.gsd tells the tale of how they coaxed feral cats into their yard by offering food, affection and patience. The mama cat starts off eating the dog's food and soon brings her kittens with her, recognizing it was a safe place for her to be with her offspring.
This Golden Retriever Has The Most Adorable Reactions To Puppies, Kittens, And Bunnies
Last year, Bailey met newborn puppies for the first time after her owner brought them home temporarily. It's clear she mirrors their compassion as the account handler explained why they fostered the quintuplets upon finding them wandering on the highway. Bailey immediately takes a liking to the puppies and plays...
pethelpful.com
Naughty Kitten Gets Put in 'Sweater Jail' and It's the Coziest Punishment
Ask any kitten owner what it's like raising these little floofs and they will tell you it's just a beautiful time filled with cuddles and purrs and sweet little naps with your new baby. Until these tiny cuddle demons decide to eat the houseplants or knock over every glass on the counter or scratch up all the furniture.
pethelpful.com
Woman Gets Another Cat for Her 'Lonely' Bengal and Her Plan Backfires Miserably
One of the first things that come to a pet owner's mind when they see their furry friend sad and lonely is to get another pet. We tend to love this idea because well, who doesn't want another fur bestie in the house? But if you want to go this route, you really need to consider if your current pet will be comfortable.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Unconventional Sleeping Positions Are Too Funny to Miss
One of the joys of being a cat owner is finding so many opportunities to just laugh at what utter weirdos cats can be. One of the most bizarre things cats do is sleep in just the weirdest positions. Just ask cat owner and TikTok user @Miesthecat who posted this hilarious video of all the bonkers sleep positions he finds his cat in.
pethelpful.com
This Sweet Guy Totally Deserves The 'Cat Dad of the Year' Award
Our moms always told us (and this goes for dudes too!) that you should never date anyone who is unkind to kids, old people, waitstaff or animals. It's such a simple rule but it's so true! That's why when we see a video like TikTok user and cat dad @Deylanbuntyn our hearts just melt.
The Jewish Press
Every Dog Has His Day
I have long-professed that HaKadosh Baruch Hu has a wonderful sense of humor and an incredibly keen sense of irony… That would certainly begin to explain why I, Naama Klein, who was bitten (okay, nipped) by a dog at age three, and who has since harbored an understandable fear of those four-legged creatures, is now the very surprised, and often surprisingly proud, Savta of two granddogs! I kid you not!
pethelpful.com
Orange Cats' Adorable Love Story Is Serious Couple Goals
There is something so precious about two cats who are bonded. They sleep together, eat together, play together and look after each other. That's the case with TikTok user @Nala_Meets_world 's beautiful orange kitties who look like they belong in a Disney movie. Just check out how sweet these cats...
pethelpful.com
Video of Clever Pup Using Buttons to Ask for More Scratches Is Too Cute
If you spend much time on the 'dog' side of TikTok, you've probably seen a clip or two from @whataboutbunny. This smart Sheepadoodle girl uses a series of talking buttons to communicate with her family (including fur brother, Otter), and everything she 'says' is more impressive than the last. There's a reason why she's so popular online!
This Woman’s Old Cabinet Restoration Is the Stuff of DIY Dreams
We wish all our fails turned out this awesome.
pethelpful.com
Video of Hockey Dogs and Their 'Problems' Is Absolutely Adorable
In recent years, hockey fans and pet parents have had the genius idea to bring their two loves together for events called Pucks n' Paws, where dogs get to attend hockey games with their parents. It's been such a hit that teams across different leagues and sports are catching on. Sold on the idea yet?
Before and After: A $15 IKEA Find is the Secret Ingredient to this $170 Glam Dining Room Refresh
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
CBS News
Under $50 Christmas and Hanukkah gift ideas for everyone on your list
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The holidays are coming up. If inflation is high on your list of worries, getting started on your holiday shopping...
pethelpful.com
Pet Squirrel Looks Like a Princess in her Pretty Little Dress
This is just so adorable! Momo the squirrel is just the cutest thing ever. She belongs to TikTok user @Momo.our.squirrel.girl and we are pretty sure this video will make you want to have your own rescue squirrel join your family. Just look how precious she is as a little princess...
Weekend Wanderer: More Than One Way to Bury a Cat
A few weeks ago, I made a comment about my dead pets’ ashes. In my bar. My pets’ ashes are in my bar. I thought nothing of the comment because I think nothing of my pets’ ashes being in my bar. That’s where they belong. But...
NBC News
533K+
Followers
59K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0